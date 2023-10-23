San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Philadelphia Union: Daniel comes up big for hosts in first win over Philadelphia in ten years

The Philadelphia Union lost in MLS play for the first time in two months as a second-half goal by Miguel Trauco lifted the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory at PayPal Park.

Jeremy Ebobisse opened the scoring for San Jose after just eight minutes only to see Damien Lowe equalize nine minutes later.

With Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel making a number of brilliant saves, the hosts won it through Trauco, defeating the Union for the first time in ten years.

Story of the match

It didn't take long for San Jose to jump in front, capitalizing on a slow start from Philadelphia as Gruezo played a ball over the top to Ebobisse.

He was able to settle the ball, shielded himself from Jack Elliott, and the ball then sprung Cowell down the left and his cut-back found Ebobisse, who one-timed a pass along the ground and past Andre Blake.

The Union managed a quick response, a corner by Kai Wagner finding Lowe, who brushed off his defender and fired home an uncontested header by Daniel, who managed to get a hand to it.

On 28 minutes, Jack McGlynn played a ball to Julian Carranza at the top of the box, but Daniel gathered just before it reached the outstretched leg of Mikael Uhre.

Just before halftime, the visitors had their best chance of the match. Nathan Harriel crossed into the box from the right and after one touch by Daniel Gazdag, a wide-open Carranza fired over after a cut-back by Jesus Bueno.

Daniel was forced to make a string of good saves to keep things 1-1 and soon after, San Jose would find what proved to be the match-winning goal.

Carranza turned the ball over to former Union man Jamiro Monteiro deep in his own half, the ball was played by Carlos Gruezi to Trauco at the top of the box and his one-timer left Blake with no chance.

Two minutes later, Uhre had the ball on his right foot and his fierce strike forced the Earthquakes netminder to push the ball out for a corner.

In the 73rd minute, Harriel crossed for Carranza and the Argentine re-directed the ball with his head but Daniel was again on hand, saving with his feet.

With time running out, McGlynn shot with his left foot and it appeared to be heading for the top corner but Daniel punched the ball away which proved to be the final action of the evening.

Man of the match: Daniel

The San Jose goalkeeper made a number of outstanding saves especially in the second half when Philadelphia had much the better of the play. He's the biggest reason the Earthquakes grabbed all three points.