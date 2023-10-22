Utrecht vs Ajax LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Utrecht vs Ajax match live?
What time is Utrecht vs Ajax match for Eredivisie?
Argentina 7:15 am: Star ++
Bolivia 6:15 am: Star +
Brazil 7:15 am: Star +
Chile 6:15 am: Star +
Colombia 5:15 am: Star +
Ecuador 5:15 am: Star +
USA 6:15 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 12:15 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 5:15 am: Star +
Paraguay 6:15 am: Star +
Peru 5:15 am: Star +
Uruguay 7:15 am: Star +
Venezuela 6:15 am: Star +
Speak, Maurice Steijn!
We have a few problems at the start of Sunday. There are a number of injuries that we hope will be recovered in time. Steven Berghuis, Branco van den Boomen, Benjamin Tahirović and Devyne Rensch are all doubtful. Hopefully the damage won't be too serious. Silvano Vos is serving a suspension.
Utrecht have a beautiful but traditionally difficult game. They're going through difficult times, just like us. I expect a tough game up front. Both teams need a win."
Speak, Ron Jans!
There's no need to motivate, everyone wants to be there. I know what we want to expect from ourselves. That means we can finally ease the tension in a home game, be daring, play with freedom and we really need the support of the crowd for that. So it could be a lot of fun.
Zidane Iqbal isn't there yet and Hidde ter Avest and Bart Ramselaar are still being assessed because they're coming back from muscle problems."
Eredivisie
There are 18 teams, with the champion and runner-up getting a direct place in Europe's premier competition: the Champions League. Third place goes to the qualifying round. The fourth-placed team will enter the Europa League qualifying round, while the fifth to eighth-placed teams will play in the Conference League.
It's worth remembering that the Eredivisie only relegates two teams, who finish 17th and 18th. Whoever finishes 16th will play in the relegation playoffs.
