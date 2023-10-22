Hearts vs Celtic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Hearts vs Celtic Live Score Here
Speak up, Frankie Kent!
"Everyone knows how they play. They are a good football team. You You have to give them the respect they deserve, but you can't give them too much respect, because we are here to win the game too. It's going to be a difficult game, and we need to stay focused.
"The most important games are the ones you play. look and wait. In the coming weeks, with the games we have, this will become evident. With the classic we had a long time ago, a few weeks and now this, it's time. What do you do? want to do, play in the biggest and best games. É a good way to test yourself, and I'm looking forward to it.
"It's about testing myself and playing against players of that caliber. They have been playing in the Champions League, and I believe this is the best place for them. It's a level that everyone wants to reach. So facing that and facing the team that they are will be tough. It's good, but we don't want to be there. just to say 'it was a good experience' and leave with nothing. We know what we need to do, and we will be trying to do it."
Speak up, Matt O'Riley!
"At the end of the day, it's not really about me. I'm grateful to play for this team and naturally, this helps us win individual awards.
"I'm more in the area and finishing more often. I am encouraged to enter the field and when you are ready to enter the field. is In positions to score goals, the chances of scoring increase.
"É It is a continuous process of improvement all the time and if you If you dedicate attention to improving every aspect, you will naturally be able to achieve this. It gets better, and I'm doing it.
"I'm fine mentally, so now it's time. It's a matter of showing that regularly, and I'm in a good place to do that."
"The call-up was cool, under unexpected circumstances, and I wasn't expecting it at all.
"I was sitting on a balcony in Spain and then I got the call and that was it.
"It was a very proud moment for me and my family, and they made the trip to the game, which was a good effort on their part to come to San Marino, even though I didn&rsquot; have played it.
"It was good to mingle and everyone was really nice, even The more experienced players were very friendly from the beginning, which made my adaptation easier."
"We started out not as fluid as we would like to be this season, but that was to be expected with a new coach.
"From the first few games, especially our most recent one, we seem to be really in tune and feeling like ourselves. It is always It's difficult there; with the atmosphere and the crowd pushing.
"It looks cramped there. This is because of the structure of the stadium, and they will probably come at us, and we will do the same to them.
"The question is; scoring early, which can change things a lot, but if we do what we know, we'll be fine.
"But the experience at Ibrox shows that we can play in the most intense environment without fans and get a good result."
WINNERS
Rangers – 55 titles
Celtic – 53 titles.
Premiership
Some of the best-known clubs in the Scottish Premiership include Celtic FC, Rangers FC, Aberdeen FC and Heart of Midlothian FC. Celtic and Rangers, in particular, have a historic rivalry known as the Old Firm, which is a popular rivalry. It is one of the most intense and famous football rivalries in the world.