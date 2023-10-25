Goal and Highlights: Stoke City 1-0 Leeds United in EFL Championship
5:34 PM2 days ago

Summary

5:03 PM2 days ago

Autogoal

5:00 PM2 days ago

4:55 PM2 days ago

It's over

Stoke City beat Leeds City 1-0, in a match corresponding to the EFL Championship, reaching a very even duel, but an own goal made the difference.
4:50 PM2 days ago

90+2'

Crysencio Summerville sees yellow card
4:45 PM2 days ago

90'

Stoke substitute André Vidigal for Enda Stevens
5 minutes of compensation are added
4:40 PM2 days ago

85'

Substitution for Leeds, Sam Byram and Ilia Gruev for Ian Poveda and Luke Ayling.
4:35 PM2 days ago

81'

GOOOOL! Stoke's Pascal Struijk scores in his own goal.
Stoke substitute Wouter Burger off for Josh Laurent
4:30 PM2 days ago

78'

Georginio Rutter sees yellow card
 
4:25 PM2 days ago

76'

Stoke substitution, Ryan Mmaee and Jordan Thompson for Wesley and Lynden Gooch.
4:20 PM2 days ago

75'

Patrick Bamford misses a penalty kick, hits it and sends the ball over the top.
4:15 PM2 days ago

71'

Substitution for Leeds, Wilfried Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony for Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James.
4:10 PM2 days ago

68'

Wilfried Gnonto sees yellow card
4:05 PM2 days ago

67'

Both clubs play calmly, not looking for explosiveness
4:00 PM2 days ago

62'

Jordan Thompson sees a yellow card
3:55 PM2 days ago

55'

Sam Byram looking for a cross, but it ends up in the defense
3:50 PM2 days ago

50'

Leeds came out more proactive, looking to open the scoring
3:45 PM2 days ago

45'

Second half begins
3:40 PM2 days ago

45+1'

End of the first half
3:35 PM2 days ago

45'

Add 1 minute of compensation
3:30 PM2 days ago

40'

Possession is still very even, but the home team is the one with the most arrivals
3:25 PM2 days ago

35'

Stoke are on the ball, but not dominant
3:20 PM2 days ago

30'

Stoke are upended, but the Leeds defense clears the ball away
3:15 PM2 days ago

25'

Leeds look to get out of their area, but Stoke don't let the ball forward
3:10 PM2 days ago

20'

Stoke are up front, but the ball passes close to goal
3:05 PM2 days ago

15'

Stoke control the ball in their area, looking to get out on the wings
3:00 PM2 days ago

10'

Stoke start to regain possession
2:55 PM2 days ago

5'

Leeds controls the ball, but in attack Stoke manages the attack
2:50 PM2 days ago

The match kicks off

The match between Stoke City and Leeds united, at Britannia Stadium in a match with a great attendance.
2:45 PM2 days ago

They take the field

Both teams take the field for the start of this EFL Championship match at Britannia Stadium.
2:40 PM2 days ago

PSV's next match

The visitors are coming off a 2-3 win over Norwich City in their last match, but still have several games in hand.
Sat., Oct. 28 Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town, English Championship
2:35 PM2 days ago

Stoke XI

This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at Britannia Stadium, EFL Championship match.
2:30 PM2 days ago

Leeds XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at Britannia Stadium, in the EFL Championship match
2:25 PM2 days ago

Lens' next match

The home side are coming off a 2-1 win over Sunderland in their last match, but still have several games in hand.
Sat., Oct. 28 Middlesbrough vs Stoke City, English Championship
2:20 PM2 days ago

Britannia Stadium

Britannia Stadium is a soccer stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, England. This is the home ground of Stoke City. The club had played at Victoria Ground until 1997 and the move was the brainchild of then chairman Jez Moxey. The club's manager at this time was Chic Bates, its capacity is 30,089 fans.
2:15 PM2 days ago

Antecedents

This will be the 95th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with everything and come out on top, in addition to scoring a victory, leaving 29 wins for Stoke City, 18 draws and 46 for Leeds.
2:10 PM2 days ago

Last 5 encounters

In the last 5 meetings between these two squads, 1 win has gone to Stoke, while Leeds have 3 wins and a somewhat uneven scoreline that is not very favorable to the visitors, as they have only one draw in the last 5 meetings.
Leeds United 5 - 0 Stoke City, Jul. 9, 2020, England Championship
Leeds United 2 - 2 Stoke City, Aug. 27, 2019, English League Cup
Stoke City 0 - 3 Leeds United, Aug. 24, 2019, English Championship
Stoke City 2 - 1 Leeds United, 19 Jan., 2019, England Championship
Leeds United 3 - 1 Stoke City, Aug. 5, 2018, English Championship
2:05 PM2 days ago

They are warming up

A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
2:00 PM2 days ago

Supporters

Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this EFL Championship match.
1:55 PM2 days ago

They are already at the stadium

Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
1:50 PM2 days ago

Tune in here Stoke City vs Leeds United in a EFL Championship

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Stoke City vs Leeds United match in the EFL Championship.
1:45 PM2 days ago

What time is Stoke City vs Leeds United match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Stoke City vs Leeds United of October 25th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
1:40 PM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Stoke City vs Leeds United live

The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch the Stoke City vs Leeds United in streaming, it will be tuned to ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
1:35 PM2 days ago

Watch out for this Stoke player

Portugal midfielder, 25-year-old Andre Vidigal has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
1:30 PM2 days ago

Statistics from ......

Portugal midfielder André Vidigal, the attacker will play his sixth game in his local league, in the past he played 32 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 8 goals in the Portuguese league and 0 assists, currently he has 4 goals in 6 games.
1:25 PM2 days ago

Watch out for this Leeds player

The 24 year old attacker from Holland, Joël Piroe has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
1:20 PM2 days ago

Statistics from ......

Dutch striker Joël Piroe, the striker will play his thirteenth game in his local league, in the past he played 46 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 19 goals in the English league and 2 assists, he currently has 5 goals.
1:15 PM2 days ago

How is Leeds coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Watford, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Norwich City 2 - 3 Leeds United, Oct. 21, 2023, English Championship
Leeds United 2 - 1 Bristol City, Oct. 7, 2023, England Championship
Leeds United 1 - 0 Queens Park Rangers, Oct. 4, 2023, England Championship
Southampton 3 - 1 Leeds United, Sept. 30, 2023, England Championship
Leeds United 3 - 0 Watford, Sep. 23, 2023, English Championship
1:10 PM2 days ago

How is Stoke coming?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Sunderland, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Stoke City 2 - 1 Sunderland, Oct. 21, 2023, English Championship
Leicester City 2 - 0 Stoke City, Oct. 7, 2023, England Championship
Stoke City 0 - 1 Southampton, Oct. 3, 2023, English Championship
Bristol City 2 - 3 Stoke City, Sept. 30, 2023, English Championship
AFC Bournemouth 2 - 0 Stoke City, Sept. 27, 2023, English League Cup
1:05 PM2 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the EFL Championship match Stoke City vs Leeds United. The match will take place at Britannia Stadium, at 15:00.
