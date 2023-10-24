Resume and Highlights:Leicester City 1-0 Sunderland AFC in EFL Championship 2023
5:09 PM3 days ago

Thanks

Leicester City 1-0 Sunderland AFC
5:06 PM3 days ago

Final

Leicester City 1-0 Sunderland.
5:05 PM3 days ago

90´+5

Match ends.
4:50 PM3 days ago

90´

Add 5 minutes.
4:47 PM3 days ago

86´

The match is stopped to attend to a Leicester player.
4:43 PM3 days ago

82´

Big mistake inside the box and Sunderland miss out on an equalizer.
4:38 PM3 days ago

77´

Sunderland look desperate to score and take a point.
4:35 PM3 days ago

74´

The game is waiting for one more goal and maybe it will define the result.
4:30 PM3 days ago

70´

Leicester has a free kick near the area.
4:29 PM3 days ago

68´

Leicester is already looking for a second in a hurry.
4:23 PM3 days ago

63´

Sunderland goes on the attack, but fails to connect passes.
4:15 PM3 days ago

54´

Hume receives a yellow card.
4:08 PM3 days ago

47´

Leicester came close to scoring a second, but the opposing goalkeeper made a great save.
4:05 PM3 days ago

46´

The second half begins.
3:49 PM3 days ago

45´

End of the first half.
3:42 PM3 days ago

40´

Iheanacho receives a yellow card.
3:41 PM3 days ago

39´

Iheanacho shoots and the ball hits the post with great power.
3:36 PM3 days ago

33´

Leicester came close to taking the lead, but poor control prevented it.
3:33 PM3 days ago

31´

Great save by the Leicester goalkeeper against a dangerous shot.
3:31 PM3 days ago

29´

Leicester puts pressure on the opponent's start.
3:28 PM3 days ago

23´

Leicester commits a free kick near the area.
3:23 PM3 days ago

21´

Sunderland tries to play on the flanks.
3:15 PM3 days ago

12´

Goooooooooooooooool for Leicester City! Justin with a header gives the home side the lead.
3:10 PM3 days ago

Very intense match in the first minutes.
3:03 PM3 days ago

The match begins.
2:51 PM3 days ago

Starting XI Sunderland

This is how the visiting team comes out:
2:46 PM3 days ago

Starting XI Leicester

This is how the home team comes out:
2:41 PM3 days ago

Leicester scorer

Leicester City, in addition to leading the Championship table, is the team with the most goals scored, reaching 26 goals in 12 games, and is also the team that has conceded the fewest goals with 7.
2:36 PM3 days ago

Leicester está en casa

Thus came the home team:
2:31 PM3 days ago

The new Leicester

To face this season in the Champinshipp, Leicester kept great players and brought in nine reinforcements who are undoubtedly contributing all their talent match by match, it is not surprising that they are leading with the pace of play they have shown.
2:26 PM3 days ago

Jay Matete recovers

The Sunderland player is back in training after suffering an injury in the preseason for the USA, his incorporation is very close and he will be able to contribute a lot to the team.
2:21 PM3 days ago

Leicester unstoppable

Leicester City is in a great level, as it has been unstoppable in its last 7 Championship games, the team has the first place and has only lost once.
2:16 PM3 days ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Leicester City vs Sunderland AFC game, this afternoon we are expecting a great duel between two teams that yearn to be in the Premier League and are fighting at the top. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
2:11 PM3 days ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Leicester City vs Sunderland AFC

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leicester City vs Sunderland AFC live, as well as the latest information from the King Powe Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:06 PM3 days ago

Where and how to watch Leicester City vs Sunderland AFC live online

The match will not be broadcast on television.
Leicester City vs Sunderland AFC can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
2:01 PM3 days ago

Watch out for this Sunderland player

Jack Clarke, forward. A 22 year old player, he is gaining an important place in the team, his performances on the field have made him stand out and his potential is very great, currently in 12 games he has accumulated 8 goals, he is responsible for adding 3 points for the team and with his goals he will be able to look for promotion.
1:56 PM3 days ago

Watch out for this Leicester player

Dewsbury-Hall, midfielder. The present and future of Leicester, with 25 years old, is taking a great responsibility to make the team keep the first position for promotion, a home made player, who knows what this team means, for this season already with 12 games played, has scored five goals, becoming the top scorer of the team, in case of maintaining the great level, it will be important whatever happens at the end of the season.
1:51 PM3 days ago

Latest Sunderland lineup

Patterson, Hume, O'Nien, Ballard, Huggins, Clarke, Bellingham, Ekwah, Ba, Pritchard, Roberts.
1:46 PM3 days ago

Latest Leicester lineup

Hermansen, Justin, Vastergaard, Faes, Ricardo, Dewsbury-Hall, Winks, NDIDI, Mavididi, Vardy, Fatawu.
1:41 PM3 days ago

Background

Leicester 2-0 Sunderland

Sunderland 2-1 Leicester

Sunderland 0-2 Leicester

Leicester 4-2 Sunderland

Sunderland 0-0 Leicester

1:36 PM3 days ago

Cuarteta arbitral

To be confirmed.
1:31 PM3 days ago

Sunderland wants to make a splash

The relegation of Sunderland in the Premier League was a surprise for everyone, a team that seemed to have a good squad, from one moment to another was relegated, but it was not only a relegation, Sunderland went to Football League One, and there played for four seasons, it was in 2021-22 when they returned to the Championship and since last season is looking for promotion to the Premier League, Sunderland could not fight for promotion in the best way, For this new season, Sunderland is not being the most devastating team, but it is in the fight for the Playoffs and that is always a very close dispute where the one who has the best closing, manages to enter with competitive level, beating Leicester would put them in sight of the competition, since so far it is the team to beat.
1:26 PM3 days ago

Leicester City stays in the lead

Leicester City day by day shows that they want to return to the Premier League, this team undoubtedly at some point in time injected a lot of excitement to the top competition, however, their level was in decline, that decline led them to the Championship and now the Foxes are having a formidable season, the structure of the team changed and certainly now they are seen as one of the favorites for promotion, Leicester has accumulated seven Championship matches with victory, the level is high and they are taking advantage of this great start to get away from their pursuers, if they continue like this, they can find the early promotion, but what is complicated now is to maintain the great level for the rest of the season, the bases are solid with the complete squad they have, against Sunderland they have a great test, but nothing impossible.
Communion/Image: LCFC
Communion/Image: LCFC
1:21 PM3 days ago

A very entertaining duel is on the horizon

Leicester City is in action again against an opponent that certainly has a history worthy of documentary, Sunderland does not want to relive the hell in which they were a few seasons ago and now it seems that they can compete in the Championship for promotion, Leicester has a great level and certainly can be the match of the day.
1:16 PM3 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Leicester City vs Sunderland AFC in the EFL Championship 2023. The match will take place at the King Powe Stadium at 3:00 PM ET.
