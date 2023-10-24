Goals and Highlights: Sevilla 1-2 Arsenal in Champions League
Image: Sevilla

5:01 PM3 days ago

5:00 PM3 days ago

Next matches

Sevilla return to the field on Saturday (28), when they visit Cádiz. Arsenal play Sheffield Wednesday on the same day.
4:58 PM3 days ago

END OF MATCH

With a show from the "Gabrieis", Arsenal beat Sevilla away from home and pick up another three points!
4:57 PM3 days ago

51'

Rakitic took the throw-in, Ocampos appeared alone on the right, who shot wide!
4:55 PM3 days ago

49'

Raya punched the ball into the box and sent it over his own goal!
4:51 PM3 days ago

45'

Rakitic crossed and Mariano headed in, but to the left of the goal. And for Arsenal, Martinelli came off and Kiwior came on.
4:41 PM3 days ago

35'

Arsenal substitution: Gabriel Jesus and Saka out for Nketiah and Trossard.
4:39 PM3 days ago

33'

Substitution for Sevilla: Jesus Navas out, Juanlu in.
4:36 PM3 days ago

30'

Yellow for Lamela, for a penalty simulation.
4:33 PM3 days ago

27'

Arsenal substitution: Odegaard out, Havertz in.
4:28 PM3 days ago

22'

Yellow for Jorginho, for a high tackle on the Sevilla player.
4:27 PM3 days ago

20'

Ocampos tried to finish with a bicycle kick, but it went just wide of the goal! And a yellow for Mariano, for a foul in the attacking area.
4:19 PM3 days ago

13' GOAL FOR SEVILLA

From a corner from the right, taken by Rakitic, Gudelj went high to head the ball hard into the left corner, reducing the score!
4:17 PM3 days ago

11'

A double substitution for Sevilla: out came Sow and Lukebakio for Lamela and Mariano Díaz.
4:14 PM3 days ago

8' GOAL FOR ARSENAL

Gabriel Jesus received the pass on the left, charged in and hit a cross, from no angle, to score a beautiful goal, extending the lead!
4:07 PM3 days ago

SECOND HALF STARTS

En-Nesyri gets the first touch on the ball and it's off to the second half!
4:06 PM3 days ago

Teams on the pitch

The players return to the pitch for the start of the second half.
4:06 PM3 days ago

END OF FIRST HALF

With this beautiful last-gasp goal, Arsenal close out the first half by beating Sevilla away from home!
3:50 PM3 days ago

48' GOAL FOR ARSENAL

Gabriel Jesus received the kick in midfield, dribbled past two with a single cut and got the ball to Gabriel Martinelli, who took off, dribbled past the goalkeeper and hit the empty net!
3:47 PM3 days ago

45'

In the best chance of the match, En-Nesyri received a pass from Ocampos and hit a cross, but to the left of the goal! And there are four more minutes of added time!
3:38 PM3 days ago

30'

After a brief period of chances being created, the match now became truncated, with few chances actually happening.
3:24 PM3 days ago

23'

Gabriel Jesus received the pass on the left and managed to get a shot across, but over the goal.
3:22 PM3 days ago

21'

Lukebakio, on Arsenal's mistake, shot the ball over the goal.
3:10 PM3 days ago

8'

Gabriel Jesus received a long throw-in and found Martinelli on the run, who came face-to-face with Nyland, but he shot over the goalkeeper!
3:01 PM3 days ago

HERE WE GO

Gabriel Jesus gets the first touch of the ball and it's off for the first half!
2:58 PM3 days ago

Teams on the pitch!

The teams take to the pitch to start the match!
2:31 PM3 days ago

Warm-up!

The players appear on the pitch to begin their warm-up.
2:14 PM3 days ago

Arsenal lined-up!

Arsenal's line-up for the match is as follows:

2:09 PM3 days ago

Sevilla lined-up!

Sevilla's line-up for the match is as follows:

2:04 PM3 days ago

Welcome!

And on with the round! Soon the ball will be rolling for one of the big games of the day, with Sevilla and Arsenal facing off in the Champions League!
1:59 PM3 days ago

1:49 PM3 days ago

Referee

With the whole team coming from Sweden, Glenn Nyberg will be the referee, with Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Soderqvist as assistants. The VAR will be run by German Marco Fritz, with Slovenian Nejc Kajtazovic assisting.
1:44 PM3 days ago

Probable Arsenal

Arsenal's probable team for the match is: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Zinchenko; Partey, Rice and Odegaard; Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.
1:39 PM3 days ago

Probable Sevilla

Sevilla's probable team for the match is: Nyland, Jesús Navas, Gudelj, Sergio Ramos and Acuña; Sow, Soumare and Rakitic; Lukebakio, En-Nesyri and Ocampos.
1:34 PM3 days ago

Injuries

Sevilla's Pastor and Mariano Díaz are out, while Arsenal will be without Timber, all injured.
1:29 PM3 days ago

Diego Alonso!

"Having not won in the two opening games of the competition, we need a win. Tomorrow we have that opportunity and we are ready for it. We'll have to work our socks off for the whole 90 minutes. We're facing a great team, but we're ready. We haven't decided who's going to play yet, that is tomorrow's job. It is quite a quick turn around having played on Saturday evening, not a lot of time for rest and recovery. So tomorrow, when we have a better understanding of everyone's fitness, we will make the decision. Arsenal are one of the best teams in the Premier League. They have quality players and a great manager. It will be a tough match, we will need to fight in defence, midfield and attack. But I know that the players will give it their all. Tomorrow is a great opportunity. Naturally I am optimistic. I see opportunities where others might not. Every game is different. We showed against Real Madrid that we are capable of competing at the highest level, but of course tomorrow's game will demand something different. I don't need to prepare anything to motivate the players. I speak my mind in the moment. Motivating others should be organic. We are fully focused on tomorrow's game on tomorrow's game only. We will do our best to claim the three points. We are going to play as if it were a final".
1:24 PM3 days ago

Arteta!

"That’s certainly one of the reasons, plus quality and the number of things he has already done in his career at his age, and then to improve the starting XI as well because he has tremendous quality, and that is going to help us to be better. I don't know, it depends on where that is coming from. Is it someone from football when errors are part of football and mistakes happen from defenders, for strikers and for goalkeepers? For sure, no. There is a pressure of playing for big clubs where you have to win and you have to be at your best, and you have someone next to you that is pushing you every single day. But we can go player by player or position by position - you will tell me what's happening with the left-back, the holding midfielder - you’ve asked Jorginho a question already - and Gabriel Jesus is here and there’s another question on that. That’s the debate and that’s the beauty of the game as well and the fact that you have a lot of options is going to make those talks more frequent. I think is really important for them because the role that they have in our way of playing, in our team and in our club has to be mirrored with the leadership level that they should have around the team to make it grow. I think it's been a perfect environment; we have a really good mixture of players, teams and experiences in that group and it’s going to be a really valuable time to spend with those guys to understand what happens behind the scenes as well".

1:19 PM3 days ago

Grou B

In LaLiga, Sevilla are in 13th place with nine points, level with Villarreal, Alavés and Cádiz, one above Mallorca and two below Getafe and Las Palmas. Arsenal are in third place in the Premier League with 21 points, one above Liverpool, two above Aston Villa and two below Tottenham, who lead the competition. Group B leaders Lens have four points, one above Arsenal, two above Sevilla and three behind PSV.
1:14 PM3 days ago

Last Matches: Arsenal

Arsenal come into the game on the back of one defeat, one win and one draw. The defeat came on the third day, away to Lens in the Champions League, with Gabriel Jesus opening the scoring, Thomasson equalizing and Wahi turning the game around. On the eighth, at home, the win came 1-0 against City, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring. And on Saturday (21), away from home, it was a 2-2 draw with Chelsea, with Palmer opening the scoring and Mudryk adding to it, before Rice pulled one back and Trossard equalized.
1:09 PM3 days ago

Last Matches: Sevilla

Sevilla come into this match on the back of three draws in a row. On October 3, away from home, they drew 2-2 with PSV in the Champions League, with goals from Gudelj and En-Nesyri, while De Jong and Teze equalized. On the seventh, at home, the draw was 2-2 with Rayo Vallecano, with goals from Sow and En-Nesyri, while Valentín and Rivera drew. And on Saturday (21), once again at home, the draw was 1-1 with Real Madrid, with Alaba, against, opening the scoring and Carvajal equalizing.
1:04 PM3 days ago

