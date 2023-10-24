Highlights: Norwich City 1-2 Middlesbrough in 2023-2024 EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Game is Over
The match ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Norwich City 1-2 Middlesbrough match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
90+9'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLL!!! Jon Rowe's shot to bring Norwich closer.
90+2'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLL!!! Cross shot by Samuel Silvera to score Middlesbrough's second of the game.
90'
9 more minutes are added.
85'
There is little time left on the clock and Middlesbrough have been closer to a second than Norwich's equaliser.
75'
We are approaching the end and Middlesbrough is defending with everything to try to avoid being eliminated.
65'
Norwich presses but the Boro defense avoids all dangerous actions.
55'
Great restart to the game, Middlesbrough surprised and already won it.
46'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLL!!! Sam Greenwood's shot for Middlesbrough's first.
45'
Start of the second half.
Halftime
We go to half-time with a goalless tie between both teams.
45'
2 more minutes are added.
40'
We are approaching the end and it doesn't look like the tie is going to be broken.
30'
The visitors are more on the field and are pushing to score the first.
20'
Boro presses hard to try to control the actions of the match and look for the rival goal.
10'
Good start to the game with both teams fighting to take control.
0'
The game starts.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the EFL Championship.
Norwich lineup!
These are Norwich's starters for today's game:
🗞 Team News pic.twitter.com/OgmMSzVThz— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) October 24, 2023
Middlesbrough lineup!
These are the eleven that start for Middlesbrough for today's match:
Tonight's #Boro team ⚪️🔴⚫️@unibet #UTB pic.twitter.com/xm3ajGGt8P— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) October 24, 2023
Referee
Thomas Bramall will be the central referee for Middlesbrough and Norwich in the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
Norwich appears!
The Norwich City players are already at the stadium for today's match:
Here is Boro!
Middlesbrough are already at Carrow Road for today's game:
Rav van den Berg and Jonny Howson come into the XI from Saturday 🔄— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) October 24, 2023
Tommy Smith and @mforss_ miss out with injury, Emmanuel Latte Lath is ill 🤕🤒
We welcome @MatthewClarke96 back to the fold after his long lay-off 👏 #UTB pic.twitter.com/QWoZMssGVN
Last duel!
The last time both teams met was in the 2021-2022 season when Middlesbrough won at home by a score of 3 to 1.
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the match between Norwich and Middlesbrough begins at Carrow Road. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Norwich City vs Middlesbrough live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Norwich City vs Middlesbrough live corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season, in addition to the latest information emerging from Carrow Road. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Norwich City vs Middlesbrough online and live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Norwich City vs Middlesbrough match in various countries:
Argentina: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 8:45 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Norwich's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Angus Gunn, Ben Gibson, Shane Duffy, Dimitris Giannoulis, Jack Stacey, Kenny McLean, Gabriel Sara, Onel Hernández, Jon Rowe, Adam Idah and Liam Gibbs.
Gabriel Sara, a must see player!
The Norwich City midfielder is one of the most important promises of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the team's relegation, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team return to the Premier League. During last season he played 33 games, where he scored 7 goals and 3 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's midfield and continue showing the high level of last season.
How does Norwich arrive?
Norwich City enters this preparation duel with the objective of the team fighting for promotion to the Premier League, after being relegated last season after finishing the campaign in last place. The team, as often happens when there is relegation, had to make big changes in the face of restructuring for the EFL Championship. At the moment, the club has made 2 additions, those of Gabriel Sara and Isaac Hayden. The Norwich team will seek to be one of the protagonists in the EFL Championship and return to the Premier League in just one year. The team will be able to give important minutes to all its young players such as Max Aarons, Gabriel Sara, Jacob Sörensen and Todd Cantwell. At the moment, the team is in third position, after 10 wins, 5 draws and 7 losses for a total of 35 points.
Last Middlesbrough lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Thomas Glover, Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry, Lukas Ahlefeld Engel, Paddy McNair, Daniel Barlaser, Hayden Hackney, Matt Crooks, Emmanuel Latte Lath, Isaiah Jones and Marcus Forss.
Chuba Akpom, a must see player!
The Middlesbrough striker is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Akpom seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Middlesbrough on offense. This is one of the team's promises and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. Last season, the forward participated in 42 games where he scored 29 goals and 2 assists. The British striker had a great season and Boro will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving his goals.
How does Middlesbrough arrive?
Middlesbrough is preparing for the 2023-2024 season of the EFL Championship where it will continue seeking promotion to the Premier League and is running as one of the great candidates to fight for one of the tickets. Middlesbrough finished in fourth position in the EFL Championship with 75 points, after 22 wins, 9 draws and 15 losses. However, their path to the Premier League ended abruptly when they lost in the semifinals against Coventry by the minimum score on aggregate. Some interesting names in this group are Marcus Forss, Chuba Akpom, Matt Crooks, Seny Dieng and Darragh Lenihan, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes for the rest of the football season. Middlesbrough will try again and maintain a solid project with the same coaching staff and a large part of the squad from last season, so a lot is expected of them.
Where's the game?
Carrow Road located in the city of Norwich, England will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue this 2023-2024 EFL Championship season in a good way. This stadium has capacity for 34,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1995.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Norwich City vs Middlesbrough match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season. The meeting will take place on Carrow Road, at 2:45 p.m.