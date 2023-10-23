Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham FC Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham FC live, as well as the latest information from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham FC live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham FC match live on TV and online?
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham FC match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham FC?
This is the kick-off time for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham FC match on September 23, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 15:00 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 21:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 14:00 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. - Star +
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 15:00 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 21:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 14:00 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. - Star +
Key player at Fulham FC
One of the players to keep in mind in Fulham FC is Bobby Reid, the 30-year-old Jamaican-born attacking midfielder, has played seven games so far in the Premier League 2023-2024, in the total number of matches he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored a goal, this one against; Everton.
Key player at Tottenham Hotspur
One of the most outstanding players in Tottenham Hotspur is Heung Min Son, the 31-year-old South Korean-born left-sided attacker, has played eight games in the current edition of the Premier League, in the total number of matches he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored five goals, against Burnley on three occasions and Arsenal on two occasions. One of the most outstanding players in Tottenham Hotspur is Heung Min Son, the 31-year-old South Korean-born left-sided attacker, has played eight games in the current edition of the Premier League, in the total number of matches he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored five goals, against Burnley on three occasions and Arsenal on two occasions.
History Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham FC
In total, the two teams have met 89 times, Tottenham Hotspur dominates the record with 48 wins, there have been 27 draws and Fulham FC have won 13 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Tottenham Hotspur with 149 goals to Fulham FC's 87.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Tottenham Hotspur with 149 goals to Fulham FC's 87.
Actuality - Fulham FC
Fulham FC has been playing a bad role in the current edition of the Premier League, as after playing a total of eight matches, it is in the 13th position in the standings with 11 points, this after winning three matches, drawing two and losing three, leaving a goal difference of -5, this after scoring eight goals and conceding 13.
Fulham FC 1 - 0 Luton Town
- Last five matches
Fulham FC 1 - 0 Luton Town
Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Fulham FC
Fulham FC 2 - 1 Norwich City
Fulham FC 0 - 2 Chelsea
Fulham FC 3 - 1 Sheffield United
Actuality - Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur has been having a good performance in the Premier League 2023-2024, because after playing eight games they are in the number four position in the standings with 20 points, this score was achieved after winning six games, drawing two and not losing any, they have also scored 18 goals and conceded eight, for a goal difference of +10.
Burnley 2 - 5 Tottenham Hotspur
- Last five matches
Burnley 2 - 5 Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Sheffield United
Arsenal 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Liverpool
Luton Town 0 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur
The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham FC will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the city of London (England), this stadium is where Tottenham Hotspur Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 2016 and has a capacity for approximately 65,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham FC match, valid for matchday nine of the Premier League 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.