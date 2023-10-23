Inter Milan vs RB Salzburg LIVE Score Updates (2-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
IT'S OVER
The match between Inter and Salzburg ends, the neoazzurri keep the ball.
82
The VAR comes into action. There is offside and Lautaro's goal does not count.
81
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR INTER MILAN! LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ NAILS THE PINCER AND CLOSES THE VICTORY FOR THE HOME TEAM!
80
last 10 minutes of the match, Inter Milan is close to taking all three points.
63
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR INTER! THE NEOAZURRI TAKE THE LEAD AGAIN!
61
PENALTY! The referee awards an infringement inside the box on Alexis Sanchez and Inter have the chance to retake the lead.
57
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR RB SALZBURG! GLOCH PUTS IT INTO THE TOP LEFT CORNER OF THE NET TO TIE THE MATCH!
54
Augusto volleys a shot towards the goalkeeper's far post but his attempt goes wide of the post.
51
Alexander comes out to keep the ball and prevents Lautaro Martínez from getting the ball.
46
The whistle blows again at the San Siro, Inter Milan are back on the pitch for the second half against Salzburg.
45
At the end of the first half, Inter Milan is established for the moment with the partial victory by the minimum difference.
42
A Salzburg man goes down inside the Inter Milan box but the referee says there is no infringement.
35
Pavard made contact with the ball with his head but his shot proved too awkward for the Frenchman and his attempt went wide of the goal.
27
mkhitaryan gets yellow card after fouling in midfield
26
Sucic sends his shot over the crossbar as Salsburg tries to revive after the goal conceded
19
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR INTER MILAN! ALEXIS SÁNCHEZ SENDS THE BALL INTO THE NET AFTER PUSHING IT TO THE GOALKEEPER'S FAR POST.
10
Salzburg go close! Sucic's shot from the halfway line is deflected by Inter's defensive intervention.
3
Salzburg are here! Yann Sommer keeps the ball after laying back to his left to prevent the Austrians from scoring the first.
1
Inter hosts Salzburg at San Siro for Champions League match day 3
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE START
In a couple of moments we will start broadcasting the match between Inter Milan and RB Salzburg from the San Siro Stadium, corresponding to matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage.
LINE-UPS READY
This is the line up that RB Salzburg will send to Inter Milan at the San Siro Stadium.
October 24, 2023
LINE-UPS READY
This is the line up that Inter Milan will send to the San Siro Stadium to face RB Salzbrug.
Le scelte del Mister per #InterSalisburgo ⚽— Inter (@Inter) October 24, 2023
#ForzaInter #UCL pic.twitter.com/ri8snHnBi2
HOW MANY REPRESENTATIVES ARE THERE FROM THE 5 BIG LEAGUES?
On this occasion, Spain's La Liga will have the largest number of teams qualified for this phase, with a total of five representatives. It is closely followed by the Premier League, the Bundesliga and Serie A, each with four teams. On the other hand, the Portuguese soccer league will have three qualified teams, which places it one step above Ligue 1 and Eredivisie, which will have two representatives each.
HOW DID THE GROUPS TURN OUT?
Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen and Galatasaray.
Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven and Lens.
Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga and Union Berlin.
Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Salzburg and Real Sociedad
Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Celtic
Group F: Paris Saint Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Milan and Newcastle
Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star and Young Boys
Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk and Antwerp
WHERE WILL THE 2024 FINAL BE HELD?
The UEFA Champions League final of the 2023/24 season will take place at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London. This will be the eighth time the stadium has hosted the Champions League title match, and the third time since it changed its name. The two most recent finals held at Wembley were in 2011, when FC Barcelona defeated Manchester United 3-1, and in 2013, when Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1.
THE LAST CHAMPIONS AS WE KNOW IT
The 2024 edition of the Champions League will be notable because it will be the last to follow the traditional system of 32 teams distributed in eight groups of four teams each. Starting with the next edition, which corresponds to the 2024-2025 season, UEFA will introduce a new format called the "Swiss system". This new format will start with the participation of 36 clubs in the main phase, instead of the 34 that have been qualifying in recent years.
