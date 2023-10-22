Utrecht vs Ajax LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match
Photo: Utrecht

How and where to watch the Utrecht vs Ajax match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Utrecht vs Ajax match for Eredivisie?

This is the start time of the game Utrecht vs Ajax of 22th October 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 7:15 am: Star ++

Bolivia 6:15 am: Star +

Brazil 7:15 am: Star +

Chile 6:15 am: Star +

Colombia 5:15 am: Star +

Ecuador 5:15 am: Star +

USA 6:15 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 12:15 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 5:15 am: Star +

Paraguay 6:15 am: Star +

Peru 5:15 am: Star +

Uruguay 7:15 am: Star +

Venezuela 6:15 am: Star +

Speak, Maurice Steijn!

"The international period was good for me and the team. We kept training with a small group because most people were away. I watched a lot of our games, FC Utrecht's games and our players on the Fifa Date. I saw great things there and that's positive. Everyone played a lot of minutes. Everyone has reconnected with Sunday in mind. The boys have been away for a while and I see new, happy faces at the club.

We have a few problems at the start of Sunday. There are a number of injuries that we hope will be recovered in time. Steven Berghuis, Branco van den Boomen, Benjamin Tahirović and Devyne Rensch are all doubtful. Hopefully the damage won't be too serious. Silvano Vos is serving a suspension. 

Utrecht have a beautiful but traditionally difficult game. They're going through difficult times, just like us. I expect a tough game up front. Both teams need a win."

Speak, Ron Jans!

"Last week we mainly trained how we wanted to defend against NEC, with high pressure, slightly lower pressure and very low pressure. For two weeks we tried to get the players in goal positions as much as possible, because we can profit from goals well. As of yesterday, the tactical focus is entirely on Ajax.

There's no need to motivate, everyone wants to be there. I know what we want to expect from ourselves. That means we can finally ease the tension in a home game, be daring, play with freedom and we really need the support of the crowd for that. So it could be a lot of fun.

Zidane Iqbal isn't there yet and Hidde ter Avest and Bart Ramselaar are still being assessed because they're coming back from muscle problems."

Classification

De Godenzonen

Ajax haven't had a good season either. With three straight defeats and two draws in their last five games, De Godenzonen are in 16th place with six points.
Utreg

Utrecht are bottom of the league. With three points, Utreg have just one win and seven defeats, three in a row.
Eredivisie

The Eredivisie only became professional in the 1954-55 season. Before that, championships took place on an amateur basis. However, the league as we know it today came into being two years later. 

There are 18 teams, with the champion and runner-up getting a direct place in Europe's premier competition: the Champions League. Third place goes to the qualifying round. The fourth-placed team will enter the Europa League qualifying round, while the fifth to eighth-placed teams will play in the Conference League.

It's worth remembering that the Eredivisie only relegates two teams, who finish 17th and 18th. Whoever finishes 16th will play in the relegation playoffs.

Eye on the game

Utrecht vs Ajax live this Sunday (22), at the Galgenwaard at 6:15 am ET, for the Eredivisie. The match is valid for the 9th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Eredivisie Match: Utrecht vs Ajax Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
