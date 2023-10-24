Goals and Highlights: Lens 1-1 PSV in Champions League
4:54 PM3 days ago

Summary

4:49 PM3 days ago

4:44 PM3 days ago

It's over

PSV drew 1-1 against Lens, in a Champions League match, in a match that seemed very even, but they could do little and the match left something to be desired.
4:39 PM3 days ago

90+1'

PSV substitution, Ricardo Pepi comes on for Luuk de Jong
4:34 PM3 days ago

90'

3 minutes of compensation are added
4:29 PM3 days ago

87'

PSV search down the right flank, but the Lens defense covers well
4:24 PM3 days ago

82'

Lens substitute Guus Til and Yorbe Vertessen for Johan Bakayoko and Hirving Lozano
4:19 PM3 days ago

76'

Wesley Saïd misses with a header that is too high.
4:14 PM3 days ago

72'

Lens, Morgan Guilavogui replaces Elye Wahi. PSV substitution, Malik Tillman comes off for Ismael Saibari.
4:09 PM3 days ago

71'

Yellow card for Olivier Boscagli
4:04 PM3 days ago

70'

Adrien Thomasson right footed shot, but the keeper blocks the shot
3:59 PM3 days ago

65'

GOOOOL! by Lens, Elye Wahi strikes with his right foot to level the match.
3:54 PM3 days ago

63'

Lens substitution, Nampalys Mendy, Florian Sotoca and Angelo Fulgini for Wesley Saïd, Adrien Thomasson and David Costa.
3:49 PM3 days ago

60'

Angelo Fulgini with a header from the center of the box misses to the right side of the goal.
3:44 PM3 days ago

55'

GOAL! by PSV, Johan Bakayoko gets in a left footed shot from outside the box.
3:39 PM3 days ago

52'

Nampalys Mendy yellow card
3:34 PM3 days ago

50'

PSV looks for chances, but the ball goes close
3:29 PM3 days ago

45'

Second half begins
3:24 PM3 days ago

45'

End of the first half
3:19 PM3 days ago

40'

Possession is highly variable
3:14 PM3 days ago

35'

PSV continues to add possession and attack
3:09 PM3 days ago

30'

André Ramalho sees yellow card
3:04 PM3 days ago

25'

The Dutch start to have more of the ball, but in attack they leave something to be desired.
2:59 PM3 days ago

20'

Luuk de Jong with a header that went too high. 
2:54 PM3 days ago

15'

PSV starts to regain possession, but Lens manages the attack
2:49 PM3 days ago

10'

Both clubs rarely reach the goal, playing more in midfield.
2:44 PM3 days ago

5'

The French start with possession of the ball
2:39 PM3 days ago

The match kicks off

Ready for the match between Lens and PSV, at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in a match with a great attendance.
2:34 PM3 days ago

PSV's next match

The visitors are coming off a 3-1 win over Fortuna Sittard in their last match, but still have several games in hand.
Sun, Oct. 29, PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax Amsterdam, Dutch Eredivisie
2:29 PM3 days ago

The XI of Lens

This is the XI with which the locals will take the field at the Bollaert-Delelis Stadium, duel corresponding to the Champions League.
2:24 PM3 days ago

PSV's XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, a Champions League match
2:19 PM3 days ago

Lens' next match

The home side are coming off a 0-0 draw against Le Havre AC in their last match, but still have several games left to play.
Sat., Oct. 28, Lens vs Nantes, French Ligue 1
2:14 PM3 days ago

Bollaert-Delelis Stadium

The Bollaert-Delelis Stadium until 2014 called Stade Félix Bollaert, is a soccer stadium located in the city of Lens, Pas-de-Calais region, France. It was inaugurated in 1933 and has a capacity for 41 000 fans.
2:09 PM3 days ago

Group B

In Group B, Lens is the leader with 4 points, followed by Arsenal with 3, Sevilla with 2 and PSV with 1 point.

2:04 PM3 days ago

Background

This will be the first meeting between the two teams, so they will want to get off to a good start in this match and get ahead, in addition to scoring a victory and improving their position in Group B.
1:59 PM3 days ago

They are warming up

A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
1:54 PM3 days ago

Fans

The fans are gradually arriving at the stadium, and an average attendance is expected for this Champions League match.
1:49 PM3 days ago

They are already at the stadium

Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
1:44 PM3 days ago

1:39 PM3 days ago

What time is Lens vs PSV match for Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Lens vs PSV of October 24th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
1:34 PM3 days ago

1:29 PM3 days ago

Watch out for this Lens player

France striker, 20 year old Elye Wahi has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the French league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
1:24 PM3 days ago

Statistics from ......

France striker, Elye Wahi, the attacker will play his eighth game in his local league, in the past he played 4 as a starter and 29 as a substitute, scoring 19 goals in the French league and 5 assists, currently he has 1 goal in 7 games and in the Champions League in 2 games he has 1 goal.
1:19 PM3 days ago

Watch out for this PSV player

Holland defender, 24 year old Jordan Teze has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Dutch league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
1:14 PM3 days ago

Statistics from ......

The defender of Holland, Jordan Teze, the defender will play his eighth game in his local league, in the past he played 23 as a starter and 4 as a substitute, scoring 0 goals in the Dutch league and 3 assists, currently he has 0 goals and in the Champions League in 2 games he has 1 goal.
1:09 PM3 days ago

How is PSV coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 0-4 against Sparta Rotterdam, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
PSV Eindhoven 3 - 1 Fortuna Sittard, Oct. 21, 2023, Netherlands Eredivisie
Sparta Rotterdam 0 - 4 PSV Eindhoven, Oct. 8, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 2 - 2 Sevilla FC, Oct. 3, 2023, UEFA Champions League
PSV Eindhoven 3 - 1 FC Volendam, Sept. 30, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 3 - 0 Go Ahead Eagles, Sept. 27, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
1:04 PM3 days ago

How is Lens doing?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Arsenal, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Le Havre AC 0 - 0 Lens, Oct. 20, 2023, French Ligue 1
Lens 1 - 1 Lille, Oct. 8, 2023, French Ligue 1
Lens 2 - 1 Arsenal, Oct. 3, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Strasbourg 0 - 1 Lens, Sept. 29, 2023, French Ligue 1
Lens 2 - 1 Toulouse, Sept. 24, 2023, France Ligue 1
12:59 PM3 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Lens vs PSV Champions League match. The match will take place at Stade Félix Bollaert-Delélis, at 15:00.
