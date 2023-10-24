Goal and Highlights: Union Berlin 0-1 Napoli in UEFA Champions League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
IT'S OVER
The match between Union Berlin and Napoli ends, the Italians take the victory.
90
After 90 minutes, the referee adds 8 minutes of extra time.
80
last 10 minutes of the match, Napoli are on the verge of sealing the three points at the Olimpico in Berlin.
71
It's all over for Rasparodi. The goal scorer goes out and Simeone comes in to freshen up the attack.
65
NAPOLI GOAL! Rasparodi puts the Italian champions in the lead
64
Di Lorenzo sent a dangerous cross into the German box but again no one contacted the ball and the score remained level.
60
Kvaratskhelia keeps trying to generate danger at the extremes but Union Berlin has managed to contain the Italian attacks.
53
Haberer receives a yellow card and will have to play with caution for the remainder of the match.
53
Fofana shoots inside the area but his attempt goes wide.
46
The second half gets underway at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin as the home team seeks to win the match against the Italians.
45+3
First half ends, Union Berlin and Napoli draw goalless at halftime
45
The first half is over, the referee adds 3 minutes of reinstatement.
35
Giacomo Raspadori hits the ball with everything he has but his attempt goes over the crossbar. Napoli came close.
27
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tried to send a diagonal cross that went wide without anyone contacting the ball.
23
Fofana, who had scored a spectacular personal move on the right flank, but he started early at the beginning of the play. Therefore, goal disallowed
23
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR UNIÓN BERLIN!
20
Haberer hits the goal but the shot goes wide of the target.
16
Rrahmani steps hard on Becker and the latter is receiving medical assistance.
9
First card of the match. Trimmel is shown the yellow card for a clear grab on Kvara who had left him behind with a great control.
1
The match between Union Berlin and Napoli kicks off, the Germans are looking for their first victory in this Champions League.
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START
In a couple of moments we will start broadcasting the match between Union Berlin and Napoli from the Olympic Stadium of Berlin, corresponding to matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage.
LINE-UPS READY
This is the line up that Napoli will send to look for the victory at the Olympic Stadium of Berlin against Union Berlin.
⭐️ STARTING XI
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre
LINE-UPS READY
This is the line-up sent by Union Berlin to try to get the victory at the Olympic Stadium of Berlin against Napoli.
Ya tenemos el XI para el partido ante el Napoli. ¡Hoy tiene que ser el día de llevarnos una alegría! #FCUSSC
HOW MANY REPRESENTATIVES ARE THERE FROM THE 5 BIG LEAGUES?
On this occasion, Spain's La Liga will have the largest number of teams qualified for this phase, with a total of five representatives. It is closely followed by the Premier League, the Bundesliga and Serie A, each with four teams. On the other hand, the Portuguese soccer league will have three qualified teams, which places it one step above Ligue 1 and Eredivisie, which will have two representatives each.
HOW DID THE GROUPS TURN OUT?
Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen and Galatasaray.
Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven and Lens.
Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga and Union Berlin.
Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Salzburg and Real Sociedad
Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Celtic
Group F: Paris Saint Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Milan and Newcastle
Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star and Young Boys
Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk and Antwerp
WHERE WILL THE 2024 FINAL BE HELD?
The UEFA Champions League final of the 2023/24 season will take place at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London. This will be the eighth time the stadium has hosted the Champions League title match, and the third time since it changed its name. The two most recent finals held at Wembley were in 2011, when FC Barcelona defeated Manchester United 3-1, and in 2013, when Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1.
THE LAST CHAMPIONS AS WE KNOW IT
The 2024 edition of the Champions League will be notable because it will be the last to follow the traditional system of 32 teams distributed in eight groups of four teams each. Starting with the next edition, which corresponds to the 2024-2025 season, UEFA will introduce a new format called the "Swiss system". This new format will start with the participation of 36 clubs in the main phase, instead of the 34 that have been qualifying in recent years.
