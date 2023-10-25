Goals and highlights of Leipzig 3-1 Red Star in the UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
90'
Match ends Leipzig 3-1 Red Star
85'
Last minutes of the match, Leipzig will take all three points on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League.
80'
Red Star's goal, surprising the visitors with this late goal.
75'
Leipzig dominate the game and gradually start to run down the clock and look to increase their lead.
70'
Leipzig makes changes to freshen up areas and gradually bring the clock down.
65'
Leipzig goal, second goal for the home side.
60'
Red Star makes changes, with the intention of being more offensive.
55'
Red Star have not been able to create any danger and desperation is beginning to set in for the visiting players.
50'
Leipzig maintained more possession in the second half.
45'
Half time Leipzig 1-0 Red Star
40'
Last minutes of the first half Leipzig are taking a minimal lead into the break.
35'
Red Star protested a possible penalty in their favour, but in the end the referee rectified and did not award the penalty.
30'
Leipzig have had 7 shots on goal, while Red Star have only had 3 shots on goal.
25'
Leipzig are closing in on their second goal by putting pressure on Red Star from the start.
20'
Leipzig's goal is the first goal for the Germans after a great team play.
15'
Red Star cannot come out calmly and struggled to create dangerous moves.
10'
The Germans come close to the first goal of the match, but have not been able to finish their dangerous moves.
5'
Leipzig dominate the match from the first minute of play.
Kickoff
Leipzig and Red Star kick off the match
All ready
All set for kick-off, the teams are ready for what will be the start of the match on match day 3 of the UEFA Champions League.
End the warm-up
The two teams finish warming up and go into the dressing room for a final chat with their coach before the kick-off.
Great Entrance
A full house at the Red Bull Arena for this UEFA Champions League clash, the fans are not abandoning their team in this important game for them.
Already warming up
The two teams are warming up and preparing in the dressing room for what will be the start of the UEFA Champions League match.
Leipzig lineup
This is Leipzig's line-up:
Already in the stadium
Both teams are already in the stadium and are preparing in the dressing room for the warm-up in a few more minutes and the starting line-ups will be announced.
Fans
Little by little the fans are starting to arrive at the stadium, a great entry is expected for this UEFA Champions League match that promises a lot of emotions and a great entry.
Watch RB Leipzig vs Red Star live on Match day 3 of the UEFA Champions League
In a few moments we'll share with you the starting line-ups for RB Leipzig vs Red Star live on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League, as well as the latest information from the Red Bull Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch RB Leipzig vs Red Star online live in UEFA Champions League Match day 3
RB Leipzig vs Red Star match will not be broadcast on television.
RB Leipzig vs Red Star can be tuned into HBO Max streams,
If you want to watch RB Leipzig vs Red Star live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other matches tomorrow
In addition to RB Leipzig vs Red Star, tomorrow's UEFA Champions League matchday 3 fixtures Feyenoord vs Lazio, Barcelona vs Shaktar, Celtic vs Atletico Madrid, Young Boys vs Manchester City, PSG vs AC Milan, Antwerp vs Porto and Newcastle vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the end of the group stage.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 3 of the UEFA Champions League will be referee José Sánchez, who will have the task of bringing order to this match in which three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion in a match that promises to have a lot of friction due to the fight in midfield.
What time is RB Leipzig vs Red Star match day 3 of the Champions League group stage?
This is the kick-off time for the RB Leipzig vs Red Star match on 25 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 14:00
Bolivia: 13:00
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 14:00
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
United States: 15:00 hours PT and 17:00 hours ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 13:00 hours
Japan: 13:00
India: 23:00
Nigeria: 06:00 hours
South Africa: 07:00
Australia: 07:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours
Spain ET: 21:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best for both teams in the Champions League and in the Bundesliga in the case of Leipzig, a match that will undoubtedly be full of emotions, intensity and goals.
Background
These two teams have never met in a Champions League group stage, but the favourites to take the three points will be Leipzig, as they are in a better momentum for this match and with players of much more quality, so they will be favourites for tomorrow's game.
How does Red Star arrive?
For its part the Red Star team comes from defeating Javor 3-2 in its local league, in the Champions League, has not had a great start as it is in last place in Group G with only one point and a record of a draw and a lost game, will seek to surprise and come away with the win to stay alive in their group, but will not have an easy task to get into one of the most complicated stadiums in the Bundesliga, this way the teams arrive to the day 3 of the group stage in the most important tournament in Europe.
How is RB Leipzig coming along?
Leipzig comes from defeating Darmstadt 3-1 in the Bundesliga, a match that they dominated from start to finish and in the end managed to get the 3 points in this day of the German League, in the Champions League they are in second place in their group with 3 points and a record of one game won and one game lost, they will look to defeat Red Star to continue fighting for the overall leadership who at this moment is Manchester City who is unbeaten in Group G, this is how Leipzig arrives to this day 3 of the UEFA Champions League.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live stream of RB Leipzig vs Red Star, match day 3 of the UEFA Champions League. The match will take place at the Red Bull Arena, kick-off at 13:00.