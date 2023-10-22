USA vs Bolivia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's Pan American Games Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the United States vs Bolivia at the Pan American Games?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Bolivia: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Chile: 2:00 PM
Colombia: 12:00 AM
Ecuador: 12:00 AM
United States (ET): 1:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 12:00 AM in
Uruguay: 13:00 PM in
Watch out for this player from Bolivia
Erika Salvatierra, a 33-year-old defender, is the last player from Bolivia to score in an official match. She has experience in several teams playing for Logroñés in the Spanish league, UD Águilas or experience in Mexican soccer with Club América. Right now she plays in Spain in the province of Lugo with PM Friol.
Watch out for this player from the United States
Alex Morgan, a 34-year-old forward currently playing in the U.S. league with the San Diego Wave. She has seven goals and five assists in 18 games this season. She scored in her last game to help her team win against Racing Louisville. However, he has not scored for the national team for some time, after not scoring a single goal in the world championship.
How does Bolivia arrive?
They have eight consecutive losses and 12 consecutive matches without a win. Their last victory was against Puerto Rico in 2019 in a friendly match. In their last tournament they disputed was the Copa de América where they left without victories, with zero points, as last in the group, one goal for and 16 against. In February they played a double friendly against Ecuador and in both matches they received a drubbing.
How does the United States arrive?
The U.S. National Team is coming off the back of a World Cup role and needs to recover soon. In the World Cup they only managed one victory in the group stage and in the round of 16 they were eliminated by Sweden in a penalty shootout. After that they played a double-header against South Africa in September in which they fired a star of the American national team, Megan Rapinoe, who will not play again with the national team.
Background
This will be the first time in history that the U.S. and Bolivian women's national teams have ever faced each other.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Elías Figueroa Brande Stadium, located in Chile. This stadium was inaugurated on December 25, 1931 and has a capacity for 2,575 spectators.
Preview of the match
The United States and Bolivia will face each other in the match corresponding to the first day of the Pan American Games. Both teams are in group B along with Argentina and Costa Rica.
