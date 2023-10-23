San Luis vs Xolos Necaxa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Everything you need to know about this match of the Liga MX
Last lineup San Luis
D. Urtiaga; R. Chávez, J. Domínguez, U. Bilbao, J. Sanabria; R. Dourado, J. Güémez, J. Murillo, M. Klimowicz; D. Villalpando y L. Bonatini.
Last lineup Necaxa
Raúl Gudiño, Agustín Oliveros, Alexis Peña, Alan Montes, Jhon Chancellor, Andrés Colorado, Alejandro Andrade, Brayan Garnica, Rogelio Cortéz, Facundo Batista and Ricardo Monreal.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this San Luis vs Necaxa will be Fernando Hernández; Jonathan Maximiliano, first line; Enrique Martínez, second line; Martín Molina, fourth assistant.
How does Necaxa arrive?
On the other hand, the Rayos del Necaxa are experiencing one of their worst crises in years. Just in this year when they celebrate their centenary, they have shown a bad streak of results that could end up in the last place of the general table. Last week they surprised by beating Santos 5-0 at the TSM Stadium, obtaining their first victory of the tournament, but it has not been enough to get out of the bottom of the table. They are currently in last place in the league with only 8 points, the result of one win, five draws and six defeats.
How does San Luis arrive?
Atletico San Luis, coached by Gustavo Leal, was having a great moment at the beginning of the Apertura 2023, but little by little it has lost the regularity it had in the first few rounds. The Potosinos come into this match ranked 5th in the general table being the surprise team in this competition, registering a meager 19 points from six wins, one draw and four losses. In their most recent match, San Luis lost to Tijuana by a score of 2-1 in their visit to the Estadio Caliente. If they beat the 'Rayos' today, they could climb to 22 points and could reach third place overall.
Matchday 13
We are now entering the final stretch of this Liga MX competition! And today, to continue with the Saturday match of this Apertura 2023, we will have a match between Atletico de San Luis that will receive the hidrorayos of Necaxa. San Luis want to take advantage of the match at home and the irregular step of Aguascalientes. Both teams want to go for the victory in this new day and thus give a joy to their respective fans.
The match will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium
The Atlético San Luis vs Necaxa match will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium located in the city of San Luis Potosí, capital of the state of the same name. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 pm (ET).
