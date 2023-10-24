Goal and Highlights: Manchester United 1-0 Copenhaguen in UEFA Champions League
Image: Manchester United

9:00 PM3 days ago

Goal and Highlights

4:00 PM3 days ago

98'

It's over! Manchester gets its first win with a great save by Onana.
3:58 PM3 days ago

97'

Goalkeeper! Larson's shot, but Onana is there to prevent the equalizer.
3:56 PM3 days ago

94'

Penalty for Copenhagen! McTominay brings down Elyounoussi inside the other and the penalty is awarded.
3:53 PM3 days ago

87'

United looks for the second, but the home defense prevents the onslaught.
3:42 PM3 days ago

81'

Good defensive rebound by Eriksen, preventing Copenhagen from shooting on goal.
3:39 PM3 days ago

77'

Copenhagen changes. Sorensen and Óskarsson are replaced by Jelert and Claesson.
3:34 PM3 days ago

72'

Goal, goal, goal for Manchester United! Mcguire heads in a cross for Mcguire to score the first goal.
3:31 PM3 days ago

69'

Elyounoussi's cross looks for Elyounoussi, but the ball goes wide.
3:25 PM3 days ago

63'

Manchester United changes. Reguilón and Antony come on for Lindelöf and Garnacho.
3:18 PM3 days ago

57'

Rashford's through ball is too long and misses the target.
3:11 PM3 days ago

50'

Goalkeeper! A shot at Onana's goal, but the goalkeeper ends up preventing the first one from going in.
3:06 PM3 days ago

45'

Action resumes at Old Trafford.
2:50 PM3 days ago

45'

At the end of the first half, the score remains goalless.
2:48 PM3 days ago

43'

Diego's shot, but the ball is deflected by McTominay.
2:41 PM3 days ago

36'

Good defensive intervention, preventing the locals from approaching the goal.
2:38 PM3 days ago

30'

The game was quite lively and the locals began to generate danger.
2:28 PM3 days ago

23'

McTominay came close to shooting at goal, but the defense intervened beforehand.
2:21 PM3 days ago

16'

Hojlund's shot, but the ball goes well over the goal.
2:14 PM3 days ago

8'

The visitors put constant pressure on the goal guarded by Onana.
2:06 PM3 days ago

0'

United and Copenhagen kick off the action
2:01 PM3 days ago

Copenhaguen: LineUp

Grabara; Ankersen, Vavro, Diks, Jelert; Lerager, Falk, Gonçalves; Elyounoussi, Claesson, Achouri.
2:00 PM3 days ago

Manchester United: LineUp

Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Reguilón; Amrabat, McTominay; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.
1:52 PM3 days ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up before kickoff.
1:46 PM3 days ago

At home

Manchester United is already at the stadium and will be looking to give a great game and make it three out of three.
1:43 PM3 days ago

Present

Copenhagen are already at Old Trafford, the visiting team will be looking for points today.
1:32 PM3 days ago

To continue scoring

Copenhagen drew against Galatasaray in the first matchday, a result that gave them a point, so tonight they will be looking for more points.
1:31 PM3 days ago

It won't be long now!

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, it's expected to be a great match where United will break their losing streak.
1:30 PM3 days ago

Let's go for the win!

Manchester United have accumulated zero points in this competition, Ten Hag's team has not managed to score in these two rounds, numbers that they will try to move today.
1:23 PM3 days ago

Watch out for this!

This is the first time that United has started a tournament in this category by losing its first two games, a streak it will be looking to end.
1:22 PM3 days ago

What a tip!

The first match Copenhagen won in the Champions League was by the narrowest of margins against United, and they will be looking to repeat the feat.
1:21 PM3 days ago

We are back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute coverage of the Manchester United-Copenhagen match. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
3:00 AM4 days ago

Stay tuned for the Manchester United vs Copenhagen live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester United vs Copenhagen live, as well as the latest information from the Old Trafford Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:55 AM4 days ago

Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Copenhagen live online

The match will be broadcasted on TNT Sports.

Manchester United vs Copenhagen can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO Max App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:50 AM4 days ago

What time is Manchester United vs Copenhagen matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage?

This is the kickoff time for Manchester United vs Copenhagen on October 24, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 13:00 hours

Bolivia: 12:00 noon

Brazil: 12:00 noon

Chile: 13:00 hours

Colombia: 12:00 noon

Ecuador: 12:00 noon

United States: 2:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 12:00 noon

Paraguay: 13:00 hours

Peru: 13:00 hours

Uruguay: 16:00 hours

Venezuela: 12:00 noon

Japan: 12:00 noon

India: 22:00 hours 

Nigeria: 5:00 a.m.

South Africa: 6:00 a.m.

Australia: 06:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 07:00

2:45 AM4 days ago

Copenhagen Statements

Jacob Neestrup said before Matchday 3: "Andreas Cornelius is not going to Manchester, but it was planned a long time ago, and he is not injured.

He has had 14 very good days on the training ground and played 35 good minutes against Vejle, and as part of his recovery, he will train individually at home the next few days and with the team on Thursday and Friday, so that he can be back in the team against Hvidovre on Saturday."

"We believe these inclusions and exclusions are necessary to ensure that his return is as good as possible."

2:40 AM4 days ago

Manchester United Statement

Erik Ten Hag spoke ahead of the match: "Of course [we were focused on the game]. We are professionals and this is our job, but emotions cannot be forbidden, so we tried to use them in the right way."

"I think Diogo [Dalot] did very well, as he scored a goal in memory of Sir Bobby. I saw a goal he scored at Wembley, and I think it was from distance like Diogo's. So, we tried to use [emotions] that way."

"Sir Bobby was a giant and a legend He wasn't just a giant for the club, he was a legend for soccer. What he left behind were the high standards we must achieve on a daily basis. First and foremost, our thoughts are with his family, his wife, his children and his grandchildren."

"We have to live by the high standards he set. And in these last couple of days, I think those standards were emphasized. Sir Bobby stands in front of Old Trafford with Denis Law and George Best [on the statue at United Trinity]. So, he will always be with us. They are a great inspiration everyone."

"I'm not involved in that. Other people within the club are dealing with it," Ten Hag said Friday. "I am focused on the team. My focus is on the next block (of games) and I'm focused on the most important priority, the next game, it's all about that."
2:35 AM4 days ago

Copenhagen's final line-up

K. Grabara; E. Jelert, D. Vavro, K. Diks, B. Meling; D. Goncalves, R. Falk, V. Claesson; R. Bardghji, J. Larsson, M. Elyounoussi.
2:30 AM4 days ago

Last Manchester United lineup

A. Onana; V. Lindelof, J. Evans, H. Maguire, D. Dalot; S. McTominay, S. Amrabat; M. Rashford, B. Fernandes, Antony, R. Hojlund.
2:25 AM4 days ago

How does Copenhagen arrive?

Copenhaguen comes into this match after a 1-1 draw against AGF in the Danish League, the team needs a win in this Champions League.
2:20 AM4 days ago

How does Manchester United arrive?

Manchester United come into this match after beating Sheffield United by two goals to one, the Manchester side will be looking for their first points of this stage. Ten Hag's team needs to win urgently if they want to aspire to the next round.

2:15 AM4 days ago

Manchester United vs Copenhagen match will be played at Old Trafford Stadium.

Manchester United vs Copenhagen will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium, located in Mexico City. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
2:10 AM4 days ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Manchester United vs Copenhagen, matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League group stage. The match will take place at Old Trafford Stadium at 13:00.
