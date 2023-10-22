AC Milan vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here AC Milan vs Juventus Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this AC Milan vs Juventus Serie A match.
What time is the AC Milan vs Juventus match for Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game AC Milan vs Juventus of October 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 8:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 8:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Juventus' latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Mattia Perin, Bremer, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Adrien Rabiot, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Andrea Cambiaso, Timothy Weah, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.
Mattia Perin, Bremer, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Adrien Rabiot, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Andrea Cambiaso, Timothy Weah, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.
AC Milan's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Mike Maignan, Fikayo Tomori, Malick Thiaw, Theo Hernández, Davide Calabria, Rade Krunic, Tijjani Reijnders, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leão and Christian Pulisic.
Mike Maignan, Fikayo Tomori, Malick Thiaw, Theo Hernández, Davide Calabria, Rade Krunic, Tijjani Reijnders, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leão and Christian Pulisic.
Juventus players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Juventus' offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against AC Milan. Serbian player Dusan Vlahovic (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Sunday. Midfielder Nicolo Fagioli (#21) is another distributor of play on the field that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper Mattia Perin (#36) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday .
Juventus in the tournament
Juventus had a good start in the 2023-2024 Serie A season, they are in third position in the general table after 5 games won, 2 tied and 1 lost, they have 17 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Juventus' goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on October 7, it resulted in a 2-0 victory against Torino at the Allianz Stadium and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
AC Milan Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to AC Milan's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Juventus. French player Olivier Giroud (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Sunday. Forward Rafael Leão (#10) is another play distributor on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Serie A. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team . Finally, 28-year-old goalkeeper Mike Maignan (#16) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday.
AC Milan in the tournament
The Milan football team started the 2023-2024 season of Serie A (Italy's first football division) well, they are in second position in the general table with 7 games won, 0 drawn and 1 lost, achieving 21 points. AC Milan seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last match was on October 7, 2023, it ended in a 1-0 victory against Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Giuseppe Meazza is located in the city of Milan, Italy. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 80,018 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 19, 1926 and is currently the home of AC Milan and FC AC Milan of Serie A.