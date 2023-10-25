Goals and highlights: Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League (2-1)
Barcelona

2:41 PM2 days ago

That's it

2:40 PM2 days ago

97'

END OF GAME
2:35 PM2 days ago

90'

Yamal throws himself into the box and the ball goes harmlessly across the face of goal
2:33 PM2 days ago

90'

+7
2:31 PM2 days ago

87'

Ferran receives medical attention
2:30 PM2 days ago

86' Yellow card for Shakhtar

Bondar
2:29 PM2 days ago

82'

Azarovi crosses from the left. Stepanenko gets ahead of Christensen, but sends his shot wide
2:25 PM2 days ago

81' Substitutions for Barcelona

In: Casadó and Christensen

Out: Fermín and Iñigo Martínez

2:22 PM2 days ago

77'

Stepanenko takes a shot from the edge of the area that is wide left of the goal
2:19 PM2 days ago

74' Substitution for Barcelona

In: Marc Guiu

Out: João Félix

2:16 PM2 days ago

70' Substitution for Barcelona

In: Balde

Out: Marcos Alonso

2:15 PM2 days ago

70' Substitution for Shakhtar

In: Kevin

Out: Sikan

2:11 PM2 days ago

62' GOAL SHAKHTAR

Zubklov receives on the counter-attack, he sets Sudakov free, who plays the ball past Ter Stegen
2:08 PM2 days ago

59' GOAL DISALLOWED

Ferrán receives the ball at the back of the defense, comes face-to-face with Riznyk and touches it, but he was offside
2:00 PM2 days ago

51' Yellow card for Shakhtar

Kryskiv
1:59 PM2 days ago

48'

João Félix is flicked on in the area and gets his header away. Riznyk saves twice
1:56 PM2 days ago

45'

Play resumes
1:56 PM2 days ago

47'

First half ends
1:31 PM2 days ago

45'

+2
1:29 PM2 days ago

42' Yellow card for Barcelona

Ferrán 
1:23 PM2 days ago

36' GOAL BARCELONA

Fermín is threaded through the middle, dribbles past Azarovi and unleashes a shot. The ball kisses the crossbar and this time it goes in
1:17 PM2 days ago

29' VAR

VALIDATED GOAL
1:16 PM2 days ago

27' GOAL DISALLOWED

Fermín is released into the area. He gets a hand to it and plays it past the goalkeeper, but the ball smashes against the post. Ferrán Torres took the rebound and put it in the back of the net. On the other side, the linesman signaled offside
1:11 PM2 days ago

24' ALMOST A CHICKEN

João Cancelo bursts into the area, gets back inside and shoots low. The ball almost goes between the legs of Riznyk, who manages to save it
1:00 PM2 days ago

11'

Zubkov charges down the corridor and hits a cross. Ter Stegen holds
12:56 PM2 days ago

7'

Shakhtar make a mistake with the ball, Fermín takes advantage of the clearance and shoots in front of Riznyk, who rises to stop the goal
12:51 PM2 days ago

4'

Gündogan steals from Konoplya on the edge of the box, advances and Matvienko takes advantage to cut it back across the line
12:48 PM2 days ago

2'

Yamal crosses low, but the ball bounces off his marker
12:45 PM2 days ago

00'

Whistle the referee
12:44 PM2 days ago

THE CHAMPIONS

Players in profile for the competition anthem
12:43 PM2 days ago

Moments from Shakhtar's warm-up

12:38 PM2 days ago

Ter Stegen

12:33 PM2 days ago

Blaugrana dressing room

12:28 PM2 days ago

Shakhtar set

12:23 PM2 days ago

Barcelona lineup

12:18 PM2 days ago

Video refereeing

VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski 

AVAR: Piotr Lasyk

12:13 PM2 days ago

Field refereeing

Referee: Ivan Kružliak

Assistant 1: Branislav Hancko

Assistant 2: Jan Pozor

Fourth official: Peter Kralović

12:08 PM2 days ago

12:03 PM2 days ago

11:58 AM2 days ago

Speak, interim Darijo Srna!!

