Barcelona vs Athletic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Photo: FCB

Follow here Barcelona vs Athletic Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting Barcelona vs Athletic live, as well as the latest information from the Montjuic Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday October 22th, 2023

USA Time: 3:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN.

USA TV channel (Spanish): IN ESPN

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Barcelona vs Athletic: match for the in LaLiga Match?

This is the start time of the game Barcelona vs Athletic: of Sunday October 22th, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday October 22th, 2023

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Bolivia

Sunday October 22th, 2023

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Brazil

Sunday October 22th, 2023

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Chile

Sunday October 22th, 2023

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Colombia

Sunday October 22th, 2023

14:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Ecuador

Sunday October 22th, 2023

14:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Spain

Sunday October 22th, 2023

19:00 hours

In Movistar.

Canada

Sunday October 22th, 2023

15:00 hours

In TNS +.

USA

Sunday October 22th, 2023

15:00 hours

In ESPN.

Mexico

Sunday October 22th, 2023

13:00 hours

In SKY Sports.

Paraguay

Sunday October 22th, 2023

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Peru

Sunday October 22th, 2023

14:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Uruguay

Sunday October 22th, 2023

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV.

Venezuela

Sunday October 22th, 2023

15:00 hours

In DIRECTV.
Barcelona and the Rolling Stones

The phenomenon that the music application has brought, Spotify has been a great success, due to the various collaborations they have made with artists. This time Barcelona will rock the field, along with a great collaboration with the Rolling Stones. Helping to promote the new single by the English band, Hackney Diamonds. The legendary logo will be on the shirt, replacing the Spotify logo.
Drake, Rosalia and the Rolling Stones join these collaborations with Barcelona, this shirt will be released until the Clásico game against Real Madrid with the men's shirt, with the women's shirt before the match they have with Sevilla they will be debuting this jewel.

Discarded

Athletic with Nico Williams is ruled out for this game due to muscle problems. Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta has a calf injury, Mikel Vesga has rib problems and Yeray Álvarez has an adductor injury.

Barcelona's infirmary consists of the following Robert Lewandoswki, Frenkie De Jong, Kounde, Raphinha, Balde, Sergi Roberto and Pedri.

Athletic player to follow

Iñaki Williams is the player you should not lose sight of, 9 games, 4 goals scored, 2 assists, being the best element on offense with Gorka Guruzeta with the same 4 goals. His brother Nico Williams is the piece that unites his puzzle with 4 assists, being the top assister.
Player to watch for Barcelona

The Portuguese João Félix is an element to follow for the culés with 6 games he has scored 1 goal, 2 assists and in the Champions League with 2 goals and 1 assist in 2 games on Champions Night. Given Robert's loss, Félix needs this great test before the classic.

How does Athletic arrive?

Those from Bilbao come in position 5 with 17 points. Winning their last game against Almería by 3 goals to 0. Real Sociedad made their night difficult in their last away game, losing by 3 goals to 0. The numbers are 5 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses with 16 goals in favor and 9 against. Apart from that the Copa del Rey is approaching for Athletic after their game against Valencia. Their first rival in the Cup will be Rubí on Wednesday, November 1.
How does Barcelona arrive?

The culés come from drawing against Granda by 2 goals, where it was one of the closest games for Xavi's team after coming from behind, rowing against the current. They got the tie that could have been a victory, but the VAR annulled a goal that could have given Barcelona the victory. The current situation for the Barça team is to be third with 21 units, 6 wins, 3 draws and 0 losses.
Porto was their last rival in the Champions League, the magical nights are approaching with Shakhtar on Wednesday and on Saturday the classic against Madrid and then to close the cule tour, Real Sociedad as a visitor. Barcelona's present is crazy, where important points are at stake in the League and the Champions League.
In addition, Barcelona has a full hospital, the FIFA date has helped to further accelerate the recovery process, but players like Robert Lewandoswki, Frenkie De Jong, Kounde, Raphinha, Balde, Sergi Roberto and Pedri.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in LaLiga Match Barcelona vs Athletic Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo