Goals and Highlights: Galatasaray 1-3 Bayern Munich in Champions League

Summary
It's over
Bayern wins 3-1 to Galatasaray, in a match corresponding to the Champions League, in a duel that seemed very even, but the Germans took advantage of the spaces in a good way.
90+5'
Galatasaray goal disallowed
Yellow card for Alphonso Davies
Yellow card for Alphonso Davies
90'
5 minutes of compensation are added
86'
Galatasaray's Baris Yilmaz goes down after an injury
84'
Bayern change, sold Kingsley Coman and Harry Kane for Eric Choupo-Moting and Mathys Tel
81'
Galatasaray substitution, Tanguy Ndombélé replaces Kaan Ayhan.
80'
GOAL! by Bayern Munich, Jamal Musiala gets in a right footed shot from the center of the box.
79'
Bayern change, up goes Noussair Mazraoui por Bouna Sarr
75'
Cambio del Galatasaray, entra al campo Hakim Ziyech y Baris Alper Yilmaz por Wilfried Zaha y Kerem Akturkoglu
74'
GOOOOL! from Bayern Munich, Harry Kane takes advantage of the space and scores the second goal.
72'
Galatasaray are locked in their area defending
67'
Wilfried Zaha has been fouled in the defensive half.
62'
Yellow card for Kaan Ayhan
56'
Galatasaray substitution, Tetê replaces Dries Mertens
53'
Yellow card for Tetê
50'
Bayern want to regain the lead, seek Turkish goal
45'
Second half begins
45'
End of the first half
42'
Galatasaray doesn't want to lose and looks for a goal
37'
Possession begins to even out
32'
Konrad Laimer sees a yellow card
30'
GOOOOL! Galatasaray, Mauro Icardi converts from the 11' penalty spot.
29'
A possible penalty is reviewed
25'
Galatasaray is very much in front, they want the equalizer
20'
Galatasaray reacts, having possession of the ball
15'
Leroy Sané sees yellow card
14'
Germans look better with goal, but want the second
9'
GOAL! by Bayern, Kingsley Coman right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved at the right post.
5'
The match starts very evenly
The match kicks off
The match between Galatasaray and Bayern at RAMS Park is set for a well-attended encounter.
Bayern's next match
The visitors are coming off a 1-3 win over Mainz in their last match, but still have several games in hand.
Sat., Oct. 28, Bayern Munich vs SV Darmstadt 98, German Bundesliga
Sat., Oct. 28, Bayern Munich vs SV Darmstadt 98, German Bundesliga
Galatasaray's XI
This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at RAMS Park, a Champions League match
Bayern Münih maçı ilk 11'imiz 👇 #GSvFCB #UCL pic.twitter.com/TdLqsoCJVa— Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) October 24, 2023
Bayern XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take to the field at RAMS Park in the Champions League clash
✨ 𝙐𝙣𝙨𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙛 𝙜𝙚𝙜𝙚𝙣 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙖𝙨𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙮 ✨#FCBayern #GSvFCB #packmas pic.twitter.com/e6tESfZzQI— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) October 24, 2023
Galatasaray's next match
The home side are coming off a 2-1 win over Besiktas in their last match, but still have several matches remaining.
Saturday, Oct. 28, Caykur Rizespor vs Galatasaray, Turkish Super Lig
Saturday, Oct. 28, Caykur Rizespor vs Galatasaray, Turkish Super Lig
RAMS Park
Nef Stadium formerly Türk Telekom Stadium is a soccer stadium located in the city of Istanbul, Turkey. It is owned by Galatasaray SK, and its capacity reaches 52,280 fans.
Group A
In Group A, Bayern Munich is the leader with 6 points, followed by Galatasaray with 4, FC Copenhagen with 1 and Manchester United with 0 points.
They could break records
There are still group stage records that Bayern do not hold. However, with a 1-2 win away to FC Copenhagen on matchday two, they would at least equal the record held by Italian record champions Juventus, who also won seven straight away matches in the top flight group stage between 2019 and 2021. With a win in Istanbul, they would not only be the sole holders, but would also start competition with three wins for the fifth consecutive year.
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Fans
The fans are gradually arriving at the stadium, and an average attendance is expected for this Champions League match.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Tune in here Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich in a Champions League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich match in the Champions League.
What time is Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich match for Champions League?
This is the start time of the game Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich of October 24th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:45 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 1:45 p.m.
Chile: 1:45 p.m.
Colombia: 11:45 a.m.
Peru: 11:45 a.m.
USA: 12:45 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 11:45 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 1:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 12:45 p.m.
Spain: 7:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich live
The match will be broadcast on TUDN App, UniMás, Univision NOW.
If you want to watch the Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich in streaming, it will be tuned to Paramount+, ViX, TUDN.com, TUDN USA.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch the Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich in streaming, it will be tuned to Paramount+, ViX, TUDN.com, TUDN USA.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the first meeting between the two teams, so they will want to get off to a good start and come out on top, in addition to scoring a victory and improving their position in Group A.
Watch out for this Bayern player
The 18-year-old striker from France, Mathys Tel has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
France striker Mathys Tel, the attacker will play his ninth game in his local league, in the past he played 1 as a starter and 21 as a substitute, scoring 5 goals in the German league and 0 assists, currently he has 3 goals in 8 games and in the Champions League in 2 games he has 2 goals.
Watch out for this Galatasaray player
France's 23-year-old defender, Sacha Boey has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Turkish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
France defender Sacha Boey, the defender will play his fifth game in his local league, in the past he played 3 as a starter and 28 as a substitute, scoring 1 goal in the Turkish league and 0 assists, currently he has 0 goals and in the Champions League in 2 games he has 1 goal.
How is Bayern coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 0-4 against Preußen Münster, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Mainz 1 - 3 Bayern Munich, Oct. 21, 2023, German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich 3 - 0 SC Freiburg, Oct. 8, 2023, German Bundesliga
FC Copenhagen 1 - 2 Bayern Munich, Oct. 3, 2023, UEFA Champions League
RB Leipzig 2 - 2 Bayern Munich, Sept. 30, 2023, German Bundesliga
Preußen Münster 0 - 4 Bayern Munich, Sept. 26, 2023, German Cup
How is Galatasaray coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 0-2 against Antalyaspor, having a streak of 5 wins, 0 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Galatasaray 2 - 1 Besiktas, Oct. 21, 2023, Turkish Super Lig
Antalyaspor 0 - 2 Galatasaray, Oct. 7, 2023, Turkish Super Lig
Manchester United 2 - 3 Galatasaray, Oct. 3, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Galatasaray 2 - 1 Ankaragucu, Sept. 30, 2023, Turkish Super Lig
Istanbulspor 0 - 1 Galatasaray, Sept. 26, 2023, Turkish Super Lig
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich, a Champions League match. The match will take place at Rams Global Stadium, at 12:45 pm.