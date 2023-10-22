Aston Villa vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow the Aston Villa vs West Ham game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Aston Villa vs West Ham as well as the latest information from Villa Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham live online
If you want to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham live on TV, you can follow the game on SiriusXM FCnbcsports.comUSA NetworkNBC Sports App
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Aston Villa vs West Ham match in Premier League?
Esta es la hora de inicio del partido en varios países:
Argentina: 11:30 horas
Bolivia: 11:30 horas
Brasil: 11:30 horas
Chile: 11:30 horas
Colombia: 11:30 horas
Ecuador: 09:30 horas
España: 17:30 horas
Estados Unidos: 11:30 horas ET
México: 09:30 horas
Paraguay: 11:30 horas
Perú: 09:30 horas
Uruguay: 12:30 horas
Venezuela: 12:30 horas
Japón: 12:30 horas
India: 08:30 horas
Nigeria: 09:30 horas
Sudáfrica: 09:30 horas
Australia: 09:30 horas
Reino Unido ET: 09:30 horas
Watch out for this West Ham player
Jarod Bowen, 26-year-old English striker. He has five goals and two assists in nine games this season. He has not scored since September 20, when he scored against Sheffield Wednesday.
Watch out for this Aston Villa player
Ollie Watkins, 27-year-old English striker. He has seven goals and four assists in 13 games this season. In this selection period he scored a goal with the England national team.
How are West Ham coming along?
They are coming from a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United and have gone four games in a row without a win. The last time they lost was on September 24 against Liverpool. They are currently seventh with 14 points, just two points behind the European places.
How is Aston Villa coming along?
They have three wins in a row. They have not lost in the Premier League since the first matchday in which they were beaten by Newcastle United. Right now they are in European places in fifth position with 16 points, four points behind the leader, which is currently Tottenham.
Diccionario
The balance between these two teams is in favor of West Ham, who have won 46 times, while Aston Villa have won 36 times. The remaining 35 have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in March 2023 in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw. Aston Villa have not beaten West Ham since 2005.
Stadium
The match will be played at Villa Park, a stadium built in 1897 with a capacity of 42788 spectators.
Preview of the match
Aston Villa and West Ham will meet in the match corresponding to the 9th round of the Premier League.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Aston Villa vs West Ham match in Premier League
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.