Highights: Bristol City 0-1 Ipswich Town in 2023-2024 EFL Championship

Game is Over
The match ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Bristol City 0-1 Ipswich Town match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
90'
5 more minutes are added.
85'
We are approaching the end and Ipswich defends its lead on the scoreboard with all its might.
75'
Both teams begin to make adjustments and we are approaching the end of the game.
65'
Very little from both teams in this second half, few scoring options on goal.
55'
The match maintains the same tone as the first half with Ipswich playing better.
45'
Start of the second half.
Halftime
We go to half-time with a minimal advantage for Ipswich Town.
45'
2 more minutes are added.
35'
We are approaching half-time and Bristol is pressing, looking for an equalizer at any cost.
25'
Ipswich Town controls the ball and looks for the second of the game.
16'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLL!!! Nathan Broadhead appears to score the first of the game.
10'
Good start to the game with both teams fighting for control of the ball.
0'
The game begins.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the EFL Championship.
Ipswich lineup!
These are Ipswich's starters for today's game:
Bristol lineup!
These are the eleven that start for Bristol for today's match:
Referee
Thomas Bramall will be the central referee for Bristol and Ipswich in the 2023-2024 EFL Championship.
Bristol appears!
The Bistol City players are already at the stadium for today's match:
Ipswich Town is here!
Ipswich Town are already at Ashton Gate for today's game:
Last duel!
The last time both teams met was in the 2021-2022 season when Ipswich Town won at home by a score of 2 to 1.
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the match between Bristol City and Ipswich Town kicks off at Ashton Gate. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Bristol City vs Ipswich Town live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024!
Where and how to watch Bristol City vs Ipswich Town online and live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Bristol City vs Ipswich Town match in various countries:
Argentina: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 8:45 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Latest Ipswich Town lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Angus Gunn, Ben Gibson, Shane Duffy, Dimitris Giannoulis, Jack Stacey, Kenny McLean, Gabriel Sara, Onel Hernández, Jon Rowe, Adam Idah and Liam Gibbs.
Conor Chaplin, player to watch!
The Ipswich Town striker is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Chaplin seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for his club on offense. This is one of the team's promises and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 52 games where he got 5 assists and 29 goals. This will have to be one of those in charge of orchestrating Ipswich Town's offensive to avoid relegation.
How does Ipswich Town arrive?
Ipswich Town continues with the 2023-2024 season of the EFL Championship where it fights for permanence to avoid relegation to League One. The team is in last position after 0 games played with a record of 0 wins, 0 draws and 0 defeats. Ipswich is one of the teams that was promoted to the second division of British football and its objective is very clear, to avoid relegation and establish solid foundations for future seasons. Some interesting names in this group are Christian Walton, Luke Woolfenden, Dominic Ball, Massimo Luongo, Conor Chaplin and George Hirst, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution It will be fundamental to the team's hopes for the rest of the football season. These are not the favorites to win this duel, however, they could surprise.
Bristol City's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Thomas Glover, Darragh Lenihan, Dael Fry, Lukas Ahlefeld Engel, Paddy McNair, Daniel Barlaser, Hayden Hackney, Matt Crooks, Emmanuel Latte Lath, Isaiah Jones and Marcus Forss.
Nathan Wells, player to watch!
The Bristol City striker is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Wells seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for his club on offense. This is one of the team's figures and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 34 games where he got 2 assists and 3 goals, that season was very complicated due to injuries. The one from the Bermudas had a great start to the season and, for now, he has 11 goals and 6 assists in 45 games played.
How does Bristol get here?
Bristol City continues with the 2022-2023 EFL Championship season where it remains in fourteenth position with 49 points, after 12 wins, 13 draws and 14 losses. Bristol is 15 points away from the relegation places, so the mission of permanence remains. Likewise, their path in the FA Cup has not been so interesting, falling in the fifth round against Manchester City. Some interesting names in this group are Nahki Wells, Tommy Conway, Alex Scott, Andreas Weimann and Cameron Pring, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes for the rest of the football season. These are not the favorites to win this duel, however, they could surprise.
Where's the game?
The Ashton Gate located in the city of Bristol, England will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue in a good way this season of the 2023-2024 EFL Championship. This stadium has capacity for 27,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1887.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bristol City vs Ipswich Town match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season. The meeting will take place at Ashton Gate, at 2:45 p.m.