Goal and Highlights: Manchester United 1-0 Copenhaguen in UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Goal and Highlights
98'
97'
94'
87'
81'
77'
72'
69'
63'
57'
50'
45'
45'
43'
36'
30'
23'
16'
8'
0'
Copenhaguen: LineUp
Manchester United: LineUp
To the court
At home
Present
To continue scoring
It won't be long now!
Let's go for the win!
Watch out for this!
What a tip!
We are back!
Stay tuned for the Manchester United vs Copenhagen live stream.
Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Copenhagen live online
Manchester United vs Copenhagen can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO Max App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Manchester United vs Copenhagen matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage?
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 12:00 noon
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Ecuador: 12:00 noon
United States: 2:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:00 noon
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Japan: 12:00 noon
India: 22:00 hours
Nigeria: 5:00 a.m.
South Africa: 6:00 a.m.
Australia: 06:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 07:00
Copenhagen Statements
He has had 14 very good days on the training ground and played 35 good minutes against Vejle, and as part of his recovery, he will train individually at home the next few days and with the team on Thursday and Friday, so that he can be back in the team against Hvidovre on Saturday."
"We believe these inclusions and exclusions are necessary to ensure that his return is as good as possible."
Manchester United Statement
"I think Diogo [Dalot] did very well, as he scored a goal in memory of Sir Bobby. I saw a goal he scored at Wembley, and I think it was from distance like Diogo's. So, we tried to use [emotions] that way."
"Sir Bobby was a giant and a legend He wasn't just a giant for the club, he was a legend for soccer. What he left behind were the high standards we must achieve on a daily basis. First and foremost, our thoughts are with his family, his wife, his children and his grandchildren."
"We have to live by the high standards he set. And in these last couple of days, I think those standards were emphasized. Sir Bobby stands in front of Old Trafford with Denis Law and George Best [on the statue at United Trinity]. So, he will always be with us. They are a great inspiration everyone.""I'm not involved in that. Other people within the club are dealing with it," Ten Hag said Friday. "I am focused on the team. My focus is on the next block (of games) and I'm focused on the most important priority, the next game, it's all about that."
Copenhagen's final line-up
Last Manchester United lineup
How does Copenhagen arrive?
How does Manchester United arrive?