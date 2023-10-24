Goals and Highlights: Sevilla 1-2 Arsenal in Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks!
Next matches
END OF MATCH
51'
49'
45'
35'
33'
30'
27'
22'
20'
13' GOAL FOR SEVILLA
11'
8' GOAL FOR ARSENAL
SECOND HALF STARTS
Teams on the pitch
END OF FIRST HALF
48' GOAL FOR ARSENAL
45'
30'
23'
21'
8'
HERE WE GO
Teams on the pitch!
Warm-up!
Arsenal lined-up!
Sevilla lined-up!
Welcome!
Tune in here Sevilla vs Arsenal Live Score
How to watch Sevilla vs ArsenalLive in TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+, ViX app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Referee
Probable Arsenal
Probable Sevilla
Injuries
Diego Alonso!
Arteta!
"That’s certainly one of the reasons, plus quality and the number of things he has already done in his career at his age, and then to improve the starting XI as well because he has tremendous quality, and that is going to help us to be better. I don't know, it depends on where that is coming from. Is it someone from football when errors are part of football and mistakes happen from defenders, for strikers and for goalkeepers? For sure, no. There is a pressure of playing for big clubs where you have to win and you have to be at your best, and you have someone next to you that is pushing you every single day. But we can go player by player or position by position - you will tell me what's happening with the left-back, the holding midfielder - you’ve asked Jorginho a question already - and Gabriel Jesus is here and there’s another question on that. That’s the debate and that’s the beauty of the game as well and the fact that you have a lot of options is going to make those talks more frequent. I think is really important for them because the role that they have in our way of playing, in our team and in our club has to be mirrored with the leadership level that they should have around the team to make it grow. I think it's been a perfect environment; we have a really good mixture of players, teams and experiences in that group and it’s going to be a really valuable time to spend with those guys to understand what happens behind the scenes as well".
Grou B
Last Matches: Arsenal
Last Matches: Sevilla
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Champions League match: Sevilla x Arsenal Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.