Queretaro vs Xolos Tijuana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

Everything you need to know about this match of the Liga MX is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match Queretaro vs Xolos Tijuana live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Last lineup Queretaro
G. Allison; J. Sierra, E. Gularte, O. Manzanarez, J. Gomez; F. Lertora, K. Escamilla, P. Barrera, R. Sandoval; E. Ayon y J. Zuñiga.
Last lineup Xolos Tijuana
J. Rodriguez;, N. Diaz, K. Balanta, D. Barbosa; S. Martinez, F. Madrigal, L. Rodriguez, C. Rivera, F. Contreras, D. Blanco; C. Gonzalez.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Queretaro vs Tijuana will be Oscar Macias Romo; Michel Alejandro Morales, first line; Erick Duron, second line; Gustavo Padilla, fourth assistant.
How does Xolos Tijuana arrive?
On the other hand, the Xolos de Tijuana, coached by Miguel Herrera, are in the playoffs and are 5 points away from entering the direct playoffs, but they must get the win along with another combination of results. However, despite the points and the position in the table, the Xolos have not been able to win on the road so far this Apertura 2023. On the previous matchday, La Jauria, achieved a valuable 2-1 home win against Atletico San Luis. They are currently in seventh place in the overall standings with 17 points from 5 wins, 2 draws and 4 defeats.
How does Queretaro arrive?
The Queretaro coached by Maurgo Gerk, arrives at this matchday in 14th place in the Apertura 2023 general table, registering just 12 points from three wins, three draws and six defeats, averaging one point per game.In their most recent match, Queretaro lost to Toluca by a score of 3-1, where the Gallos Blancos disappeared for the entire 90 minutes. They have now gone three games without a win.
Matchday 13
We are now entering the final stretch of this Liga MX competition! And today, to continue with the Saturday matchday of this Apertura 2023, we will have a match between the Gallos Blancos de Queretaro who will host the Xolos de Tijuana. Queretaro want to take advantage of the home game and the irregular step of the frontiersmen. Both teams want to go for the victory in this new day and thus give a joy to their respective fans.
The match will be played at the Corregidora Stadium
The match Queretaro vs Xolos Tijuana will be played at the Corregidora Stadium which is located in the City of Queretaro, Queretaro. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:06 pm (ET).
