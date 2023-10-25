Goals and highlights: Preston vs Southampton in Championship (2-2)
Preston North End

4:48 PM2 days ago

That's it

4:48 PM2 days ago

96'

END OF GAME
4:47 PM2 days ago

96' GOAL SOUTHAMPTON

LIGHTS OUT! Ched Evans scores an own goal to tie the game for Southampton
4:42 PM2 days ago

91' Yellow card for Preston

Cunningham
4:40 PM2 days ago

90'

+6
4:40 PM2 days ago

88' Substitution for Preston

In: Ledson

Out: Holmes

4:32 PM2 days ago

80'

Millar frees Osmajic, who tries to find Ched Evans with a cross, but it bounces off the outside of the net
4:30 PM2 days ago

79' Yellow card for Southampton

Millar 
4:21 PM2 days ago

67'

Armstrong is released, but Linday makes the interception
4:19 PM2 days ago

58' Substitutions for Southampton

In: Smallbone and Sulemana 

Out: Armstrong and Edozie

4:07 PM2 days ago

55' GOAL PRESTON

Will Keane sets up a counter-attack. The ball reaches Potts, who turns the game for Preston
4:05 PM2 days ago

52' GOAL PRESTON

From a free-kick, Osmajic hits the ball into Bazunu's corner
4:03 PM2 days ago

45'

Play resumes
4:02 PM2 days ago

Substitution for Southampton

In: Sékou Mara

Out: Ché Adams

4:01 PM2 days ago

Substitution for Preston

In: Osmajic

Out: Frøjkaer

3:47 PM2 days ago

47'

First half ends
3:41 PM2 days ago

45'

+2
3:39 PM2 days ago

44' Yellow card for Southampton

Bazunu 
3:38 PM2 days ago

42' Yellow card for Preston

Whiteman 
3:32 PM2 days ago

36'

A quick pass means that Smallbone's dangerous ball somehow doesn't get through
3:28 PM2 days ago

33' GOAL SOUTHAMPTON

Walker-Peters receives from Smallbone and hits a cross into the left corner
3:27 PM2 days ago

22' Yellow card for Southampton

Smallbone 
3:09 PM2 days ago

19'

Millar gets past Walker-Peters on the left, tries to cross and fails to put it into the box
3:08 PM2 days ago

12'

Whiteman finishes from the right flank and stamps out the marker
2:59 PM2 days ago

8'

A quick counter-attack from Liam Millar, who finishes, but Bazunu appears to block just in time
2:58 PM2 days ago

4'

Ben Whitemans curls a free-kick into the box. Cunningham's header is deflected dangerously over the line
2:45 PM2 days ago

00'

Ball rolling
2:34 PM2 days ago

Southampton lineup

2:29 PM2 days ago

Preston lineup

2:24 PM2 days ago

Refereeing

Referee: Jeremy Simpson

Assistants: Rob Smith and Mark Pottage

Fourth official: David Webb

2:19 PM2 days ago

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:09 PM2 days ago

Speak, Russell Martin!

"He can probably play as a number 10. He's a very good footballer. He's having a big impact in the position he's in. Do we think he can have the same impact on the other side of the pitch? It's a discussion we're having with him and the other players vying for his place.

We might even adjust the shape a little to accommodate the people who are coming in. Let's just wait and see. It's something we've discussed a lot. You'll see the decision.

Whatever it is, the players will be comfortable with it. They would have been part of the process of discussing what makes them comfortable and what is important for this game. Kyle has been excellent. We've adapted a bit to him because he's a good player.

We're always learning about the players and the role we've put him in recently. He's built up a good understanding with Adam Armstrong and Will Smallbone, especially on that side of the pitch. for us because he's got a lot of quality. There will be games where we need him a bit further down the pitch, there will be games where we need him on the other side of the pitch. We'll just have to wait and see".

2:04 PM2 days ago

Speak, Ryan Lowe!

"We have to make sure we're doing the right thing and picking the right team that we think can get a positive result. Liam came in and was tired [because] he'd obviously been in Japan and Milly only joined us on Friday after running hard on Thursday because they were beaten, which isn't ideal. Browney went to Ireland, got sick and ended up playing the first game, but he didn't have much time off, so every player is taken into consideration when you have a three-game week.

As I said, we'll see how fresh we are, but I thought the boys were fantastic on Saturday - the boys who started and the boys who took the field, but that's why we have a squad. We definitely have options, and that's what you need when you're competing against these teams

You want to make sure you have options, whether it's starting or staying on the bench, and it was a big relief for Ched to come through on Saturday and get some minutes.

Obviously, they had a problem in terms of not winning as many games as they would have liked, but then they had a good run of winning soccer games. They're a good soccer team and they're well coached. As everyone knows, they'll make a lot of passes, but what we have to do is worry about what we can do on the day, I think.

Under the lights at Deepdale is always a special occasion and we'll have our own game plan to follow, and hopefully we can get a positive result."

1:59 PM2 days ago

Classification

1:54 PM2 days ago

Saints

Just behind them in the rear-view mirror are Southampton, in fifth place with 20 points. The Saints have three wins, one draw and one defeat to their name.
1:49 PM2 days ago

Lilywhites

In fourth place, Preston have 21 points. The Lilywhites have lost three and drawn two of their last five games.
1:44 PM2 days ago

Championship

The EFL Championship is England's second largest domestic league behind the Premier League. The tournament was revamped in the 2004-05 season, when the Football League decided to introduce the league to the federation that organizes the national leagues. The second division has changed its name three times: Football League Second Division: 1892-1992, Football League First Division: 1992-2004 and Football League Championship: 2004-2016.

England's second division began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham were champions and Sheffield United were runners-up. Liverpool, champions 19 times in the top flight, were the second winners in the league's history. Manchester City and Leicester City are the tournament's greatest champions. City, the current Champions League winners, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won five times. Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second division four times.

The list of champions of the competition is huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, have also been champions. The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have risen from the third division, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds have fallen from the top flight. Two teams go straight up to the Premier League, while four battle it out for the last spot in a knockout round with the 'final' at Wembley.

Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds. The 121st edition of English soccer's second tier, the 32nd under the current format, kicks off on August 4 and runs until May 4, 2024.

1:39 PM2 days ago

Eye on the game

Preston vs Southampton live this Wednesday (25), at the Deepdale at 2:45 pm ET, for the Championship. The match is valid for the 13th round of the competition.
1:34 PM2 days ago

