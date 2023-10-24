Goal and Highlights: Huddersfield 0-4 Cardiff in Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF MATCH
With the result built up in the first half, Cardiff beat Huddersfield away from home!
42'
Yellow for Adams, for a foul and Harratt.
39'
Rudoni's shot from just inside the area hit the crossbar!
34'
Cardiff substitution: Siopis out, Adams in.
23'
Cardiff substitutions: Robinson and Ralls out for Wintle and Colwill.
18'
Cardiff substitution: Meite and Bowler out for Ugbo and Tanner. And a yellow for Siopis.
10' GOAL FOR CARDIFF
Ng, from a free-kick on the edge of the box, smashed the ball straight at goal and into the right-hand corner to put the score even higher!
SECOND HALF STARTS
In an overwhelming first half, Cardiff go on to beat Huddersfield The players return to the pitch and the ball rolls for the second half. And Huddersfield saw Headley, Pearson, Burgzorg and Wiles come on for Lees, Edwards, Hudlin and Koroma.home 3-0!
END OF FIRST HALF
In an overwhelming first half, Cardiff beat Huddersfield 3-0 away from home!
48'
Yellow for Helik, for a foul on Meite.
43' GOAL FOR CARDIFF
Meite received the pass in the box and managed to hit a powerful shot into the middle of the goal to extend the lead even further!
40'
Rudoni shot from outside the box and Alnwick was on hand to save Cardiff!
35'
Harratt hit the ball hard from just inside the area, but sent the ball over the goal.
32'
Robinson managed to get a shot away, but sent the ball over the goal.
12' GOAL FOR CARDIFF
Goutas, from a corner taken by Ralls, managed to head the ball high into the net to extend the lead!
2' GOAL FOR CARDIFF
Robinson received the pass on the right and hit it hard into the right corner to open the scoring early on!
HERE WE GO
The teams take to the pitch and the ball rolls for the first half of the match!
Cardiff lined-up!
Huddersfield lined-up!
Retrospect
There have been 83 matches between Huddersfield and Cardiff in history, with 32 wins for Huddersfield, 23 draws and 28 wins for Cardiff. In the Championships there have been 44 matches, with Huddersfield winning 17, Cardiff 19 and eight draws.
Probable Cardiff
Cardiff's probable team for the match is: Alnwick, Ng, McGuinness, Goutas and Colins; Wintle, Ralls and Siopis; Meite, Ugbo and Grant.
Probable Huddersfield
Huddersfield's probable team for the match is: Nicholls, Pearson, Helik and Lees; Thomas, Rudoni, Hogg, Wiles and Koroma; Burgzorg and Harratt.
Absentees
For Huddersfield, the team is at full strength, with no absentees. On the Cardiff side Bulut, Ramsey, O'Dowda, Etete and Meite are out.
Championship
Cardiff are in 11th place with 17 points, level with West Brom, Norwich, Hull City and Middlesbrough, one below Birmingham and Bristol and one above Millwall and Blackburn. Huddersfield are in 18th place with 14 points, one above Watford and Stoke and one below Coventry and Swansea.
Last Matches: Cardiff
Cardiff come into the match on the back of two defeats and a draw. They lost 2-0 away to Middlesbrough on the third, with goals from Jones and Lath. The draw came on the seventh, at home to Watford, with McGuinness opening the scoring and Bayo equalizing. And on Saturday (21), away from home, the defeat came 1-0 to Blackburn, with a goal from Rankin-Costello.
Last Matches: Huddersfield
Huddersfield come into the match with one defeat, one draw and one win in their last games. The defeat was 4-1 away to Birminghan on October 3, with goals from Dembélé (2), Miyoshi and James, while Helik netted. On the seventh, away to Sheffield Wednesday, the draw was goalless. And on Saturday, at home, they won 2-1 against QPR, with goals from Harratt and Rudoni, while Clarke-Salter scored a late winner.
