Goal and Highlights: Huddersfield 0-4 Cardiff in Championship
Image: Cardiff

ADVERTISEMENT

4:49 PM3 days ago

Thanks!

Thank you for listening to us in this Championship match. Have a good afternoon and see you next time!
4:48 PM3 days ago

END OF MATCH

With the result built up in the first half, Cardiff beat Huddersfield away from home!
4:43 PM3 days ago

42'

Yellow for Adams, for a foul and Harratt.
4:40 PM3 days ago

39'

Rudoni's shot from just inside the area hit the crossbar!
4:40 PM3 days ago

34'

Cardiff substitution: Siopis out, Adams in.
4:29 PM3 days ago

23'

Cardiff substitutions: Robinson and Ralls out for Wintle and Colwill.
4:27 PM3 days ago

18'

Cardiff substitution: Meite and Bowler out for Ugbo and Tanner. And a yellow for Siopis.
4:11 PM3 days ago

10' GOAL FOR CARDIFF

Ng, from a free-kick on the edge of the box, smashed the ball straight at goal and into the right-hand corner to put the score even higher!
4:05 PM3 days ago

SECOND HALF STARTS

In an overwhelming first half, Cardiff go on to beat Huddersfield The players return to the pitch and the ball rolls for the second half. And Huddersfield saw Headley, Pearson, Burgzorg and Wiles come on for Lees, Edwards, Hudlin and Koroma.home 3-0!
3:42 PM3 days ago

END OF FIRST HALF

In an overwhelming first half, Cardiff beat Huddersfield 3-0 away from home!
3:42 PM3 days ago

48'

Yellow for Helik, for a foul on Meite.
3:34 PM3 days ago

43' GOAL FOR CARDIFF

Meite received the pass in the box and managed to hit a powerful shot into the middle of the goal to extend the lead even further!
3:32 PM3 days ago

40'

Rudoni shot from outside the box and Alnwick was on hand to save Cardiff!
3:29 PM3 days ago

35'

Harratt hit the ball hard from just inside the area, but sent the ball over the goal.
3:22 PM3 days ago

32'

Robinson managed to get a shot away, but sent the ball over the goal.
3:06 PM3 days ago

12' GOAL FOR CARDIFF

Goutas, from a corner taken by Ralls, managed to head the ball high into the net to extend the lead!
2:57 PM3 days ago

2' GOAL FOR CARDIFF

Robinson received the pass on the right and hit it hard into the right corner to open the scoring early on!
2:46 PM3 days ago

HERE WE GO

The teams take to the pitch and the ball rolls for the first half of the match!
2:04 PM3 days ago

Cardiff lined-up!

1:59 PM3 days ago

Huddersfield lined-up!

1:54 PM3 days ago

Welcome!

Agora começamos a transmissão da partida entre Huddersfield e Cardiff, pela Championship!
1:49 PM3 days ago

Tune in here Huddersfield vs Cardiff Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Huddersfield vs Cardiff match.
1:44 PM3 days ago

How to watch Huddersfield vs CardiffLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Huddersfield vs Cardiff live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:39 PM3 days ago

Retrospect

There have been 83 matches between Huddersfield and Cardiff in history, with 32 wins for Huddersfield, 23 draws and 28 wins for Cardiff. In the Championships there have been 44 matches, with Huddersfield winning 17, Cardiff 19 and eight draws.
1:34 PM3 days ago

Probable Cardiff

Cardiff's probable team for the match is: Alnwick, Ng, McGuinness, Goutas and Colins; Wintle, Ralls and Siopis; Meite, Ugbo and Grant.
1:29 PM3 days ago

Probable Huddersfield

Huddersfield's probable team for the match is: Nicholls, Pearson, Helik and Lees; Thomas, Rudoni, Hogg, Wiles and Koroma; Burgzorg and Harratt.
1:24 PM3 days ago

Absentees

For Huddersfield, the team is at full strength, with no absentees. On the Cardiff side Bulut, Ramsey, O'Dowda, Etete and Meite are out.
1:19 PM3 days ago

Championship

Cardiff are in 11th place with 17 points, level with West Brom, Norwich, Hull City and Middlesbrough, one below Birmingham and Bristol and one above Millwall and Blackburn. Huddersfield are in 18th place with 14 points, one above Watford and Stoke and one below Coventry and Swansea.
1:14 PM3 days ago

Last Matches: Cardiff

Cardiff come into the match on the back of two defeats and a draw. They lost 2-0 away to Middlesbrough on the third, with goals from Jones and Lath. The draw came on the seventh, at home to Watford, with McGuinness opening the scoring and Bayo equalizing. And on Saturday (21), away from home, the defeat came 1-0 to Blackburn, with a goal from Rankin-Costello.
1:09 PM3 days ago

Last Matches: Huddersfield

Huddersfield come into the match with one defeat, one draw and one win in their last games. The defeat was 4-1 away to Birminghan on October 3, with goals from Dembélé (2), Miyoshi and James, while Helik netted. On the seventh, away to Sheffield Wednesday, the draw was goalless. And on Saturday, at home, they won 2-1 against QPR, with goals from Harratt and Rudoni, while Clarke-Salter scored a late winner.
1:04 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Championship match: Huddersfield vs Cardiff Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo