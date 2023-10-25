Goals and Summary of Birmingham 0-2 Hull City in the EFL Championship
Image: Birmingham

4:52 PM2 days ago

90'

Match ends Birmingham 0-2 Hull City
4:27 PM2 days ago

85'

Last minutes of the match, Hull City are taking the 3 points in this 13th round of the EFL Championship.
4:22 PM2 days ago

80'

Hull City's goal, the second goal for the visitors almost kills the game.
4:18 PM2 days ago

75'

Birmingham begin to press with more intensity, looking to level the match.
4:14 PM2 days ago

70'

Hull City also made changes to try to freshen up different areas of the pitch.
4:07 PM2 days ago

65'

Birmingham make changes with the intention of being much more attacking.
4:02 PM2 days ago

60'

Hull City come close to scoring their second goal but the ball goes wide.
3:55 PM2 days ago

55'

There are no changes for the second half, the same 22 players take the field.
3:54 PM2 days ago

50'

Birmingham start the second half with more pressure.
3:34 PM2 days ago

45'

Half time Birmingham 0-1 Hull City
3:26 PM2 days ago

40'

In the last minutes of the first half, all the signs were that Hull City would take a slender lead into the break.
3:20 PM2 days ago

35'

Birmingham come very close to equalising but Hull City are defending well.
3:13 PM2 days ago

30'

The score remained unchanged and Hull City continued to hold a slender lead.
3:08 PM2 days ago

25'

Hull City continue to hold more possession and look to increase their lead but Birmingham are defending well.
3:06 PM2 days ago

20'

Birmingham are pressing for a quick equaliser.
3:01 PM2 days ago

15'

Hull City's goal, the first goal for the visitors.
2:53 PM2 days ago

10'

Birmingham take the pressure off and look to generate their first dangerous moves.
2:52 PM2 days ago

5'

Hull City start with more possession.
2:52 PM2 days ago

Kickoff

Birmingham v Hull City kicks off.
2:51 PM2 days ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the start of the match, the teams are already at the ground awaiting the signal for what will be the start of the match.
2:46 PM2 days ago

End the warm-up

The two teams finish warming up and go into the dressing room for a final chat with their coach before the kick-off.
2:41 PM2 days ago

Great Entrance

The stadium is a great place to be, more than half full for what will be this match, the fans are not abandoning their teams in this EFL Championship.
2:36 PM2 days ago

Hull City lineup

This is Hull City's line-up:

2:31 PM2 days ago

Already warming up

The two teams are warming up and getting ready for what promises to be a thrilling and exciting match with players of great quality.
2:26 PM2 days ago

Birmingham lineup

This is Birmingham's line-up:

2:21 PM2 days ago

Already in the stadium

Both teams are already in the stadium and are preparing in the dressing room for the warm-up in a few more minutes and the starting line-ups for the match will be announced.
2:16 PM2 days ago

Fans

The fans are slowly beginning to arrive at the stadium, and a big turnout is expected for this EFL Championship match which promises to be a thrilling affair.
2:11 PM2 days ago

Stay tuned for Birmingham vs Hull City live on Match day 13 of the EFL Championship.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Birmingham City vs Hull City live on Matchday 13 of the EFL Championship, as well as the latest information from St Andrew's Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:06 PM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Birmingham City vs Hull City online live in EFL Championship Match day 13

The match Birmingham City vs Hull City will not be broadcast on TV.

Birmingham vs Hull City will not be able to be tuned into the streams.

If you want to watch Birmingham vs Hull City live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:01 PM2 days ago

Other EFL Championship matches tomorrow

In addition to Birmingham v Hull City, Bristol City v Ipswich, Plymouth v Sheffield Wednesday, Preston v Southampton, Rotherham v Coventry and Stoke City v Leeds are tomorrow's EFL Championship fixtures.
1:56 PM2 days ago

Referee

The central referee in charge of the matchday 13 of the EFL Championship will be referee John Busby, who will have the task of bringing order to this match in which three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion.

1:51 PM2 days ago

What time is Birmingham City vs Hull City match day 13 of the EFL Championship?

This is the kick-off time for the Birmingham City vs Hull City match on 25 October 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 14:45

Bolivia: 14:45

Brazil: 14:45

Chile: 14:45

Colombia: 14:45

Ecuador: 2:45 p.m.

Spain: 20:45 hours

United States: 14:45 hours PT and 15:45 hours ET

Mexico: 12:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 14:45 hours

Peru: 2:45pm

Uruguay: 14:45 hours

Venezuela: 14:45 hours

Japan: 6:45 a.m.

India: 04:45 

Nigeria: 04:45

South Africa: 03:15

Australia: 08:45

United Kingdom ET: 20:45

1:46 PM2 days ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best in the EFL Championship, a match that will undoubtedly be full of emotions.
1:41 PM2 days ago

Background

The record leans towards Hull City as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 4 wins for Birmingham, 3 draws and 8 wins for Hull City, despite that, the big favourite to win will be Birmingham who is in a better position in the general table and who will also be playing on their home pitch and with their fans.
1:36 PM2 days ago

How does Hull City get there?

Hull City for its part lives a different present since it has not been able to climb in the general table, comes from losing 2-1 against Southampton in the last day to remain in low positions, they are in the 14th position with 17 points and a record of 4 wins, 5 draws and 3 defeats, they will go to a complicated stadium with the intention of getting the 3 points to continue climbing the general table, in this way the two teams arrive to another day, a match that promises many goals, intensity and emotions.
1:31 PM2 days ago

How does Birmingham get there?

Birmingham comes from losing 1-0 against Middlesbrough in the last day in the EFL Championship, they failed to rescue the draw and finally fell on the 12th day, in the overall standings are in 9th position with 18 points and a record of 5 wins, 3 draws and 4 defeats, will seek to remove the bad taste in their mouth against Hull City who are a few positions below in the overall standings, in this way Birmingham comes to another day in the EFL Championship.
1:26 PM2 days ago

Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Birmingham vs Hull City, match day 13 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at St Andrew's Stadium, kick-off at 12:45pm.
VAVEL Logo