ADVERTISEMENT
END OF TRANSMISSION
END OF THE GAME
84'
78'
75'
71'
68' Change at Benfica
Out: David Neres.
63' GOAL FROM REAL SOCIEDAD
60'
55'
50'
RESTART
BREAK
41'
35'
26'
21'
16'
11'
5'
THE GAME STARTED
REAL SOCIETY DEFINED!
📋 Our 𝐗𝐈 🆚 @SLBenficaEN #UCL | #WeareReal pic.twitter.com/B0cK3tLB6G — Real Sociedad 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@RealSociedadEN) October 24, 2023
BENFICA DEFINED!
1️⃣1️⃣ 𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟!#SLBRSO • #UCL pic.twitter.com/Lu3JROXtVX — SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) October 24, 2023
THE GAME
SHORTLY!
UPDATE!
BENFICA AND REAL SOCIEDAD
GOOD AFTERNOON!
Watch Benfica vs Real Sociedad Live Score Here
BENFICA!
SPEAK UP, ROGER SCHMIDT!
The most important games for Benfica are always against FC Porto. We have won twice, in the Supertaça and in the league, and tomorrow [Tuesday] is not a final decision, but I understand the significance. We certainly have big ambitions in the Champions League and want to continue in this competition. Last season, we made a great effort to win the league and secure qualification for the Champions League. We want to stay in this prestigious competition, so we are highly motivated and passionate about playing at this level. Therefore, we will do everything to win and change the situation in the group.
This is the crucial challenge. There's always a tactical aspect that involves finding the best strategy for the game, but creating the right attitude and mentality for the game and being prepared for different phases of the game are among my greatest challenges. This doesn't start tomorrow, as we've discussed these points even in the past season. In moments like these, we need to look back and use the experiences we've accumulated over more than a year to remind the players how to handle such situations and find the best way to play at our best level. This is part of my task, and we are discussing it. Surely, the players will be prepared.
I understand what you mean, but honestly, I don't think that way. Sometimes it's easier when you have the same team on the field consistently, and the players are always available, but that's not always the case. Dealing with difficult situations or situations like the current one is part of management. We have a very good squad, and the players are in good form. We lost the first game in the league, but then won all the others. In the first Champions League game, we had a lot of bad luck, and in the match against Inter, the second half wasn't the best, but losing there is a result that can happen. We've had very good games, just like in the past season. We're accustomed to this, and the strength of the team lies in looking to the future and preparing for the next 90 minutes. The most important thing is to accept the situation and do our best on the field.
I believe the players are always optimistic and positive. From the beginning, we need to show that they should maintain that attitude. We need them at their best, and they can expect that we will play at our best level in terms of attitude, intensity, and everything that can affect mentality. Right now, not everything is at 100%; there have been some changes, but for the game tomorrow [Tuesday], we need all the players, whether they are starters or on the bench. We need them to be fully focused and ready to give their maximum. That's what I see in training, and now it's time to put that into practice on the field.
Juan Bernat arrived a bit later to our team. He came with an injury, and we need to develop him and give him playing time. He has already played a few matches and trained a lot, and he is in much better shape than a few weeks ago. David Jurásek is in a similar situation. He started well but got injured against Boavista and was out for a few weeks. They are improving every week. At this moment, they are not both at 100%, but they are prepared for these kinds of games. We will see what my decision will be.
First of all, I'm very happy to have all the players available in training today [Monday]. Having Ángel [Di María], Alex Bah, and Orkun [Kökcü]... it's good news. Now, I will have to discuss with the players and also with the medical department how to manage the situation for tomorrow [Tuesday]. On the one hand, we don't want to take risks, but it's a very important game. Even tomorrow [Tuesday], we will have to continue working so that there is a small chance of having them in the starting lineup or on the bench. At this moment, I don't have a 100% guarantee that the players will be fit, but we are working in that direction.
SPEAK UP, ANTÓNIO SILVA!
The most important thing is that Benfica will play one more match in the Champions League, and we have in our hands the chance to advance to the next phase. We know that it's up to us to get through, and that's what we're going to try to do.
If we look at what happened last year, we conceded a lot fewer goals. This is something very collective, and we are working to improve. We know we still have a lot to improve. This is one of the areas we focused on during the week, and we hope to turn this situation around.
It's the pressure of playing for Benfica. Benfica is a huge club, and we are used to that. It's the world of football. I'm still relatively new in this environment, but I know very well what the demands are at my club. This is just another game for Benfica, and another opportunity to do our best.
I never expected to be here, I'm making the most of it. I spent around seven years in the youth categories to be able to be here today, playing on the main stages representing Benfica's main team. I'm trying to help my teammates as much as possible on the field and in training. My goal is to contribute as much as possible to Benfica.
PROBABLE SCALATIONS!
REAL SOCIEDAD: Remiro; Elustondo, Zubeldia, Le Normand and Muñoz; Brais Méndez, Zubimendi, Merino and Zakharyan; Kubo (Carlos Fernández) and Oyarzabal.
GREATEST CHAMPIONS!
Real Madrid is It is the most successful club in the history of the Champions League, with an impressive number of titles. Until As of 2021, they had won the tournament 14 times, including a string of consecutive victories during the 1950s.
Milan is It is another Italian club that has had notable success in the Champions League. They have won the title seven times to date. 2021, including a phase of dominance in the 1980s and 1990s.
Barcelona is is known for its stellar team and technical skills. They have won the tournament six times so far. 2021, with emphasis on its victories in the 2010s.
Bayern Munich is It is one of the most powerful clubs in Germany and has won the Champions League six times to date. 2021, including recent victories. Liverpool (England) - Liverpool is It is a famous English club and has won the Champions League six times so far. 2021, with memorable victories, including that of 2019.
VACANCIES!
In addition to the glory of winning the tournament, the champion team You also earn the right to represent Europe in the FIFA Club World Cup, where you compete against the best teams from other confederations.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE!
The Champions League begins with a group stage, in which 32 teams are divided into eight groups of four teams each. Each team plays against the other three in its group, and the top two from each group advance to the knockout stage. From there, teams compete in knockout games, including round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and finally the grand final.