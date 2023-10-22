Tigres vs Cruz Azul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Tigres vs Cruz Azul live, as well as the latest information from the Volcan Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams.
How to watch Tigres vs Cruz Azul Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

USA Time: 11:10 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Tigres vs Cruz Azul: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Cruz Azul: of Saturday, October 21, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, October 21, 2023

00:10 hrs

no transmission.

Bolivia

Saturday, October 21, 2023

22:10 hrs

no transmission.

Brazil

Saturday, October 21, 2023

00:10 hrs

no transmission.

Chile

Saturday, October 21, 2023

00:10 hrs

no transmission.

Colombia

Saturday, October 21, 2023

22:10 hrs

no transmission.

Ecuador

Saturday, October 21, 2023

22:10 hrs

no transmission.

Spain

Saturday, October 21, 2023

5:10 hrs

 no transmission.

Canada

Saturday, October 21, 2023

23:10 hrs

 no transmission.

USA

Saturday, October 21, 2023

23:10 hrs

In TUDN USA

Mexico

Saturday, October 21, 2023

21:10 hrs

 In ESPN.

Paraguay

Saturday, October 21, 2023

22:10 hrs

no transmission.

Peru

Saturday, October 21, 2023

22:10 hrs

no transmission.

Uruguay

Saturday, October 21, 2023

22:10 hrs

no transmission.

Venezuela

Saturday, October 21, 2023

22:10 hrs

no transmission.
Hungry to win

Cruz Azul is not having a great time, Charly Rodríguez recognizes that the machine is hungry to win, beyond facing the current champion Tigres, without fear and wanting to get the 3 points on the volcano.

“A difficult rival, the current champions, Cruz Azul, is a team that cannot make an excuse for not having players. desire and hunger to score 3 points.”

Arbitration Body

For this game of Tigres vs Cruz Azul, Edgar Allan Morales will be the whistler in this game, with Marco Antonio Bisguerra, Sandra Elizabeth Ramírez and Mario Terrezas will accompany him in this game.
Player to follow for Cruz Azul

On the Cruz Azul side we have Brujo Antuna, with 9 games as a starter with 3 goals, the winger of the machine has completed 779 minutes. He is placed in 40th position on the scoring table, equal with Rotondi. El Brujo did a great feat with the Mexican National Team with 2 goals and 1 assist.

Tigres player to watch

On the Incomparables side we have André-pierre Gignac, he is the player to follow for Tigres, with 9 games he has made 8 games as a starter, with 7 goals and 704 minutes completed. That is at risk with a possible red card since he has 4 yellow cards. The French striker is in the scoring table with his 7 goals below Harlod Preciado and Carlos González.
Selected on FIFA date

Both teams had players who were called up with their national team. Kevin Castaño and Willer Ditta with Colombia had minutes with Colombia. Uriel Antuna with the tricolor senior team had a great performance with two goals and an assist. Erik Lira in the Mexico sub 20 had minutes. On the Tigres side, Sebastián Córdoba had just a few minutes in the friendlies between Mexico and Raymundo Fulgencio.
But for the next games that Mexico will have in the Pan American Games it will have Jesús Garza, Raymundo Fulgencio and Erik Lira players from Cruz Azul and Tigres.
How does Cruz Azul arrive?

The light blues have just lost to Pumas at the Azteca by 4 goals to 1. The situation of the machine is one to forget and erase with a new account. They are in 16th position with 11 points, far from the reclassification zone with 15 points being the minimum number of points. 12 points remain for the light blue, 4 games, 3 at home and 1 away. León, Puebla and Juárez are the next local rivals. The most complicated visit will be in Guadalajara against Chivas on matchday 16.

How do Tigres arrive?

Los Incomparables have just won the royal classic in the United States. Apart from tying in the league against Pachuca by one goal. The Incomparables have not won since matchday 10 with a victory against Mazatlán by 3 goals to 2. But at home they have not won since the royal classic on matchday 9, by 3 goals to 0. Siboldi's team is having a good time. They occupy position 2 with 22 points, 6 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses, with 24 goals for and 13 against.
They have 4 games left in the season, with Chivas away from home and likewise with Xolos. They return home against San Luis and close against América.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match Tigres vs Cruz Azul Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