STRONG CONTROVERSY
British newspaper 'The Guardian' has reported that UEFA is facing accusations of having presented evidence that lacks veracity in its internal investigation into incidents that occurred before and during the 2022 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Saint-Denis.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over, all the emotions of the Champions League duels are back with the best goals, the best plays, the best players and the best controversies in a week where the nations will once again face each other to continue their path to the championship.
Tune in here Inter Milan vs RB Salzburg Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Inter Milan vs RB Salzburg match.
What time is Inter Milan vs RB Salzburg match for UEFA Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game Inter Milan vs RB Salzburg of 24th October in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
October 24, 2023
|
12:45 ET
|
Argentina
|
October 24, 2023
|
14:45
|
Bolivia
|
October 24, 2023
|
11:45
|
Brazil
|
October 24, 2023
|
14:45
|
Chile
|
October 24, 2023
|
14:45
|
Colombia
|
October 24, 2023
|
11:45
|
Ecuador
|
October 24, 2023
|
11:45
|
Spain
|
October 24, 2023
|
18:45
|
Mexico
|
October 24, 2023
|
10:45
|
Peru
|
October 24, 2023
|
14:45
Watch out for this RB Salzburg player:
For this match, the player to watch will be RB Salzburg's iconic center forward Karim Konaté. The Ivorian attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Karim Konaté knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for RB Salzburg.
RB Salzburg's final line-up:
A. Schlager; A. Terzic, S. Pavlovic, S. Baidoo, A. Dedic; L. Gourna-Douath; M. Kjaergaard, M. Bistrup; O. Gloch; K. Konaté, R. Simic.
Watch out for this Inter Milan player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Inter Milan's iconic center forward Marcus Thuram. The Spanish striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Marcus Thuram knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Inter Milan.
Latest Inter Milan line-up:
Y. Sommer; B. Pavard, F. Acerbi, A. Bastoni; D. Dumfries, N. Barella, H. Calhanoglu, H. Mijitaryan, F. Dimarco; M. Thuram, L. Martinez.
Background:
Inter Milan and RB Salzburg have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time the two teams will meet face to face on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
About the Stadium
The San Siro Stadium, officially known as the "Giuseppe Meazza" in honor of one of Italy's most legendary footballers, is one of the most iconic and revered stadiums in European soccer. It is located in the city of Milan, Italy, and is home to two of Italy's biggest soccer clubs, AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano. The stadium was inaugurated in 1926 and has witnessed countless important matches and events over the years. It has hosted numerous World Cup finals as well as UEFA Champions League finals. The stadium is one of the largest in Italy and has a capacity of around 80,000 spectators.
Aiming to be among the top teams
Inter Milan, with a history rooted in Italian soccer passion, are eagerly awaiting their debut in the UEFA Champions League. Backed by a passionate fan base and a talented squad, Inter Milan have shown tireless tenacity in their quest to climb the domestic leagues. With a focus on strategic play and an unwavering team mentality, each victory brings them one step closer to their dream of competing on Europe's most prestigious stage.
Aiming to qualify
As is well known, the Salzburg team has shown in previous seasons that the Germans are ready to compete with anyone and anywhere, being one of the teams that are already characterized by being present in the knockout stages of the Champions League. For this new edition, RB Salzburg will be looking to be present in the final stages again and take the trophy back to Austria.
The road to glory begins
The Champions League group stage is a crucial stage on the road to the long-awaited final of this prestigious European tournament. This exciting opening stretch brings together some of the continent's most talented and renowned soccer teams, making it an unrivaled spectacle for fans around the world. Teams compete in groups, where every match becomes a battle for vital points. Every win and draw is valuable, and every loss can have a lasting impact on a team's fate in the tournament. The group stage is where the foundation for continued success is laid, and only the top two teams in each group advance to the next stage. Reaching the grand final of the Champions League is the dream of every participating team. It is an achievement that transcends borders and brings prestige to clubs. Each match in the group stage is an opportunity to accumulate experience and confidence, and each victory brings one step closer to the coveted title.
Kick-off time
The Inter Milan vs RB Salzburg match will be played at San Siro, in Milan, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 UEFA Champions League Match: Inter Milan vs RB Salzburg!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.