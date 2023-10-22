Tigres vs Cruz Azul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Tigres vs Cruz Azul Live Score
How to watch Tigres vs Cruz Azul Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 11:10 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Tigres vs Cruz Azul: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, October 21, 2023
|
00:10 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, October 21, 2023
|
22:10 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, October 21, 2023
|
00:10 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, October 21, 2023
|
00:10 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, October 21, 2023
|
22:10 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, October 21, 2023
|
22:10 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, October 21, 2023
|
5:10 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, October 21, 2023
|
23:10 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Saturday, October 21, 2023
|
23:10 hrs
|
In TUDN USA
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, October 21, 2023
|
21:10 hrs
|
In ESPN.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, October 21, 2023
|
22:10 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, October 21, 2023
|
22:10 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, October 21, 2023
|
22:10 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, October 21, 2023
|
22:10 hrs
|
no transmission.
Hungry to win
“A difficult rival, the current champions, Cruz Azul, is a team that cannot make an excuse for not having players. desire and hunger to score 3 points.”
Arbitration Body
Player to follow for Cruz Azul
Tigres player to watch
Selected on FIFA date
But for the next games that Mexico will have in the Pan American Games it will have Jesús Garza, Raymundo Fulgencio and Erik Lira players from Cruz Azul and Tigres.
How does Cruz Azul arrive?
How do Tigres arrive?
They have 4 games left in the season, with Chivas away from home and likewise with Xolos. They return home against San Luis and close against América.