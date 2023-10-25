Goals and Highlights: Feyenoord 3-1 Lazio in UEFA Champions League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
ITS OVER
The match ends, Feyenoord wins against Lazio.
82
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR LAZIO! PEDRO SCORES FROM THE PENALTY SPOT AND SCORES FOR THE ITALIANS!
80
last minutes of the match, Feyenoord are close to sealing their second win of the current Champions League campaign.
73
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL BY SANTI GIMÉNEZ! GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR FEYENOORD!
70
The Feyenoord goalkeeper was making a mistake at the start of the game but was able to make up for it before it resulted in a goal against.
57
The one that Lazio just lost! Castellanos just had to push it into the net and sent it over the goal without the goalkeeper.
50
Paixao missed it! The Brazilian defines quite poorly in the one-on-one against Provede and sends the ball over the crossbar.
46
Stengs sent a low cross just wide of the goal line and neither Giménez nor Paixao were able to push the ball in.
45+3
At the end of the first half, Santi Gimenez's Feyenoord takes a 2-0 lead into the dressing room.
45+2
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FEYENOORD GOAL! GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL BY ZERROUKI WITH A POWERFUL SHOT!
44
Santi Giménez's cross shot crashes into the Lazio defense and the Mexican almost scored his second.
40
Provedel gets in front of Paixao's cross and prevents Santi Gimenez from scoring his brace of the night.
30
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FEYENOORD GOAL! SANTI GIMENEZ SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE!
27
VAR says no goal, Santiago Giménez was offside.
25
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR FEYENOORD! GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL BY SANTI GIMENEZ!
20
Lazio have retreated into their own half and Feyenoord continue to press high in search of the pass that will break down the Italian defensive wall.
9
The Mexican almost scored his first goal! Santi Giménez sends his shot wide and Feyenoord's first almost falls.
2
Paixao hits the goal with everything he has and the shot goes wide!
1
Match kicks off in Rotterdam as Feyenoord hosts Lazio
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START
In a couple of moments we will start with the broadcast of the duel between Feyenoord and Lazio from the Feyenoord Stadium, corresponding to matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage.
LINE-UPS READY
This is the line up that Lazio will send to Lazio to look for the victory at Feyenoord Stadium against Lazio.
📣 Here's our team for tonight!#UCL | #FeyenoordLazio#CMonEagles 🦅 pic.twitter.com/OhuXmNLUXN— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) October 25, 2023
LINE-UPS READY
This is the lineup that Feyenoord sends to look for the victory at the Feyenoord Stadium against Lazio.
𝐗𝐈 𝐅𝐄𝐘𝐄𝐍𝐎𝐎𝐑𝐃 🔴⚪️⚫️#feylaz • #UCL pic.twitter.com/PeWRFOBVqj— Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) October 25, 2023
HOW MANY REPRESENTATIVES ARE THERE FROM THE 5 BIG LEAGUES?
On this occasion, Spain's La Liga will have the largest number of teams qualified for this phase, with a total of five representatives. It is closely followed by the Premier League, the Bundesliga and Serie A, each with four teams. On the other hand, the Portuguese soccer league will have three qualified teams, which places it one step above Ligue 1 and Eredivisie, which will have two representatives each.
HOW DID THE GROUPS TURN OUT?
Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen and Galatasaray.
WHERE WILL THE 2024 FINAL BE HELD?
The UEFA Champions League final of the 2023/24 season will take place at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London.This will be the eighth time the stadium has hosted the Champions League title match, and the third time since it changed its name.The two most recent finals held at Wembley were in 2011, when FC Barcelona defeated Manchester United 3-1, and in 2013, when Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1.HOW DID THE GROUPS TURN OUT?
THE LAST CHAMPIONS AS WE KNOW IT
The 2024 edition of the Champions League will be notable because it will be the last to follow the traditional system of 32 teams distributed in eight groups of four teams each. Starting with the next edition, which corresponds to the 2024-2025 season, UEFA will introduce a new format called the "Swiss system". This new format will start with the participation of 36 clubs in the main phase, instead of the 34 that have been qualifying in recent years.
