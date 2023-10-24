Goals and Highlights: Galatasaray 1-3 Bayern Munich in Champions League
3:38 PM3 days ago

Summary

3:33 PM3 days ago

3:28 PM3 days ago

It's over

Bayern wins 3-1 to Galatasaray, in a match corresponding to the Champions League, in a duel that seemed very even, but the Germans took advantage of the spaces in a good way.
3:23 PM3 days ago

90+5'

Galatasaray goal disallowed
Yellow card for Alphonso Davies
3:18 PM3 days ago

90'

5 minutes of compensation are added
3:13 PM3 days ago

86'

Galatasaray's Baris Yilmaz goes down after an injury
3:08 PM3 days ago

84'

Bayern change, sold Kingsley Coman and Harry Kane for Eric Choupo-Moting and Mathys Tel
3:03 PM3 days ago

81'

Galatasaray substitution, Tanguy Ndombélé replaces Kaan Ayhan.
2:58 PM3 days ago

80'

GOAL! by Bayern Munich, Jamal Musiala gets in a right footed shot from the center of the box.
2:53 PM3 days ago

79'

Bayern change, up goes Noussair Mazraoui por Bouna Sarr
2:48 PM3 days ago

75'

Cambio del Galatasaray, entra al campo Hakim Ziyech y Baris Alper Yilmaz por Wilfried Zaha y Kerem Akturkoglu
2:43 PM3 days ago

74'

GOOOOL! from Bayern Munich, Harry Kane takes advantage of the space and scores the second goal.
2:38 PM3 days ago

72'

Galatasaray are locked in their area defending
2:33 PM3 days ago

67'

Wilfried Zaha has been fouled in the defensive half.
2:28 PM3 days ago

62'

Yellow card for Kaan Ayhan
2:23 PM3 days ago

56'

Galatasaray substitution, Tetê replaces Dries Mertens
2:18 PM3 days ago

53'

Yellow card for Tetê
2:13 PM3 days ago

50'

Bayern want to regain the lead, seek Turkish goal
2:08 PM3 days ago

45'

Second half begins
2:03 PM3 days ago

45'

End of the first half
1:58 PM3 days ago

42'

Galatasaray doesn't want to lose and looks for a goal
1:53 PM3 days ago

37'

Possession begins to even out
1:48 PM3 days ago

32'

Konrad Laimer sees a yellow card
1:43 PM3 days ago

30'

GOOOOL! Galatasaray, Mauro Icardi converts from the 11' penalty spot.
1:38 PM3 days ago

29'

A possible penalty is reviewed
1:33 PM3 days ago

25'

Galatasaray is very much in front, they want the equalizer
1:28 PM3 days ago

20'

Galatasaray reacts, having possession of the ball
1:23 PM3 days ago

15'

Leroy Sané sees yellow card
1:18 PM3 days ago

14'

Germans look better with goal, but want the second
1:13 PM3 days ago

9'

GOAL! by Bayern, Kingsley Coman right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved at the right post.
1:08 PM3 days ago

5'

The match starts very evenly
1:03 PM3 days ago

The match kicks off

The match between Galatasaray and Bayern at RAMS Park is set for a well-attended encounter.
12:58 PM3 days ago

Bayern's next match

The visitors are coming off a 1-3 win over Mainz in their last match, but still have several games in hand.
Sat., Oct. 28, Bayern Munich vs SV Darmstadt 98, German Bundesliga
12:53 PM3 days ago

Galatasaray's XI

This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at RAMS Park, a Champions League match
12:48 PM3 days ago

Bayern XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take to the field at RAMS Park in the Champions League clash
12:43 PM3 days ago

Galatasaray's next match

The home side are coming off a 2-1 win over Besiktas in their last match, but still have several matches remaining.
Saturday, Oct. 28, Caykur Rizespor vs Galatasaray, Turkish Super Lig
12:38 PM3 days ago

RAMS Park

Nef Stadium formerly Türk Telekom Stadium is a soccer stadium located in the city of Istanbul, Turkey. It is owned by Galatasaray SK, and its capacity reaches 52,280 fans.
12:33 PM3 days ago

Group A

In Group A, Bayern Munich is the leader with 6 points, followed by Galatasaray with 4, FC Copenhagen with 1 and Manchester United with 0 points.

12:28 PM3 days ago

They could break records

There are still group stage records that Bayern do not hold. However, with a 1-2 win away to FC Copenhagen on matchday two, they would at least equal the record held by Italian record champions Juventus, who also won seven straight away matches in the top flight group stage between 2019 and 2021. With a win in Istanbul, they would not only be the sole holders, but would also start competition with three wins for the fifth consecutive year.
12:23 PM3 days ago

They are warming up

A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
12:18 PM3 days ago

Fans

The fans are gradually arriving at the stadium, and an average attendance is expected for this Champions League match.
12:13 PM3 days ago

They are already at the stadium

Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
12:08 PM3 days ago

12:03 PM3 days ago

11:53 AM3 days ago

Background

This will be the first meeting between the two teams, so they will want to get off to a good start and come out on top, in addition to scoring a victory and improving their position in Group A.
11:48 AM3 days ago

Watch out for this Bayern player

The 18-year-old striker from France, Mathys Tel has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
11:43 AM3 days ago

Statistics from ......

France striker Mathys Tel, the attacker will play his ninth game in his local league, in the past he played 1 as a starter and 21 as a substitute, scoring 5 goals in the German league and 0 assists, currently he has 3 goals in 8 games and in the Champions League in 2 games he has 2 goals.
11:38 AM3 days ago

Watch out for this Galatasaray player

France's 23-year-old defender, Sacha Boey has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Turkish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
11:33 AM3 days ago

Statistics from ......

France defender Sacha Boey, the defender will play his fifth game in his local league, in the past he played 3 as a starter and 28 as a substitute, scoring 1 goal in the Turkish league and 0 assists, currently he has 0 goals and in the Champions League in 2 games he has 1 goal.
11:28 AM3 days ago

How is Bayern coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 0-4 against Preußen Münster, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Mainz 1 - 3 Bayern Munich, Oct. 21, 2023, German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich 3 - 0 SC Freiburg, Oct. 8, 2023, German Bundesliga
FC Copenhagen 1 - 2 Bayern Munich, Oct. 3, 2023, UEFA Champions League
RB Leipzig 2 - 2 Bayern Munich, Sept. 30, 2023, German Bundesliga
Preußen Münster 0 - 4 Bayern Munich, Sept. 26, 2023, German Cup
11:23 AM3 days ago

How is Galatasaray coming?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 0-2 against Antalyaspor, having a streak of 5 wins, 0 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Galatasaray 2 - 1 Besiktas, Oct. 21, 2023, Turkish Super Lig
Antalyaspor 0 - 2 Galatasaray, Oct. 7, 2023, Turkish Super Lig
Manchester United 2 - 3 Galatasaray, Oct. 3, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Galatasaray 2 - 1 Ankaragucu, Sept. 30, 2023, Turkish Super Lig
Istanbulspor 0 - 1 Galatasaray, Sept. 26, 2023, Turkish Super Lig
11:18 AM3 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich, a Champions League match. The match will take place at Rams Global Stadium, at 12:45 pm.
VAVEL Logo