Highlights: Young Boys 1-3 Manchester City in 2023-2024 UEFA CHampions League

Game is Over
The match ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Young Boys 1-3 Manchester City match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
90'
5 more minutes are added.
86'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Erling Haaland with the shot inside the area for City's third.
85'
We are approaching the end and it seems that City will take the victory.
75'
City continues the pressure to find the third to seal the victory.
66'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLL!!! Erling Haaland scores City's second from the spot.
65'
PENALTY! Foul inside the area and it is a penalty for Manchester City.
60'
City launched into the lead and try to break the tie and regain the advantage.
52'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLL!!! Immediate response from Young Boys, Meschack Elia defines over the goalkeeper and ties the game.
48'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLL!!! Manuel Akanji appears to score the first for City.
45'
Start of the second half.
Halftime
We go to half-time with a goalless tie between both teams.
40'
We are approaching the end and it seems that the tie will remain on the scoreboard.
30'
Young Boys stopped well, giving up no space and keeping zero in their goal.
20'
Total dominance by City who want to open the scoring as soon as possible.
10'
Good start to the game with City dominating from the beginning.
0'
The game starts.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols of the UEFA Champions League.
Man City lineup!
These are Manchester City's starters for today's game:
Young Boys lineup!
These are the eleven that start for Young Boys for today's match:
Referee
Clément Turpin will be the central referee between Young Boys and Manchester City corresponding to the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League.
Young Boys appeared!
The Young Boys players are already at the stadium for today's match:
City is here!
Manchester City is already at the Wankdorf Stadium for today's game:
First time
This is the first time that both teams will meet in a European competition such as the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City is the favorite.
Stage is ready!
The Wankdorf Stadium is ready to welcome both teams in this UEFA Champions League match:
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the match between Young Boys and Manchester City begins at the Wankdorf Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Young Boys vs Manchester City online and live in the UEFA Champions League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Young Boys vs Manchester City match in various countries:
Argentina: 16 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours on Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on Star+
Chile: 16 hours on Star+
Colombia: 14 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on Star+
US (ET): 15 hours No Broadcast
Spain: 20 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 13 hours on HBO Max
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+
Peru: 14 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 16 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on Star+
Manchester City's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Ederson, Rúben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Aké, Kyle Walker, Julián Álvarez, Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes, Erling Haaland, Jérémy Doku and Phil Foden.
Erling Haaland, a must see player!
The Manchester City forward is going through a great moment with the team as he is one of the great figures within the English team. During last season he played 53 games, where he contributed 52 goals and 9 assists, being an important part of the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League championship. His mission now is to add to his ability and help City continue to be among the great powers of world football. Haaland will seek to take advantage of this tournament to improve his performance and help the team win as many titles as possible.
How does Man City arrive?
Manchester City starts the 2023-2024 Premier League season as the current champion and with the best intentions of fighting for one more British football title. City is one of the biggest teams in England and after having won the treble, they will seek to triumph on the international stage again, now with the UEFA Super Cup. This season the team will seek to get back into the UEFA Champions League final, so its mission will be to be one of the most difficult teams in the top European competition. In addition to this, Manchester City will have to defend their Cup and League titles, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Nathan Ake, Rodrigo, Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, His contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes in the football year. Manchester City enters the Karaiskakis Stadium to face Sevilla for the UEFA Super Cup title.
Young Boys' latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Anthony Racioppi, Mohamed Ali, Ulisses Garcia, Lewin Blum, Loris Benito, Cheikh Niasse, Joel Monteiro, Sandro Lauper, Filip Ugrinic, Jean-Pierre Nsame and Meschack Elia.
Jean-Pierre Nsame, a must see player!
The Young Boys forward is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Nsame seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for the team on offense. This is one of the team's figures and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During this season, the forward has participated in 13 games where he scored 7 goals and 2 assists. The Cameroonian striker had a great season and Young Boys will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Young Boys get here?
Young Boys continues its path in the 2023-2024 season of the Super League where it will fight to repeat the great year in the highest category of Swiss football, where they won the league and cup titles, as well as fight for a place in the competitions of UEFA. Young Boys finished in first position in the Bundesliga with 74 points, after 21 wins, 11 draws and 4 losses. Likewise, their path in the UEFA Champions League will be very interesting, they will be part of Group G along with Manchester City, RB Leipzig and Estrella Roja, so the objective is to score important points in the Group Round and get into the elimination phase of the top European competition. Some interesting names in this group are Ulisses Garcia, Joel Monteiro, Cedric Itten, Jean-Pierre Nsame, Filip Ugrinic and Meschack Elia, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team. Young Boys will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new heights in all the competitions in which it participates.
Where's the game?
The Wankdorf Stadium located in the city of Bern, Switzerland will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Champions League season. This stadium has capacity for 32,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2005.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Young Boys vs Manchester City match, corresponding to the Group Stage of the UEFA Champions League 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Wankdorf Stadium, at 3 p.m.