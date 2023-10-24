Goals and highlights: Braga vs Real Madrid in Champions League (1-2)
Real Madrid

4:59 PM3 days ago

That's it

4:55 PM3 days ago

90'

END OF GAME
4:50 PM3 days ago

90'

+4
4:42 PM3 days ago

82' DISALLOWED GOAL

Vini Jr received a throw-in from Camavinga. The striker beats his marker and hits a cross, catching Matheus on the back foot, but was caught offside
4:33 PM3 days ago

75' Substitution for Real Madrid

In: Mendy

Out: Fran García

4:31 PM3 days ago

72' Substitution for Braga

In: Diogo Fonseca

Out: Mendes

4:30 PM3 days ago

71' Yellow card for Real Madrid

Camavinga
4:30 PM3 days ago

71' Substitution for Real Madrid

In: Tchouaméni

Out: Rodrygo

4:29 PM3 days ago

70' WOW

Ricardo Horta had the option of opening up with Zalazar and Abel Ruiz, but ended up opting for a shot on target and Kepa saved in the middle of the goal
4:25 PM3 days ago

66' Substitutions for Braga

In: Bruma and Abel Ruiz

Out: Banza and Vitor Carvalho

4:22 PM3 days ago

62' GOAL BRAGA

In a quick response, Banza latched onto a strong pass from the right and laid it on for Djaló to make up the difference
4:20 PM3 days ago

60' GOAL REAL MADRID

Vini Jr dominates on the left and finds Bellingham in the middle. The No 5 hits the ball from the edge of the area and puts it into the corner, giving the Brazilian goalkeeper no chance
4:17 PM3 days ago

59'

Carvajal gets free at the far post and sends it wide
4:14 PM3 days ago

55'

Djaló takes a swing at Carvajal and ends up fouling Modric straight away
4:12 PM3 days ago

50'

Fran Garía lifts the ball to Bellingham. The midfielder takes it in his stride and fires left-footed. Matheus saves twice
4:09 PM3 days ago

45'

Play resumes
3:46 PM3 days ago

45'

No additions
3:41 PM3 days ago

39'

Modric takes an open corner. Bellingham takes it first time and shoots over the defender
3:36 PM3 days ago

34' GOAL DISALLOWED

Bellingham accelerates with Vini Jr, who rolls for Rodrygo to extend, but the assistant raises the flag, signaling offside
3:32 PM3 days ago

26'

Vini Jr receives the ball at speed and shoots, but Matheus stops it in two stages
3:26 PM3 days ago

23'

Djaló gets his head to it, Ricardo Horta tries to volley it in and it ends up going wide
3:19 PM3 days ago

15' GOAL REAL MADRID

From the back, Nacho released Vini Jr on the left wing, who left Saatçi behind and crossed low from the by-line. Rodrygo arrived with a trolley and opened the scoring inside the penalty area
3:12 PM3 days ago

10'

Djaló is sought out in the area. Rüdiger reads it well and keeps it out
3:09 PM3 days ago

5'

Bellingham receives the ball in the box, spins past his marker, asks for a free-kick when he falls and the referee rules that it should continue
3:04 PM3 days ago

3'

Braga keep exchanging passes in their attacking half. Vini Jr is Madrid's most attacking player, who stays further back
3:01 PM3 days ago

00'

Ball rolling
2:57 PM3 days ago

THE CHAMPIONS

Players in profile for the competition anthem
2:51 PM3 days ago

2:46 PM3 days ago

Madrid will play in black

2:41 PM3 days ago

Details of the Arsenal dressing room

2:36 PM3 days ago

Real Madrid lineup

2:31 PM3 days ago

Braga lineup

2:26 PM3 days ago

Video refereeing

VAR: Christian Dingert

AVAR: Stuart Attwell

2:21 PM3 days ago

Field refereeing

Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistant 1: Stuart Burt

Assistant 2: Daniel Cook 

Fourth official: Andrew Madley

2:16 PM3 days ago

How and where to watch the Braga vs Real Madrid match live?

