Goals and Highlights: Lens 1-1 PSV in Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Thank you for following the VAVEL.COM broadcast.
We hope you enjoyed the Lens vs PSV Champions League match. Keep checking back on VAVEL.COM for updates throughout the day.
It's over
PSV drew 1-1 against Lens, in a Champions League match, in a match that seemed very even, but they could do little and the match left something to be desired.
90+1'
PSV substitution, Ricardo Pepi comes on for Luuk de Jong
90'
3 minutes of compensation are added
87'
PSV search down the right flank, but the Lens defense covers well
82'
Lens substitute Guus Til and Yorbe Vertessen for Johan Bakayoko and Hirving Lozano
76'
Wesley Saïd misses with a header that is too high.
72'
Lens, Morgan Guilavogui replaces Elye Wahi. PSV substitution, Malik Tillman comes off for Ismael Saibari.
71'
Yellow card for Olivier Boscagli
70'
Adrien Thomasson right footed shot, but the keeper blocks the shot
65'
GOOOOL! by Lens, Elye Wahi strikes with his right foot to level the match.
63'
Lens substitution, Nampalys Mendy, Florian Sotoca and Angelo Fulgini for Wesley Saïd, Adrien Thomasson and David Costa.
60'
Angelo Fulgini with a header from the center of the box misses to the right side of the goal.
55'
GOAL! by PSV, Johan Bakayoko gets in a left footed shot from outside the box.
52'
Nampalys Mendy yellow card
50'
PSV looks for chances, but the ball goes close
45'
Second half begins
45'
End of the first half
40'
Possession is highly variable
35'
PSV continues to add possession and attack
30'
André Ramalho sees yellow card
25'
The Dutch start to have more of the ball, but in attack they leave something to be desired.
20'
Luuk de Jong with a header that went too high.
15'
PSV starts to regain possession, but Lens manages the attack
10'
Both clubs rarely reach the goal, playing more in midfield.
5'
The French start with possession of the ball
The match kicks off
Ready for the match between Lens and PSV, at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in a match with a great attendance.
PSV's next match
The visitors are coming off a 3-1 win over Fortuna Sittard in their last match, but still have several games in hand.
Sun, Oct. 29, PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax Amsterdam, Dutch Eredivisie
Sun, Oct. 29, PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax Amsterdam, Dutch Eredivisie
The XI of Lens
This is the XI with which the locals will take the field at the Bollaert-Delelis Stadium, duel corresponding to the Champions League.
#RCLPSV, c'est dans une heure ! ⌛️— Racing Club de Lens (@RCLens) October 24, 2023
Voici 𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐫 choisis par Franck Haise pour débuter face au @PSV ! 👊
➡️ Un onze pratiquement identique à celui aligné lors de la dernière échéance européenne, à l'exception d'Angelo Fulgini.#FierDEtreLensois #UCL pic.twitter.com/uC2qxYzFwD
PSV's XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, a Champions League match
🔙 Sergiño & Malik are starting #RCLPSV #UCL https://t.co/RrnH1zYiMZ pic.twitter.com/8MKn9RjaVp— PSV (@PSV) October 24, 2023
Lens' next match
The home side are coming off a 0-0 draw against Le Havre AC in their last match, but still have several games left to play.
Sat., Oct. 28, Lens vs Nantes, French Ligue 1
Sat., Oct. 28, Lens vs Nantes, French Ligue 1
Bollaert-Delelis Stadium
The Bollaert-Delelis Stadium until 2014 called Stade Félix Bollaert, is a soccer stadium located in the city of Lens, Pas-de-Calais region, France. It was inaugurated in 1933 and has a capacity for 41 000 fans.
Group B
In Group B, Lens is the leader with 4 points, followed by Arsenal with 3, Sevilla with 2 and PSV with 1 point.
Background
This will be the first meeting between the two teams, so they will want to get off to a good start in this match and get ahead, in addition to scoring a victory and improving their position in Group B.
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Fans
The fans are gradually arriving at the stadium, and an average attendance is expected for this Champions League match.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Tune in here Lens vs PSV in a Champions League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lens vs PSV match in the Champions League.
What time is Lens vs PSV match for Champions League?
This is the start time of the game Lens vs PSV of October 24th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
Where and how to watch Lens vs PSV live
The match will be broadcast on TUDN App, UniMás, Univision NOW.
If you want to watch the Lens vs PSV in streaming, it will be tuned to Paramount+, ViX, TUDN.com, TUDN USA.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch the Lens vs PSV in streaming, it will be tuned to Paramount+, ViX, TUDN.com, TUDN USA.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Lens player
France striker, 20 year old Elye Wahi has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the French league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
France striker, Elye Wahi, the attacker will play his eighth game in his local league, in the past he played 4 as a starter and 29 as a substitute, scoring 19 goals in the French league and 5 assists, currently he has 1 goal in 7 games and in the Champions League in 2 games he has 1 goal.
Watch out for this PSV player
Holland defender, 24 year old Jordan Teze has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Dutch league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
The defender of Holland, Jordan Teze, the defender will play his eighth game in his local league, in the past he played 23 as a starter and 4 as a substitute, scoring 0 goals in the Dutch league and 3 assists, currently he has 0 goals and in the Champions League in 2 games he has 1 goal.
How is PSV coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 0-4 against Sparta Rotterdam, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
PSV Eindhoven 3 - 1 Fortuna Sittard, Oct. 21, 2023, Netherlands Eredivisie
Sparta Rotterdam 0 - 4 PSV Eindhoven, Oct. 8, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 2 - 2 Sevilla FC, Oct. 3, 2023, UEFA Champions League
PSV Eindhoven 3 - 1 FC Volendam, Sept. 30, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 3 - 0 Go Ahead Eagles, Sept. 27, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 3 - 1 Fortuna Sittard, Oct. 21, 2023, Netherlands Eredivisie
Sparta Rotterdam 0 - 4 PSV Eindhoven, Oct. 8, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 2 - 2 Sevilla FC, Oct. 3, 2023, UEFA Champions League
PSV Eindhoven 3 - 1 FC Volendam, Sept. 30, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven 3 - 0 Go Ahead Eagles, Sept. 27, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
How is Lens doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Arsenal, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Le Havre AC 0 - 0 Lens, Oct. 20, 2023, French Ligue 1
Lens 1 - 1 Lille, Oct. 8, 2023, French Ligue 1
Lens 2 - 1 Arsenal, Oct. 3, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Strasbourg 0 - 1 Lens, Sept. 29, 2023, French Ligue 1
Lens 2 - 1 Toulouse, Sept. 24, 2023, France Ligue 1
Le Havre AC 0 - 0 Lens, Oct. 20, 2023, French Ligue 1
Lens 1 - 1 Lille, Oct. 8, 2023, French Ligue 1
Lens 2 - 1 Arsenal, Oct. 3, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Strasbourg 0 - 1 Lens, Sept. 29, 2023, French Ligue 1
Lens 2 - 1 Toulouse, Sept. 24, 2023, France Ligue 1