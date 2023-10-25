Goal and Highlights: Newcastle 0-1 Borussia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League 2023
Photo: @NUFC

5:59 PM2 days ago

4:59 PM2 days ago

The 90 minutes are over in Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund achieves its goal and takes the three points.
4:45 PM2 days ago

79

Bruno Guimarães is shown the yellow card after stopping an attempted counterattack by Borussia Dortmund.
4:35 PM2 days ago

69

Newcastle make a double substitution. Murphy is forced to leave the field with his arm in a sling, and Burn also leaves the field. In his place, Targett and Willock come on.
4:25 PM2 days ago

63

Adeyemi enters the field to freshen up Dortmund's forward line.
4:19 PM2 days ago

59

Almirón sent a cross that went all over the penalty area without finding a finisher. Newcastle continued to look for the equalizer.
4:12 PM2 days ago

53

Gordon's shot slips past the goalkeeper's far post.
4:12 PM2 days ago

46

Second half kicks off, Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund meet to determine the winner of the three points.
3:49 PM2 days ago

45

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO GOAL FOR BORUSSIA DORTMUND!
3:42 PM2 days ago

37

Emre Can has collapsed to the ground and is holding his hand to the top of his right knee. It appears to be a muscle injury, and he is signaling the medics to attend to him. He would be the second player to need medical assistance after Isak's injury.
3:37 PM2 days ago

34

Dortmund right-back Marius Wolf receives the first yellow card of the match after fouling Almiron during a counterattack. Almiron very ably protected the ball on that play.
3:30 PM2 days ago

27

Dortmund are advancing into the Newcastle box with remarkable ease, and more often than not, it is Malen who gets the final shots off. On this occasion, his attempt from the edge of the box was blocked by Lascelles.
3:22 PM2 days ago

18

Schar makes a change of play trying to find Trippier, however, Trippier controls the ball in an offside position.
3:18 PM2 days ago

14

The Swedish player, Isak, is unable to continue due to a relapse of his muscular problems. In his place, Callum Wilson enters the field.
3:15 PM2 days ago

11

Isak makes a raid after snatching the ball and decides to stop to pass the ball to player number 10, who was advancing fast down the left flank. His left-footed shot ends up in Kobel's chest.
3:09 PM2 days ago

6

Newcastle are exerting heavy pressure in the opposing team's box, and at this point Gordon manages to win a corner after taking on Hummels.
3:02 PM2 days ago

1

The match kicks off, Newcastle are looking for their third Champions League win against a Borussia Dortmund side that is in danger of staying in the competition.
2:41 PM2 days ago

In a couple of moments we will start with the broadcast of the duel between Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund from St James Park, corresponding to matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage.
2:40 PM2 days ago

This is the line up that Borussia Dortmund will send out as they look to get the win at St James Park against Newcastle.
2:37 PM2 days ago

This is the line up that Newcastle will send to win at St James Park against Borussia Dortmund.
2:27 PM2 days ago

HOW MANY REPRESENTATIVES ARE THERE FROM THE 5 MAJOR LEAGUES?

On this occasion, Spain's La Liga will have the largest number of teams qualified for this phase, with a total of five representatives. It is closely followed by the Premier League, the Bundesliga and Serie A, each with four teams. On the other hand, the Portuguese soccer league will have three qualified teams, which places it one step above Ligue 1 and Eredivisie, which will have two representatives each.
2:20 PM2 days ago

HOW DID THE GROUPS TURN OUT?

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen and Galatasaray. 
Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven and Lens. 
Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga and Union Berlin.
Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Salzburg and Real Sociedad
Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Celtic
Group F: Paris Saint Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Milan and Newcastle
Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star and Young Boys
Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk and Antwerp
2:20 PM2 days ago

2:20 PM2 days ago

WHERE WILL THE 2024 FINAL BE HELD?

The UEFA Champions League final of the 2023/24 season will take place at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London. This will be the eighth time the stadium has hosted the Champions League title match, and the third time since it changed its name. The two most recent finals held at Wembley were in 2011, when FC Barcelona defeated Manchester United 3-1, and in 2013, when Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1.
2:09 PM2 days ago

THE LAST CHAMPIONS AS WE KNOW IT

The 2024 edition of the Champions League will be notable because it will be the last to follow the traditional system of 32 teams distributed in eight groups of four teams each. Starting with the next edition, which corresponds to the 2024-2025 season, UEFA will introduce a new format called the "Swiss system". This new format will start with the participation of 36 clubs in the main phase, instead of the 34 that have been qualifying in recent years.
2:09 PM2 days ago

STRONG CONTROVERSY

British newspaper 'The Guardian' has reported that UEFA is facing accusations that it has presented evidence that lacks veracity in its internal investigation into incidents before and during the 2022 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Saint-Denis.
2:08 PM2 days ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over, all the emotions of the Champions League duels are back with the best goals, the best plays, the best players and the best controversies in a week where the nations will once again face each other to continue their path to the championship.
3:00 AM3 days ago

2:50 AM3 days ago

Watch out for this Newcastle player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Newcastle's iconic center forward Callum Willson. The English striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Calum Willson knows how to slip between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Newcastle.

2:45 AM3 days ago

Latest Newcastle lineup:

N. Pope; K. Trippier, F. Schär, S. Botman, M. Targett; J. Willock, S. Longstaff, Joelinton; M. Almiron, C. Willson, R. Fraser.
2:40 AM3 days ago

Watch out for this Borussia Dortmund player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Borussia Dortmund's iconic center forward Niclas Füllkrug. The German attacker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control so opposing defenses must always be alert as Niclas Füllkrug knows how to sneak between defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal in favor of Borussia Dortmund.
2:35 AM3 days ago

Borussia Dortmund's last line-up:

G. Kobel; M. Wolf, M. Hummels, N. Schlotterbeck, J. Ryerson; D. Malen, M. Reus, E. Can, F. Nmecha, J. Brandt; N. Fülkrug.
2:30 AM3 days ago

Background:

Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time the two teams will meet face to face on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
2:25 AM3 days ago

About the Stadium

St James' Park Stadium is an iconic soccer stadium located in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. It is home to Newcastle United Football Club, one of England's oldest and most recognized soccer clubs. St James' Park has been the home of Newcastle United since its foundation in 1892. The stadium has undergone several renovations and expansions over the years to increase its capacity and improve its facilities.

The stadium has a capacity of over 52,000, making it one of the largest stadiums in England. It is located in the center of Newcastle upon Tyne, making it a major landmark in the city.

2:20 AM3 days ago

Surviving in the group of death

Borussia Dortmund find themselves in a crucial position in the Champions League and need a win to keep their hopes of advancing to the next round of the tournament alive. Every point is vital at this stage and the Dortmund players are determined to give their best in search of victory. With a burning desire to continue in the competition, the German team is focused on overcoming this challenge and keeping their aspirations intact. Excitement and pressure are at an all-time high as they look to secure their ticket to the next round.
2:15 AM3 days ago

Back among the elite

Newcastle will be eager to secure their second Champions League win of the season when they take on Dortmund and claim all three valuable points. The British side are determined to show their quality in the tournament and advance in the competition. Hoping for an outstanding performance, fans are hoping that their team will emerge victorious in this crucial clash against a renowned opponent like Borussia Dortmund.
2:10 AM3 days ago

The road to glory begins

The Champions League group stage is a crucial stage on the road to the long-awaited final of this prestigious European tournament. This exciting opening stretch brings together some of the continent's most talented and renowned soccer teams, making it an unrivaled spectacle for fans around the world. Teams compete in groups, where every match becomes a battle for vital points. Every win and draw is valuable, and every loss can have a lasting impact on a team's fate in the tournament. The group stage is where the foundation for continued success is laid, and only the top two teams in each group advance to the next stage. Reaching the grand final of the Champions League is the dream of every participating team. It is an achievement that transcends borders and brings prestige to clubs. Each match in the group stage is an opportunity to accumulate experience and confidence, and each victory brings them one step closer to the coveted title.
2:05 AM3 days ago

Kick-off time

The Newcastle vs Borussia Dortmund match will be played at St James Park, in Newcastle, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
2:00 AM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2023 UEFA Champions League Match: Newcastle vs Borussia Dortmund!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
