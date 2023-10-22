Pumas vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Pumas vs Rayados Monterrey live stream.
In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for Pumas vs Rayados Monterrey live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Olimpico Universitario. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Pumas vs Rayados Monterrey live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
Pumas vs Rayados Monterrey can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Pumas vs Rayados Monterrey matchday 13 of the Apertura 2023 Liga MX?
This is the kickoff time for the Pumas vs Rayados Monterrey match on October 21, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 12:00 noon
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Ecuador: 12:00 noon
United States: 2:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:00 noon
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Japan: 12:00 noon
India: 22:00 hours
Nigeria: 5:00 a.m.
South Africa: 6:00 a.m.
Australia: 06:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 07:00 hours
Pumas Statements
Cesar 'Chino' Huerta spoke before the match: "I'm enjoying it, I'm facing it with a lot of responsibility as you say, I know that work is what is guiding me on the right path and I believe that to continue like this is the only thing I have to keep in mind".
"I think it is the perseverance that I have had, all the work I have done, that many times is not seen, I had not seen it reflected, but time adjusts everything in its place and I think the work has put me here based on a lot of perseverance and now I am enjoying it to the fullest".
"The perseverance I have had, all the work I have done, which many times is not seen, I had not seen it reflected, but time puts everything in its place".
"I think I was lucky that my moment came in the era of Jimmy, who already knows me, he had already had me in the Under 23, so everything was mixed and everything fell into place and as I say and I repeat, my best moment came just when I was very well prepared".
"The work at home that they have done with me was key and it is fundamental for me to stay focused on what I want and to seek and pursue my goals. I think before it just wasn't my moment, we know very well that this is for the moment and now my moment comes and it comes to me in the best shape physically and mentally, I am very prepared and I think that was the key for me to shine and now that my moment came to be prepared."
"Being with a player like that, there are many players of a very high level, very high quality, who compete in the highest category of soccer, so I think that I can learn from them and squeeze everything that is good to add and compete."
Rayados' last lineup
E. Andrada; V. Guzmán, S. Medina, H. Guzmán, J. Gallardo; J. Rojas, M. Meza, J. Corona, A. González, L. Romo; R. Funes Mori.
Pumas' final lineup
J. González; L. Magallán, N. Silva, P. Monroy, A. Aldrete; R. López, E. Salvio, C. Huerta, U. Rivas; J. Dinneno, G. Fernández.
How is Monterrey coming along?
Rayados beat a Juárez team that could not hold on to their goal and managed to make it three in a match in which the team led by Ortíz looked for the goal with impetus.
How are Pumas coming into the game?
Pumas arrives to this match after defeating Cruz Azul four goals to one, and had previously conceded the same number of goals to Querétaro.
The Pumas vs Rayados Monterrey match will be played at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, located in Mexico City. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Pumas vs Rayados Monterrey live stream, corresponding to Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at the Coliseum Stadium at 14:00 PM.