"Yes, first of all I want to formally announce and you all already know that we hired a new Shakhtar coach an hour ago. I'm very happy about this, because I think we've hired a very strong coach who will show great results in the future. He started today, he's already had a theory session. I've been in contact with this coach for a long time: even after the previous game against LNZ, when I was coach, we discussed that game a lot. We also talked about the game. So I think we'll have time to get everything right and our coach will be on the bench with me and another assistant. The credit goes to all of us together, no matter if we win or lose - we do everything together as a family. I've already said that Shakhtar hired the coach an hour ago. I'm not going to talk about the next coach. I'm going to talk about the current coach, who I'm sure will give us what we need. We've been supporting his appointment for a long time and we finally got it. He has our absolute trust. He has the confidence of the players, which I realized from the first theory session, which makes me happy. This is the most important thing. We need to start his work and we're already going to practice all this on the pitch - for our club, for our fans, for the whole of Ukraine. Yes, I received an offer from Barcelona and spoke to the then coach Luis Enrique. But I listened to the voice of my heart. Do I regret it? Yes, maybe I regret it a little, but I stayed at my favorite club when it was in a very difficult situation, when the war started in 2014. And I couldn't leave the club, the president, the fans. Of course, you remember that Barcelona wanted you. Yes, it was nice, but I didn't leave. I'll be happy to do my best for Shakhtar tomorrow to show our game on the pitch against a very serious team with a very serious coach. It's great when a player, coach and person like Xavi praises Shakhtar so much. I think he knows Shakhtar very well, because he's had to fight Shakhtar more than once. Our players came here to show what we can do. And we know how to play beautiful soccer. And tomorrow we'll try to play our soccer from the first minute to the last. Of course we're going to run and cover Barcelona, who are a very strong team and favorites for tomorrow's game. But I want our players to enjoy themselves in front of a packed stadium. And because of these games they can become even stronger and better. Yes, Barcelona are missing several players who are very strong. But Barcelona is always Barcelona. And Shakhtar can't count on three or four injured players either. We've analyzed Barcelona and we'll do everything we can to exploit their weaknesses and cover their strengths. This is soccer, this is Barcelona. But I'm sure our players will have to go out onto the pitch energized and relaxed and play our soccer. We've had a very difficult period over the last few months, when we didn't play the soccer we needed to. So the change of coach in itself should provoke a certain reaction. I demand that my players play real Shakhtar soccer and have fun. Particularly during the game against Barcelona."
11:53 AM2 days ago
Shakhtar Donetsk
Shakhtar Donetsk
11:48 AM2 days ago

Probable lineup for Shakhtar

Riznyk; Konoplia, Bondar, Matviyenko, Azarov; Bondarenko, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Zubkov, Sikan, Newerton.
11:43 AM2 days ago

Shakhtar's situation

Under new coach Marino Pushych, there are no absentees, only a doubt over Matviyenko (hamstring).
11:38 AM2 days ago

Speak, Xavi!

"I'm still optimistic that someone arriving on Saturday won't change anything. It's a question of feelings [about the injured].

We've avoided relapsing on Pedri, sensations dominate. That would be fatal on a mental level. It's been the right time since day one.

You have to leave them alone. They're certainly wrong, sometimes for and sometimes against, but we have to help them. I really believe in his honesty. I don't like referees to be conditioned.

We're very happy with Gündogan, with his leadership. It's priceless to have him on the pitch. 

We're very pleased, he [Gavi] is at a very high level because he's maturing. We'll miss him. This is not the time for tests or strange things, but for us to be practical and show our model of play, our identity. We're not going to make any major changes, we have to follow the path we came from, and not try, because we're doing very well.

First of all, I understand your difficulty due to the situation in your country. It's very difficult for them to spend many days away from home and away from their families. Now he has Srna as his coach, I know and admire him. I can name a lot of Shakhtar players, a team that surprised us, I admire Srna a lot. I have great memories of Chygriynkiy, as a person he was great, magnificent. He was unlucky because of the competition and the culture shock.

We play for the people. We need them. We feel better with them. It's the Champions League and we have to make it nine out of nine. There's no need to isolate anyone.

He, Lamine and Fermín are humble. That makes the difference. Everyone trains hard. On a human level there's no problem. 

Ancelotti is right about the referees. We have to watch our vocabulary because otherwise we'll be punished. I think it could be possible to talk, so that everything becomes more natural and they talk and explain themselves.

It's natural for you, like what happened to us against Getafe, you get angry, but it's natural. Madrid felt aggrieved in Seville and that's all. And depending on what you say, they'll sanction you with two games.

A striker thrives on scoring goals and that gives him [Ferran] confidence. He scores now. 

You have to be careful little by little. I like that the board's lunch is back and that there's mutual respect and even admiration on the part of both clubs."

11:33 AM2 days ago
Barcelona
Barcelona
11:28 AM2 days ago

Probable lineup for Barcelona

Ter Stegen: João Cancelo, Araújo, Christensen, Alonso; Fermin Lopez, Oriol Romeu, Gündoğan; Yamal, Ferran Torres, João Félix.
11:23 AM2 days ago

Miners

With a 50% record, Shakhtar Donetsk stumbled in their opening game, but won soon after. In third place, the Miners have three points, thanks to their win on the last matchday.
11:18 AM2 days ago

Culés

After two seasons crashing out at the group stage, Barcelona are showing a change with a 100% record, with two wins from two games. The Culés top Group H with six points.
11:13 AM2 days ago

Eye on the game

Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk live this Wednesday (25), at the Olímpico Lluís Companys at 12:45 pm ET, for the Champions League. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
11:08 AM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Champions League Match: Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo