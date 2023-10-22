Barcelona vs Athletic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Barcelona vs Athletic Live Score
How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 3:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In ESPN.
USA TV channel (Spanish): IN ESPN
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Barcelona vs Athletic: match for the in LaLiga Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday October 22th, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday October 22th, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday October 22th, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Chile
|
Sunday October 22th, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday October 22th, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday October 22th, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Spain
|
Sunday October 22th, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
In Movistar.
|
Canada
|
Sunday October 22th, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In TNS +.
|
USA
|
Sunday October 22th, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In ESPN.
|
Mexico
|
Sunday October 22th, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
In SKY Sports.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday October 22th, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Peru
|
Sunday October 22th, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday October 22th, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday October 22th, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV.
Barcelona and the Rolling Stones
Drake, Rosalia and the Rolling Stones join these collaborations with Barcelona, this shirt will be released until the Clásico game against Real Madrid with the men's shirt, with the women's shirt before the match they have with Sevilla they will be debuting this jewel.
Discarded
Barcelona's infirmary consists of the following Robert Lewandoswki, Frenkie De Jong, Kounde, Raphinha, Balde, Sergi Roberto and Pedri.
Athletic player to follow
Player to watch for Barcelona
How does Athletic arrive?
How does Barcelona arrive?
Porto was their last rival in the Champions League, the magical nights are approaching with Shakhtar on Wednesday and on Saturday the classic against Madrid and then to close the cule tour, Real Sociedad as a visitor. Barcelona's present is crazy, where important points are at stake in the League and the Champions League.
In addition, Barcelona has a full hospital, the FIFA date has helped to further accelerate the recovery process, but players like Robert Lewandoswki, Frenkie De Jong, Kounde, Raphinha, Balde, Sergi Roberto and Pedri.