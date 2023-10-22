Roma vs Monza LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow the Roma vs Monza game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Roma vs Monza as well as the latest information from the Stadio Olimpico. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Roma vs Monza?
If you want to watch the Roma vs Monza match, it will be available on television though CBS Sports Golazo and Paramount+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Roma vs Monza in Serie A?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 06:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 04:30 hrs.
Brazil: 05:30 hrs.
Chile: 04:30 hrs.
Colombia: 04:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 04:30 hrs.
Spain: 12:30 hrs.
Mexico: 4:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 05:30 hrs.
Peru: 04:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 06:30 hrs.
France: 11:30 hrs.
Sweden: 11:30 hrs.
Watch out for this Monza player
Andrea Colpani, a 24-year-old midfielder, has scored four goals this season. He has just scored against Salernitana where he contributed to his team's victory.
Watch out for this AS Roma player
Romelu Lukaku is in good form, having scored in five consecutive matches. He scored in the two matches of the break with the Belgium national team. The Chelsea player, who is on loan at Roma, has scored seven goals in eight games for his club this season.
How does the Monza arrive?
They have two wins in a row and have now gone five consecutive matches without defeat. The last time they lost was on September 2, when they lost 0-3 against Atalanta. They are currently in seventh place with 12 points and are just one point away from the European places.
How does Roma arrive?
Roma have now won three in a row. The last time they lost was on September 28 at home to Genoa, who beat them 4-1. They have not lost at home since matchday 3. They are currently in 10th position with 11 points, two points behind the European places.
Background
A total of five meetings have taken place between Roma and Monza, with Roma winning on three occasions, Monza winning once and the other match ending in a draw. The last time they met was in May 2023 in a duel that ended in a 1-1 draw.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Olympic Stadium. It was inaugurated in 1953. It also has a capacity for 72698 spectators.
Preview of the match
AS Roma and Monza will meet in the match of the 9th round of Serie A
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between Roma vs Monza in Serie A
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.