STRONG CONTROVERSY
British newspaper 'The Guardian' has reported that UEFA is facing accusations of having presented evidence that lacks veracity in its internal investigation into incidents that occurred before and during the 2022 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Saint-Denis.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over, all the emotions of the Champions League duels are back with the best goals, the best plays, the best players and the best controversies in a week where the nations will once again face each other to continue their path to the championship.
Tune in here Union Berlin vs Napoli Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Union Berlin vs Napoli match.
What time is Union Berlin vs Napoli match for UEFA Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game Union Berlin vs Napoli of 24th October in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
October 24, 2023
|
15:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
October 24, 2023
|
17:00
|
Bolivia
|
October 24, 2023
|
14:00
|
Brazil
|
October 24, 2023
|
17:00
|
Chile
|
October 24, 2023
|
17:00
|
Colombia
|
October 24, 2023
|
14:00
|
Ecuador
|
October 24, 2023
|
14:00
|
Spain
|
October 24, 2023
|
21:00
|
Mexico
|
October 24, 2023
|
13:00
|
Peru
|
October 24, 2023
|
17:00
Watch out for this Napoli player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Napoli's iconic center forward Matteo Politano. The Italian striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Matteo Politano knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Napoli.
Last Napoli line-up:
A Meret; G. Di Lorenzo, L. Oestigaard, Natan, M. Olivera, A. Zambo Anguissa, S. Lobotka, P. Zielinsky; M. Politano, V. Osimhen, K. Kvaratskhelia.
Watch out for this Union Berlin player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Union Berlin's iconic center forward Sheraldo Becker. The Surinamese attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Sheraldo Becker knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Union Berlin.
Union Berlin's last line-up:
F. Ronnow; R. Gosens, D. Leite, L. Bunucci, D. Doekhi, C. Trimmel; J. Haberer, A. Kral, A. Laidouni; K. Behrens, S. Becker.
Background:
Union Berlin vs Napoli have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time the two teams will meet face to face on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as this will be the first meeting.
About the Stadium
The Berlin Olympic Stadium was built for the 1936 Summer Olympic Games, which were organized by the Nazi regime in Germany. The stadium was designed under the supervision of German architect Werner March. The capacity of the stadium has varied over the years, but it can currently hold around 74,500 spectators. One of the most iconic events held at the Berlin Olympic Stadium was the 2006 FIFA World Cup final, when Italy defeated France in a penalty shootout to take the title.
Union Berlin is in the Champions League
The German club, despite not having won the Bundesliga title, obtained their ticket to the Champions League after finishing first in the German league, so the fans of Union Berlin can once again look forward to seeing their team in the fight to stand out in Europe and try to reach the mythical Wembley Stadium at the end of the season.
They are back in the Champions League
The absence of not being in the top competition at club level was weighing heavily on Napoli, however, that is over for the Azzurri fans, who will now be able to see their team compete in the elite of European soccer and fight to lift the cup at Wembley. After an excellent campaign last season under Rudi Garcia, Napoli will be looking to win the Seria A and the Champions League again, as Napoli have already made it clear that it is a matter of making their powder keg explode to conquer Europe.
The road to glory begins
The Champions League group stage is a crucial stage on the road to the long-awaited final of this prestigious European tournament. This exciting opening stretch brings together some of the continent's most talented and renowned soccer teams, making it an unrivaled spectacle for fans around the world. Teams compete in groups, where every match becomes a battle for vital points. Every win and draw is valuable, and every loss can have a lasting impact on a team's fate in the tournament. The group stage is where the foundation for continued success is laid, and only the top two teams in each group advance to the next stage. Reaching the grand final of the Champions League is the dream of every participating team. It is an achievement that transcends borders and brings prestige to clubs. Each match in the group stage is an opportunity to accumulate experience and confidence, and each victory brings one step closer to the coveted title.
Kick-off time
The Union Berlin vs Napoli match will be played at Germany Olympic Stadium, in Berlin, Germany. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 UEFA Champions League Match: Union Berlin vs Napoli!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.