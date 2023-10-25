Goals and Highlights: Leon 1-1 Atlas in Liga MX 2023
Photo: @Atlas

SUMMARY

90

7 minutes of compensation are added to the match.
83

Changes for Atlas

Out: Solari and Saldivar

In: Montas and Bass

74

The match becomes exciting, as a goal has been scored, and both the atmosphere in the stands and the intensity on the field have been raised. Both teams will be looking determinedly for the winning goal in the last 20 minutes remaining.
66

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR THE LION! GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR LA FIERA!
63

Two changes are made to the Atlas team:

Gaddi Aguirre and Mudo Aguirre enter the field, replacing Lozano and Caicedo.

58

Caicedo receives a yellow card after arguing with the referee in protest of his decision.
53

The Colombian player managed to get his leg in and prevent the 1-1 draw. Ricky Rubio was heading alone towards the goal, but Vargas made an excellent save to save his team.
46

The second half of the match begins, León and Atlas resume play.
45+8

At the end of the first half, Atlas finds itself beating León by the narrowest of margins.
45

4 minutes are added to the first half.
41

Caicedo's shot hit the crossbar. It was arguably closer to 2-0 than 1-1 at that point in the match.
34

After heavy contact, the crash cart had to be brought in to help Atlas' Martinez leave the game.
25

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL BY CAIDEDO!
22

The Mexican goalkeeper makes an impressive one-handed save on a low shot. Although Atlas doesn't get there often, every time they do, they pose a serious threat to the opposing team, in this case, La Fiera.
17

Cota makes a spectacular save from Abella's shot, which eventually hits the crossbar. León escapes conceding a goal and keeps the score at 0-0.
9

Angel Mena shoots powerfully from close to the area, but Camilo's outstanding intervention is enough to deflect the ball for a corner. The Colombian prevents La Fiera from scoring the first goal.
5

In the first minutes of the match, the Atlas team is taking control of possession of the ball. Ball retention is emerging as an essential element in Mora's strategy to create dangerous opportunities.
1

The match kicks off at Estadio Leon, La Fiera takes on Atlas.
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START

In a couple of moments we will start broadcasting the match between Atlas and León from the León Stadium, corresponding to the 11th round of the Liga MX.
READY THE LINE UP

This is the line up that the Atlas Red & Blacks are sending out to try to get the win at the León Stadium against the León Panzas Verdes (green bellies).
LINE-UPS READY

This is the lineup that the panzas verdes del León are sending out to win at the Estadio León against the rojinegros del Atlas.
LOTS OF PENALTIES

The Cruz Azul team, known as "La Máquina," is struggling in the Apertura 2023, and after the recent overwhelming loss to Pumas UNAM, they have become the team that has suffered the most penalties against them in the tournament.
Cruz Azul tops this list, closely followed by Guadalajara, Juárez, Rayados, Puebla and Querétaro, all of which have conceded 4 penalties so far this season. In contrast, América and Toluca are the only teams that so far have not had a penalty kick scored against them during this campaign.
THE FANS DO NOT ABANDON THEM

With an impressive record of more than 2 million spectators after completing 12 matchdays, according to figures provided by the league, some teams have managed to captivate the interest of their fans, who respond by filling their stadiums week after week. At the top of this list are Tigres UANL, reigning champions of Mexican soccer, whose passionate followers in the city of Monterrey once again demonstrate their unwavering loyalty to the feline team.
A FOOTPRINT ON THE FIFA DATE

Liga MX has experienced a notable increase in the number of players called up to participate in the national teams during the international break of the October FIFA Date.
According to data provided by Liga MX itself, an impressive total of 33 players have been selected by their respective countries to compete in the matches that will take place from the 12th to the 17th of this month.
Watch out for this León player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Federico Viñas. The current Leon striker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
8:45 AM3 days ago

Watch out for this Atlas player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Jordy Caicedo. The current Atlas striker has been a key player for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.

Last Atlas lineup:

C. Vargas; J. Abella, M. Nervo, G. Aguirre, L. Reyes; J. M. Zapata, A. Rocha, J. Martínez; A. Solari, J. Caicedo, J. Guzmán.
León's last lineup:

R. Cota; O. Rodríguez, P. Bellón, A. Frías, I. Moreno; L. Romero; A. Alvarado, F. Ambriz, A. Mena; N. López, F. Viñas.
Background:

León and Atlas have faced each other on a total of 27 occasions (16 wins for the panzas verdes, 5 draws, 6 tapatías victories) where the scales are entirely in León's favor. In terms of goals scored, León beats Atlas with 48 goals against 33. Their last duel dates back to Matchday 11 of the Clausura 2023 where León beat Atlas by the minimum difference.
About the Stadium:

The stadium has historically been known as the "Nou Camp", in reference to FC Barcelona's stadium in Spain. However, in 2019, it was announced that the stadium would officially change its name to "Estadio Leon" in honor of the city and the team. The stadium has a capacity of around 27,906 spectators, making it one of the medium-sized soccer stadiums in Mexico. Estadio León has been the home of Club León since its inauguration in 1967. Over the years, it has witnessed numerous successes and highlights in the team's history.
Staying in the big party zone

On the other hand, the León team must get the three points this matchday to try to stay in the middle zone of the general table and get into the fight to be in a place that will accredit them to be present in the final stage of the competition, also, at the moment León is on a thin line where a setback could put them in trouble on this road to the end of the tournament since their pursuers could overtake them and take the precious place to playoffs.
Red-and-black team seeks top spot

Club Atlas has been showing impressive growth in its performance over the last season. With passion and determination, the team has worked hard to overcome obstacles and reach new levels of competitiveness in Liga MX. As they progress through the tournament, Atlas is determined to maintain their momentum and compete at the top of the standings. The fight for the championship is a realistic and ambitious goal for this team that has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to their continued development and success.
The Glorious Liga MX

The excitement continues in Liga MX in the Apertura 2023 Tournament, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the tournament and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, closing the tournament successfully is of vital importance for Liga MX teams that wish to qualify for the playoffs. The playoffs represent the culmination of months of effort, dedication and strategy, and only the best teams have the opportunity to participate in them. Therefore, a solid finish in the regular phase is essential to secure a place in this exciting stage of the tournament.
Kick-off time

The Leon vs Atlas match will be played at Estadio Leon, in Guanajuato, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX Match: Leon vs Atlas!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
