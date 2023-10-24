Goals and Highlights: West Bromwich 2-0 QPR in EFL Championship Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Game over
The referee whistles the end of the game, West Bromwich wins the match.
86’
West Bromwich maintains pressure all over the field in search of a defensive error.
77’
QPR plays long positions to cool down West Bromwich who had several dangerous attacks.
68’
Goooooal from West Bromwich!
59’
Goooooal from West Bromwich!
46’
The second time begins.
45’
2 minutes of compensation are added.
36’
QPR plays much better in the last minutes, puts West Bromwich in trouble and wants to score another goal before the end of the first half
27’
Very even game, no team dominates the game and we are still waiting for the first goal of the game.
18’
Tight match in midfield, both teams look for their first scoring opportunities.
9’
First corner kick of the game for QPR.
0’
The match begins, both teams will seek to win.
Substitutes
These are the players who will be on the bench:
QPR: Jean Michaël Seri, Callum Jones, Karl Darlow, Ryan Longman, Ryan Woods and Alfie Taylor.
West Bromwich: Henri Lansbury, Reece Burke, Luke Berry, Jack Walton, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Joseph Johnson and Elliot Morgan Thorpe.
QPR lineup
These are the XI players who will play today:
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— QPR FC (@QPR) October 24, 2023
Reggie starts ✅ Lyndon returns 🔙 pic.twitter.com/ZrrRKsQxRB
West Bromwich lineup
These are the XI players who will play today:
Your Albion team to face @QPR! 📋 pic.twitter.com/inSCoqX2PS— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) October 24, 2023
Referees
The refereeing appointment for today's game is as follows:
Referee: Geoff Eltringham.
Assistant Referee 1: Philip Dermott.
Assistant Referee 2: Akil Howson.
Fourth referee: Andy Davies.
Battle for victory
A great match is coming up between these two English teams. Stay tuned and below we share the statistics of the teams in the EFL Championship.
Last confrontation!
The last time these two teams met was on April 10, 2023 and on that occasion the match ended in a 2-2 draw at The Hawthorns. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
History between both teams
West Bromwich and QPR have faced each other on multiple occasions, of the last 5 games between these two teams, on two occasions the winner was West Bromwich, there were two draws and once QPR emerged victorious.
Arrival West Bromwich
The West Bromwich English team is already in the stadium and is ready for its game of the 2023-2024 season.
A peek inside the dressing room. 📸 pic.twitter.com/FPh11jelhq— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) October 24, 2023
Welcome!
We are just under an hour before the match between West Bromwich and QPR begins at The Hawthorns. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it this afternoon? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Follow here West Bromwich vs QPR Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this West Bromwich vs QPR EFL Championship match.
What time is the West Bromwich vs QPR match for EFL Championship Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game West Bromwich vs QPR of October 24th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM.
Brazil: 4:00 PM.
Chile: 4:00 PM.
Colombia: 2:00 PM.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM.
Spain: 9:00 PM.
Mexico: 1:00 PM.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM.
Peru: 2:00 PM.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM.
Queens Park Rangers latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Asmir Begovic, Jimmy Dunne, Jake Clark-Salter, Osman Kakay, Sam Field, Jack Colback, Andre Dozzell, Kenneth Paal, Albert Adomah, Ilias Chair and Sinclair Armstrong.
West Bromwich Albion's latest lineup
These were the XI players who started the last game:
Alex Palmer, Kyle Bartley, Erik Pieters, Cedric Kipre, Alex Mowatt, Nathaniel Chalobah, Matt Phillips, Darnell Furlong, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Grady Diangana and Jed Wallace.
Queens Park Rangers Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key for QPR and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against West Bromwich Albion. Player Kenneth Paal (#22) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Tuesday. Midfielder Ilias Chair (#10) is another extremely important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, 36-year-old goalkeeper Asmir Begovic (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Tuesday.
Queens Park Rangers in the tournament
QPR had a bad start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 12 of the tournament they have a total of 6 points with 2 games won, 2 tied and 8 lost. They are located in the twelfth position in the general table and if they want to move up the position they will have to win the match. Tuesday's game will be very difficult since West Bromwich is a good team and they arrive motivated. Their last game was on 21 October 2023, they lost 2-1 against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium and thus suffered another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
West Bromwich Albion Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key for West Bromwich Albion and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against QPR. The English player John Swift (#19) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Tuesday. Midfielder Jed Wallace (#7) is another playmaker on the pitch that is of utmost importance; his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 27-year-old goalkeeper Alex Palmer (#24) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Tuesday .
West Bromwich Albion in the tournament
West Bromwich has had a great start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the top of the tournament table. Until week 12 of the tournament they have a total of 17 points after 4 games won, 5 tied and 3 lost. They are located in ninth position in the general table and if they want to steal eighth place from Bristol City they will have to win the game. Their last game was on October 21, 2023, they drew 0-0 against Plymouth Argyle at The Hawthorns and thus achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Hawthorns is located in the town of West Bromwich, England. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 26,287 spectators. It was opened in 1900, cost £7.5 million and is currently the home of West Bromwich Albion of the EFL Championship.