If you want to watch the game Braga vs Real Madrid live on TV, your options is: TUDN USA, Univision

If you want to directly stream it: ViX, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:11 PM3 days ago

What time is Braga vs Real Madrid match for Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Braga vs Real Madrid of 24th October 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4 pm: Fox Sports, Star +

Bolivia 3 pm: ESPN, Star +

Brazil 4 pm: TNT, HBO Max

Chile 3 pm: Fox Sports, Star +

Colombia 2 pm: ESPN, Star +

Ecuador 2  pm: ESPN, Star +

USA 3 pm ET: ViXTUDN.comTUDN USAUnivision NOWTUDN AppParamount+Univision

Spain 8 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 2 pm: TNT, HBO Max

Paraguay 3 pm: ESPN, Star +

Peru 2 pm: ESPN, Star +

Uruguay 4 pm: ESPN, Star +

Venezuela 3 pm: ESP2, Star +

2:06 PM3 days ago

Speak, Ancelotti!

"It's a great opportunity to get closer to the second qualifying round. Braga play good soccer, they like to have the ball and attack. We have a lot of them. This competition is very important for the club, because it's the one we all enjoy the most: me, the players, the fans, it's special. The contrast is striking, but we have to look forward, not back.

I trust referees out of habit. Sometimes a little more, sometimes a little less. As for the Real Madrid TV videos, you know perfectly well what freedom of expression is. And everyone can express what they want. I focus on what's mine. But... it's a bit of a 'special' moment in Spanish soccer, that's true. And until it's cleared up, you're going to have these kinds of problems.

Sometimes they hurt us, but you know I don't have the freedom of expression to talk about referees. If I say what I think, they suspend me. And I want to work. Enjoy the games, that's the next thing: It makes me happy. So, in that respect, I don't have freedom of expression. I can't answer that kind of question

There are many things to evaluate to answer this: a Spanish referee who blows the whistle in Spain lives in Spain. But the English referee in Portugal, for example, will be back on Wednesday and what they say in Portugal won't matter. It will matter a lot. I think refereeing in Europe has a different pressure.

Confidence is important, don't go out afraid. But you have to respect your opponent. They attack very well, they score goals, they're dangerous. Maximum respect."

2:01 PM3 days ago
1:56 PM3 days ago

Probable lineup for Real Madrid

Kepa; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Joselu, Vinicius Júnior.
1:51 PM3 days ago

Real Madrid's situation

Carlo Ancelotti, on the other hand, doesn't have any doubts for the match, but he does have the following players in the medical department: Courtois (knee), Éder Militão (knee), Arda Güler (hamstring), Ceballos (muscle problem).
1:46 PM3 days ago

Speak, Artur Jorge!

"This is the path we're looking for, to have the opportunity to compete with one of the best teams in the world. We've played two good games in the Champions League so far, with good memories and a good team performance. We've shown the ability to work in those two games and that's what we want to take into this game.

It's one of the games that will go down in SC Braga's history. We've tried to have an ambitious approach, against one of the best teams in the world, but we want to be rigorous in order to get the result we want and fight all the way for victory.

When you have ambition and responsibility, you can never take preparation out of this game. We're ready and we want to take advantage of our players' confidence. Anything is possible if we fight to the limit for the result.

We want to have a team that matches the plan we've worked out. We want to have a team where we can prove our worth and each player can make a contribution.

It's an opponent that has a squad with a lot of quality. Even if this game is played between the previous match against Sevilla and the next one against Barcelona, I don't think our opponents will take it easy".

1:41 PM3 days ago
1:36 PM3 days ago

Probable lineup for Braga

Matheus; Borja, Niakaté, Serdar Saatçi, Mendes; Al Musrati, Zalazar; Bruma, Álvaro Djaló, Ricardo Horta, Banza.
1:31 PM3 days ago

Braga's situation

Artur Jorge only has one doubt: Victor Gómez, who has a thigh problem.
1:26 PM3 days ago

Merengues

Real Madrid are top of group C in the Champions League with six points. The Merengues are the only team with a 100% record in the group.
1:21 PM3 days ago

Arsenalists

With a 50% record, Braga lost their opening game in Europe's premier competition to Napoli, but recovered by beating Union Berlin. The Arsenalistas are in third place with three points.
1:16 PM3 days ago

Eye on the game

Braga vs Real Madrid live this Tuesday (24), at the Municipal de Braga at 3 pm ET, for the Champions League. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
1:11 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Champions League Match: Braga vs Real Madrid Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
