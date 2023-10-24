Resume and Highlights:Leicester City 1-0 Sunderland AFC in EFL Championship 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks
Thank you for following the broadcast of the game, Leicester City 1-0 Sunderland AFC, this afternoon Leicester holds the lead in the Championship.
Final
Leicester City 1-0 Sunderland.
90´+5
Match ends.
90´
Add 5 minutes.
86´
The match is stopped to attend to a Leicester player.
82´
Big mistake inside the box and Sunderland miss out on an equalizer.
77´
Sunderland look desperate to score and take a point.
74´
The game is waiting for one more goal and maybe it will define the result.
70´
Leicester has a free kick near the area.
68´
Leicester is already looking for a second in a hurry.
63´
Sunderland goes on the attack, but fails to connect passes.
54´
Hume receives a yellow card.
47´
Leicester came close to scoring a second, but the opposing goalkeeper made a great save.
46´
The second half begins.
45´
End of the first half.
40´
Iheanacho receives a yellow card.
39´
Iheanacho shoots and the ball hits the post with great power.
33´
Leicester came close to taking the lead, but poor control prevented it.
31´
Great save by the Leicester goalkeeper against a dangerous shot.
29´
Leicester puts pressure on the opponent's start.
23´
Leicester commits a free kick near the area.
21´
Sunderland tries to play on the flanks.
12´
Goooooooooooooooool for Leicester City! Justin with a header gives the home side the lead.
7´
Very intense match in the first minutes.
0´
The match begins.
Starting XI Sunderland
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Our starting XI to take on Leicester City! ❤️#SAFC | #LEISUN pic.twitter.com/rTvjjRLeGR— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) October 24, 2023
Starting XI Leicester
This is how the home team comes out:
The City team for #LEISUN 🦊 pic.twitter.com/UB0isGz3gd— Leicester City (@LCFC) October 24, 2023
Leicester scorer
Leicester City, in addition to leading the Championship table, is the team with the most goals scored, reaching 26 goals in 12 games, and is also the team that has conceded the fewest goals with 7.
Leicester está en casa
Thus came the home team:
Hi, Foxes 👋 #LEISUN pic.twitter.com/WzhfU8MU6U— Leicester City (@LCFC) October 24, 2023
The new Leicester
To face this season in the Champinshipp, Leicester kept great players and brought in nine reinforcements who are undoubtedly contributing all their talent match by match, it is not surprising that they are leading with the pace of play they have shown.
Jay Matete recovers
The Sunderland player is back in training after suffering an injury in the preseason for the USA, his incorporation is very close and he will be able to contribute a lot to the team.
Leicester unstoppable
Leicester City is in a great level, as it has been unstoppable in its last 7 Championship games, the team has the first place and has only lost once.
We continue
Thank you for following the Leicester City vs Sunderland AFC game, this afternoon we are expecting a great duel between two teams that yearn to be in the Premier League and are fighting at the top. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Leicester City vs Sunderland AFC
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leicester City vs Sunderland AFC live, as well as the latest information from the King Powe Stadium.
Where and how to watch Leicester City vs Sunderland AFC live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Leicester City vs Sunderland AFC can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Sunderland player
Jack Clarke, forward. A 22 year old player, he is gaining an important place in the team, his performances on the field have made him stand out and his potential is very great, currently in 12 games he has accumulated 8 goals, he is responsible for adding 3 points for the team and with his goals he will be able to look for promotion.
Watch out for this Leicester player
Dewsbury-Hall, midfielder. The present and future of Leicester, with 25 years old, is taking a great responsibility to make the team keep the first position for promotion, a home made player, who knows what this team means, for this season already with 12 games played, has scored five goals, becoming the top scorer of the team, in case of maintaining the great level, it will be important whatever happens at the end of the season.
What it means. Fun times. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/pLHt2MTI8y— KDH (@KDH__8) October 21, 2023
Latest Sunderland lineup
Patterson, Hume, O'Nien, Ballard, Huggins, Clarke, Bellingham, Ekwah, Ba, Pritchard, Roberts.
Latest Leicester lineup
Hermansen, Justin, Vastergaard, Faes, Ricardo, Dewsbury-Hall, Winks, NDIDI, Mavididi, Vardy, Fatawu.
Background
Leicester 2-0 Sunderland
Sunderland 2-1 Leicester
Sunderland 0-2 Leicester
Leicester 4-2 Sunderland
Sunderland 0-0 Leicester
Cuarteta arbitral
To be confirmed.
Sunderland wants to make a splash
The relegation of Sunderland in the Premier League was a surprise for everyone, a team that seemed to have a good squad, from one moment to another was relegated, but it was not only a relegation, Sunderland went to Football League One, and there played for four seasons, it was in 2021-22 when they returned to the Championship and since last season is looking for promotion to the Premier League, Sunderland could not fight for promotion in the best way, For this new season, Sunderland is not being the most devastating team, but it is in the fight for the Playoffs and that is always a very close dispute where the one who has the best closing, manages to enter with competitive level, beating Leicester would put them in sight of the competition, since so far it is the team to beat.
Leicester City stays in the lead
Leicester City day by day shows that they want to return to the Premier League, this team undoubtedly at some point in time injected a lot of excitement to the top competition, however, their level was in decline, that decline led them to the Championship and now the Foxes are having a formidable season, the structure of the team changed and certainly now they are seen as one of the favorites for promotion, Leicester has accumulated seven Championship matches with victory, the level is high and they are taking advantage of this great start to get away from their pursuers, if they continue like this, they can find the early promotion, but what is complicated now is to maintain the great level for the rest of the season, the bases are solid with the complete squad they have, against Sunderland they have a great test, but nothing impossible.
A very entertaining duel is on the horizon
Leicester City is in action again against an opponent that certainly has a history worthy of documentary, Sunderland does not want to relive the hell in which they were a few seasons ago and now it seems that they can compete in the Championship for promotion, Leicester has a great level and certainly can be the match of the day.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Leicester City vs Sunderland AFC in the EFL Championship 2023. The match will take place at the King Powe Stadium at 3:00 PM ET.