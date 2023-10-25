Goals and Highlights: Leon 1-1 Atlas in Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
90
83
Out: Solari and Saldivar
In: Montas and Bass
74
66
63
Gaddi Aguirre and Mudo Aguirre enter the field, replacing Lozano and Caicedo.
58
53
46
45+8
45
41
34
25
22
17
9
5
1
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START
READY THE LINE UP
¡Vamoooooooooos fieraaaaas! 🦁— Club León (@clubleonfc) October 25, 2023
¡Regístrate ya en @calientesports y recibe $1,000 de regalo 🎁 para meterle a nuestra #FIERA! 📲 https://t.co/b8pHenxby7 #MásAcciónMásDiversión 🔥 pic.twitter.com/St8ZQeBtiL
LINE-UPS READY
¡Llegó la Pizarra del Profe! 🔥 Un análisis profundo para que le apuestes con confianza al Rojinegro, en @calientesports 🤓— Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) October 24, 2023
📲: https://t.co/jxs56AwjMP#ApuestaEnCaliente 🔥 #NoSeExplicaSeSiente pic.twitter.com/5bMQz9FX6F
LOTS OF PENALTIES
Cruz Azul tops this list, closely followed by Guadalajara, Juárez, Rayados, Puebla and Querétaro, all of which have conceded 4 penalties so far this season. In contrast, América and Toluca are the only teams that so far have not had a penalty kick scored against them during this campaign.
THE FANS DO NOT ABANDON THEM
A FOOTPRINT ON THE FIFA DATE
According to data provided by Liga MX itself, an impressive total of 33 players have been selected by their respective countries to compete in the matches that will take place from the 12th to the 17th of this month.
Tune in here Leon vs Atlas Live Score
What time is Leon vs Atlas match?
|
Where To Watch Leon vs Atlas around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
October 24, 2023
|
21:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
October 24, 2023
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
October 24, 2023
|
20:00
|
Brasil
|
October 24, 2023
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
October 24, 2023
|
22:00
|
Colombia
|
October 24, 2023
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
October 24, 2023
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
October 25, 2023
|
3:00
|
Mexico
|
October 24, 2023
|
19:00
|
Fox Sports
|
Peru
|
October 24, 2023
|
20:00
Watch out for this León player:
Watch out for this Atlas player: