US Salernitana vs Cagliari Calcio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here US Salernitana vs Cagliari Calcio Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for US Salernitana vs Cagliari Calcio live, as well as the latest information from Arechi Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match US Salernitana vs Cagliari Calcio live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch US Salernitana vs Cagliari Calcio match live on TV and online?
The US Salernitana vs Cagliari Calcio match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is US Salernitana vs Cagliari Calcio?
This is the kick-off time for the match US Salernitana vs Cagliari Calcio on October 22, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 15:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 7:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 8:00 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Argentina: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 8:00 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 8:00 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 15:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 7:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 9:00 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 8:00 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 10:00 hrs. - Star +
Key player at Cagliari Calcio
One of the players to watch out for in Cagliari Calcio is Zito Luvumbo, the 21-year-old Angola-born center forward, has played seven games so far in Serie A 2023-2024, in the total number of matches he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored two goals, these against; Bologna and AS Milan.
Key player at US Salernitana
One of the most outstanding players in US Salernitana is Antonio Candreva, the 36-year-old Italian-born attacking midfielder has played seven games in the current edition of the Serie A, in the total of matches he already has one assist and two goals, these against; AS Roma on two occasions.
History US Salernitana vs Cagliari Calcio
In total, the two teams have met 17 times, Cagliari Calcio dominates the record with seven wins, there have been five draws and US Salernitana has won five matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Cagliari Calcio with 28 goals to US Salernitana's 19.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Cagliari Calcio with 28 goals to US Salernitana's 19.
Actuality - Cagliari Calcio
Cagliari Calcio has been performing poorly in the current edition of Serie A. After playing a total of eight matches, it is in 20th place in the standings with 2 points, this after not winning any match, drawing two and losing six, leaving a goal difference of +13, this after scoring three goals and conceding 16.
Cagliari Calcio 0 - 0 Udinese
- Last five matches
Cagliari Calcio 0 - 0 Udinese
Atalanta 2 - 0 Cagliari Calcio
Cagliari Calcio 1 - 3 AC Milan
Fiorentina 3 - 0 Cagliari Calcio
Cagliari Calcio 1 - 4 AS Roma
Actuality - US Salernitana
US Salernitana has had a bad performance in Serie A 2023-2024, because after playing eight games they are in the 19th position in the standings with three points, this score was achieved after not winning any game, drawing three and losing five, they have also scored four goals and conceded seven, for a goal difference of -13.
US Salernitana 0 - 3 Torino
- Last five matches
US Salernitana 0 - 3 Torino
US Salernitana 1 - 1 Frosinone
Empoli 1 - 0 US Salernitana
US Salernitana 0 - 4 Inter Milan
Monza 3 - 0 US Salernitana
The match will be played at the Arechi Stadium
The match between US Salernitana and Cagliari Calcio will take place at the Arechi Stadium in the city of Salerno (Italy), the stadium is where the Club Unione Sportiva Salernitana 1919 plays its home matches, it was built in 1984 and has a capacity for approximately 37,200 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the broadcast of the match US Salernitana vs Cagliari Calcio live, valid for matchday nine of Serie A 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.