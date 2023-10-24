Goals and highlights: Braga vs Real Madrid in Champions League (1-2)

ADVERTISEMENT
That's it
90'
90'
82' DISALLOWED GOAL
75' Substitution for Real Madrid
Out: Fran García
72' Substitution for Braga
Out: Mendes
71' Yellow card for Real Madrid
71' Substitution for Real Madrid
Out: Rodrygo
70' WOW
66' Substitutions for Braga
Out: Banza and Vitor Carvalho
62' GOAL BRAGA
60' GOAL REAL MADRID
59'
55'
50'
45'
45'
39'
34' GOAL DISALLOWED
26'
23'
15' GOAL REAL MADRID
10'
5'
3'
00'
THE CHAMPIONS
Vini Jr
⚽💫🇧🇷🤙#UCL pic.twitter.com/9RLLVrdCji — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) October 24, 2023
Madrid will play in black
🔢👕 ¡Todo listo en nuestro vestuario!#UCL pic.twitter.com/91IbLsDVZa — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) October 24, 2023
Details of the Arsenal dressing room
Ready for a big night... ✨#PorMais | #UCL pic.twitter.com/xSgWWxYSAY— SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) October 24, 2023
Real Madrid lineup
📋✅ ¡Nuestro 𝗫𝗜 inicial!
🆚 @SCBragaOficial#UCL pic.twitter.com/Um8fMitxmt — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) October 24, 2023
Braga lineup
📋 | 11 INICIAL - LINE UP
Já há XI! 🔥#UCL | #SCBRMCF pic.twitter.com/sdPP6nI7ft — SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) October 24, 2023
Video refereeing
AVAR: Stuart Attwell
Field refereeing
Assistant 1: Stuart Burt
Assistant 2: Daniel Cook
Fourth official: Andrew Madley
How and where to watch the Braga vs Real Madrid match live?
If you want to directly stream it: ViX, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Paramount+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Braga vs Real Madrid match for Champions League?
Argentina 4 pm: Fox Sports, Star +
Bolivia 3 pm: ESPN, Star +
Brazil 4 pm: TNT, HBO Max
Chile 3 pm: Fox Sports, Star +
Colombia 2 pm: ESPN, Star +
Ecuador 2 pm: ESPN, Star +
USA 3 pm ET: ViXTUDN.comTUDN USAUnivision NOWTUDN AppParamount+Univision
Spain 8 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 2 pm: TNT, HBO Max
Paraguay 3 pm: ESPN, Star +
Peru 2 pm: ESPN, Star +
Uruguay 4 pm: ESPN, Star +
Venezuela 3 pm: ESP2, Star +
Speak, Ancelotti!
I trust referees out of habit. Sometimes a little more, sometimes a little less. As for the Real Madrid TV videos, you know perfectly well what freedom of expression is. And everyone can express what they want. I focus on what's mine. But... it's a bit of a 'special' moment in Spanish soccer, that's true. And until it's cleared up, you're going to have these kinds of problems.
Sometimes they hurt us, but you know I don't have the freedom of expression to talk about referees. If I say what I think, they suspend me. And I want to work. Enjoy the games, that's the next thing: It makes me happy. So, in that respect, I don't have freedom of expression. I can't answer that kind of question
There are many things to evaluate to answer this: a Spanish referee who blows the whistle in Spain lives in Spain. But the English referee in Portugal, for example, will be back on Wednesday and what they say in Portugal won't matter. It will matter a lot. I think refereeing in Europe has a different pressure.
Confidence is important, don't go out afraid. But you have to respect your opponent. They attack very well, they score goals, they're dangerous. Maximum respect."
Probable lineup for Real Madrid
Real Madrid's situation
Speak, Artur Jorge!
It's one of the games that will go down in SC Braga's history. We've tried to have an ambitious approach, against one of the best teams in the world, but we want to be rigorous in order to get the result we want and fight all the way for victory.
When you have ambition and responsibility, you can never take preparation out of this game. We're ready and we want to take advantage of our players' confidence. Anything is possible if we fight to the limit for the result.
We want to have a team that matches the plan we've worked out. We want to have a team where we can prove our worth and each player can make a contribution.
It's an opponent that has a squad with a lot of quality. Even if this game is played between the previous match against Sevilla and the next one against Barcelona, I don't think our opponents will take it easy".