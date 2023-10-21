St. Louis City SC vs Seattle Sounders preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

St. Louis City SC plays their final match before the playoffs as they host the Seattle Sounders at CITYPARK.

The expansion side set several records this season, becoming the first expansion team to start their debut season with a 5-0-0 record. They were the quickest expansion team to record 25 points, doing so in 13 games.

St. Louis became the first expansion team to win 17 regular season games in their inaugural season and joins Chicago in 1998, LAFC in 2018 and Atlanta in 2019 as expansion teams to score at least 60 goals in their first year.

After clinching the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, CITY SC became the first expansion team in MLS history to earn the top seed in their conference in their debut season.

A win against Seattle on Saturday would give them 59 points on the season, which would see them break LAFC's record of 57 for the most points by an expansion team.

Finally, victory would be St. Louis' 12th, breaking the mark set by Atlanta.

Seattle is third in the Western Conference on an eight-match unbeaten run and need a win combined with a loss or draw by LAFC to move up to second place in the standings.

A result guarantees the Sounders home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs but Houston, Salt Lake and Vancouver could pass them should they lose and all three of those teams win.

Team news

St. Louis City SC

Manager Bradley Carnell has a full squad to choose from but he will likely rotate some players to give them extra rest before the playoffs begin.

Seattle Sounders

Raul Ruidiaz returned to practice after battling back spasms and is set to return to the starting lineup while Nouhou and Obed Vargas returned to the club after being away on international duty.

Predicted lineups

St. Louis City SC: Bürki; Markanich, Nilsson, Parker, Nerwinski; Jackson, Löwen, Blom, Stroud; Klauss, Adeniran

Seattle Sounders: Frei; Nouhou, Ragen, Andrade, A. Roldan; Paulo, Rusnák; Morris, Lodeiro, C. Roldan; Ruidíaz

Ones to watch

Eduard Lowen (St. Louis City SC)

Much of the offense flows through the German who has 14 assists on the season, third in MLS and he has done an excellent job distributing to Nicolas Gioachinni, Joao Klauss, and Sam Adeniran, who have combined for 28 goals.

Lowen has also chipped in with six goals.

Photo: Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Stefan Frei (Seattle Sounders)

A big reason why Seattle has conceded just 32 goals all season is due to the play of goalkeeper Frei, who has 13 clean sheets, one away from breaking his own franchise record.

Photo: Jeremy Olson/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Previous meetings

The only previous meeting between Seattle and St. Louis resulted in a 3-0 victory for the Sounders on April 8.

Josh Atencio opened the scoring in the 65th minute from a pass by Nicolas Lodeiro and six minutes later Raul Ruidiaz doubled the lead.

The scoring was completed a minute from time through an own goal by Jake Nerwinski.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Max Bretos serving as the play-by-play announcer and Brian Dunseth as the analyst.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 9pm Eastern time.