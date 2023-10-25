Goals and highlights: Preston vs Southampton in Championship (2-2)

ADVERTISEMENT
That's it
96'
96' GOAL SOUTHAMPTON
91' Yellow card for Preston
90'
88' Substitution for Preston
Out: Holmes
80'
79' Yellow card for Southampton
67'
58' Substitutions for Southampton
Out: Armstrong and Edozie
55' GOAL PRESTON
52' GOAL PRESTON
45'
Substitution for Southampton
Out: Ché Adams
Substitution for Preston
Out: Frøjkaer
47'
45'
44' Yellow card for Southampton
42' Yellow card for Preston
36'
33' GOAL SOUTHAMPTON
22' Yellow card for Southampton
19'
12'
8'
4'
00'
Southampton lineup
Your starting Saints ✊ pic.twitter.com/EB8C6F2p6G — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 25, 2023
Preston lineup
📋 TEAM NEWS: Tonight's North End side taking on Southampton. 🤛
Alan Browne returns to the starting XI as skipper and Liam Millar also comes in.#pnefc pic.twitter.com/9RlvruOzba — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) October 25, 2023
Refereeing
Assistants: Rob Smith and Mark Pottage
Fourth official: David Webb
How and where to watch the Preston vs Southampton match live?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Preston vs Southampton match for Championship?
Argentina 3:45 pm: Star +
Bolivia 2:45 pm: Star +
Brazil 3:45 pm: Star +
Chile 2:45 pm: Star +
Colombia 1:45 pm: Star +
Ecuador 1:45 pm: Star +
USA 2:45 pm ET: ESPN+
Spain 8:45 pm: No transmission
Mexico 1:45 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 2:45 pm: Star +
Peru 1:45 pm: Star +
Uruguay 3:45 pm: Star +
Venezuela 2:45 pm: Star +
Speak, Russell Martin!
We might even adjust the shape a little to accommodate the people who are coming in. Let's just wait and see. It's something we've discussed a lot. You'll see the decision.
Whatever it is, the players will be comfortable with it. They would have been part of the process of discussing what makes them comfortable and what is important for this game. Kyle has been excellent. We've adapted a bit to him because he's a good player.
We're always learning about the players and the role we've put him in recently. He's built up a good understanding with Adam Armstrong and Will Smallbone, especially on that side of the pitch. for us because he's got a lot of quality. There will be games where we need him a bit further down the pitch, there will be games where we need him on the other side of the pitch. We'll just have to wait and see".
Speak, Ryan Lowe!
As I said, we'll see how fresh we are, but I thought the boys were fantastic on Saturday - the boys who started and the boys who took the field, but that's why we have a squad. We definitely have options, and that's what you need when you're competing against these teams
You want to make sure you have options, whether it's starting or staying on the bench, and it was a big relief for Ched to come through on Saturday and get some minutes.
Obviously, they had a problem in terms of not winning as many games as they would have liked, but then they had a good run of winning soccer games. They're a good soccer team and they're well coached. As everyone knows, they'll make a lot of passes, but what we have to do is worry about what we can do on the day, I think.
Under the lights at Deepdale is always a special occasion and we'll have our own game plan to follow, and hopefully we can get a positive result."
Classification
Saints
Lilywhites
Championship
England's second division began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham were champions and Sheffield United were runners-up. Liverpool, champions 19 times in the top flight, were the second winners in the league's history. Manchester City and Leicester City are the tournament's greatest champions. City, the current Champions League winners, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won five times. Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second division four times.
The list of champions of the competition is huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, have also been champions. The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have risen from the third division, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds have fallen from the top flight. Two teams go straight up to the Premier League, while four battle it out for the last spot in a knockout round with the 'final' at Wembley.
Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds. The 121st edition of English soccer's second tier, the 32nd under the current format, kicks off on August 4 and runs until May 4, 2024.