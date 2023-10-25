Goals and highlights: Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League (2-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
That's it
97'
90'
90'
87'
86' Yellow card for Shakhtar
82'
81' Substitutions for Barcelona
Out: Fermín and Iñigo Martínez
77'
74' Substitution for Barcelona
Out: João Félix
70' Substitution for Barcelona
Out: Marcos Alonso
70' Substitution for Shakhtar
Out: Sikan
62' GOAL SHAKHTAR
59' GOAL DISALLOWED
51' Yellow card for Shakhtar
48'
45'
47'
45'
42' Yellow card for Barcelona
36' GOAL BARCELONA
29' VAR
27' GOAL DISALLOWED
24' ALMOST A CHICKEN
11'
7'
4'
2'
00'
THE CHAMPIONS
Moments from Shakhtar's warm-up
👊 Final preparations ahead of the super match vs Barcelona.
🧡 Let’s do it together! ⚒#BarcelonaShakhtar | #Shakhtar #UCL pic.twitter.com/8XIvdU0b0z — FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) October 25, 2023
Ter Stegen
Maaaaaarc Andreeeeeee Teeeer Steeeeeegeeeeeeen
Maaaaaarc Andreeeeeee Teeeer Steeeeeegeeeeeeen
Maaaaaarc Andreeeeeee Teeeer Steeeeeegeeeeeeen — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) October 25, 2023
Blaugrana dressing room
You know the drill...#BarçaShakhtar | @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/NPLheQFJBA — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 25, 2023
Shakhtar set
🧡 Our line-up for the @ChampionsLeague super match vs Barcelona ⭐️
⏰ 19:45 (18:45 CET)#BarcelonaShakhtar | #Shakhtar #UCL pic.twitter.com/AUEKzEqpQy — FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) October 25, 2023
Barcelona lineup
🚨 BARÇA XI 🚨#BarçaShakhtar | @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/K1CuPuFUHt — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 25, 2023
Video refereeing
AVAR: Piotr Lasyk
Field refereeing
Assistant 1: Branislav Hancko
Assistant 2: Jan Pozor
Fourth official: Peter Kralović
How and where to watch the Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk match live?
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN.com, UniMásViX, Paramount+ TUDN App, Univision NOW
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk match for Champions League?
Argentina 1:45 pm: Star +
Bolivia 12:45 pm: Star +
Brazil 1:45 pm: HBO Max
Chile 12:45 pm: Star +
Colombia 11:45 am: Star +
Ecuador 11:45 am: Star +
USA 12:45 pm ET: TUDN.com, UniMásViX, Paramount+ TUDN App, Univision NOW TUDN USA
Spain 6:45 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 11:45 am: HBO Max
Paraguay 12:45 pm: Star +
Peru 11:45 am: Star +
Uruguay 1:45 pm: Star +
Venezuela 12:45 pm: Star +
Speak, interim Darijo Srna!!
Probable lineup for Shakhtar
Shakhtar's situation
Speak, Xavi!
We've avoided relapsing on Pedri, sensations dominate. That would be fatal on a mental level. It's been the right time since day one.
You have to leave them alone. They're certainly wrong, sometimes for and sometimes against, but we have to help them. I really believe in his honesty. I don't like referees to be conditioned.
We're very happy with Gündogan, with his leadership. It's priceless to have him on the pitch.
We're very pleased, he [Gavi] is at a very high level because he's maturing. We'll miss him. This is not the time for tests or strange things, but for us to be practical and show our model of play, our identity. We're not going to make any major changes, we have to follow the path we came from, and not try, because we're doing very well.
First of all, I understand your difficulty due to the situation in your country. It's very difficult for them to spend many days away from home and away from their families. Now he has Srna as his coach, I know and admire him. I can name a lot of Shakhtar players, a team that surprised us, I admire Srna a lot. I have great memories of Chygriynkiy, as a person he was great, magnificent. He was unlucky because of the competition and the culture shock.
We play for the people. We need them. We feel better with them. It's the Champions League and we have to make it nine out of nine. There's no need to isolate anyone.
He, Lamine and Fermín are humble. That makes the difference. Everyone trains hard. On a human level there's no problem.
Ancelotti is right about the referees. We have to watch our vocabulary because otherwise we'll be punished. I think it could be possible to talk, so that everything becomes more natural and they talk and explain themselves.
It's natural for you, like what happened to us against Getafe, you get angry, but it's natural. Madrid felt aggrieved in Seville and that's all. And depending on what you say, they'll sanction you with two games.
A striker thrives on scoring goals and that gives him [Ferran] confidence. He scores now.
You have to be careful little by little. I like that the board's lunch is back and that there's mutual respect and even admiration on the part of both clubs."