STRONG CONTROVERSY
British newspaper 'The Guardian' has reported that UEFA is facing accusations that it has presented evidence that lacks veracity in its internal investigation into incidents before and during the 2022 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Saint-Denis.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over, all the emotions of the Champions League duels are back with the best goals, the best plays, the best players and the best controversies in a week where the nations will once again face each other to continue their path to the championship.
Tune in here Feyenoord vs Lazio Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Feyenoord vs Lazio match.
What time is Feyenoord vs Lazio match for UEFA Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game Feyenoord vs Lazio of 25th October in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
October 25, 2023
|
12:45 ET
|
Argentina
|
October 25, 2023
|
14:45
|
Bolivia
|
October 25, 2023
|
11:45
|
Brazil
|
October 25, 2023
|
14:45
|
Chile
|
October 25, 2023
|
14:45
|
Colombia
|
October 25, 2023
|
11:45
|
Ecuador
|
October 25, 2023
|
11:45
|
Spain
|
October 25, 2023
|
18:45
|
Mexico
|
October 25, 2023
|
10:45
|
Peru
|
October 25, 2023
|
14:45
Watch out for this Feyenoord player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Feyenoord's iconic striker Santi Gimenez. The Mexican striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Santi Gimenez knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Feyenoord.
Feyenoord's last line-up:
T. Wellereuther; Q. Hartman, D. Hancko, G. Trauner, L. Geertruida; Q. Maduro, R. Zerrouki, M. Wieffer; I. Paixao, A. Ueda, C. Stengs.
Watch out for this Lazio player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Lazio's iconic center forward Ciro Immobile. The Italian striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Ciro Immobile knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Lazio.
Last Lazio line-up:
I. Provedel; E. Hysaj, A. Romagnoli, Patric, M. Lazzari, L. Alberto, M. Vecino, D. Kamada; M. Zaccagni, C. Immobile, F. Anderson.
Background:
Lazio and Feyenoord have met only 4 times (1 win for the Italians, 1 draw, 1 win for the Dutch) where the balance is in favor of the Dutch side. In goal scoring history, both teams are tied with 5-5 goals each. Their last meeting dates back to the 22/23 Europa League group stage where Lazio beat Feyenoord 4-2.
About the Stadium
Feyenoord Stadium, officially known as Stadion Feijenoord, is the home of Feyenoord soccer club in Rotterdam, Netherlands. This iconic stadium is one of the most iconic venues in Dutch soccer and has witnessed many historic moments in the sport. The stadium was inaugurated on March 27, 1937 and has been the home of Feyenoord ever since. It is one of the oldest stadiums in the Netherlands and has been a symbol of pride for the club's supporters. The stadium has a capacity of around 51,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in the Netherlands.
Italian soccer in the spotlight
Lazio are determined to advance to the knockout phase of the Champions League as group leaders. After an impressive win over Celtic, the Italian side are in a strong position to achieve their goal. Now, they have their sights set on their next challenge: beating Feyenoord. With an outstanding performance on the horizon, Lazio fans will be hoping their team continues to show their dominance on the pitch.
All eyes on the Dutch
Feyenoord are determined to win their third Champions League home game, bouncing back from a recent defeat against Atletico Madrid. After a setback, the Dutch side are looking to reassert their dominance at home and build on their home advantage. With a solid record on home soil, Feyenoord are eager to get back to winning ways and prove their ability in this elite competition.
The road to glory begins
The Champions League group stage is a crucial stage on the road to the long-awaited final of this prestigious European tournament. This exciting opening stretch brings together some of the continent's most talented and renowned soccer teams, making it an unrivaled spectacle for fans around the world. Teams compete in groups, where every match becomes a battle for vital points. Every win and draw is valuable, and every loss can have a lasting impact on a team's fate in the tournament. The group stage is where the foundation for continued success is laid, and only the top two teams in each group advance to the next stage. Reaching the grand final of the Champions League is the dream of every participating team. It is an achievement that transcends borders and brings prestige to clubs. Every match in the group stage is an opportunity to accumulate experience and confidence, and every victory brings one step closer to the coveted title.
Kick-off time
The Feyenoord vs Lazio match will be played at Feyenoord Stadium, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 UEFA Champions League Match: Feyenoord vs Lazio!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.