Goal and Highlights: Stoke City 1-0 Leeds United in EFL Championship

Summary
Autogoal
Listen to the noise, look what it means 🔊 pic.twitter.com/f32QmnMJeP — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) October 25, 2023
It's over
Stoke City beat Leeds City 1-0, in a match corresponding to the EFL Championship, reaching a very even duel, but an own goal made the difference.
90+2'
Crysencio Summerville sees yellow card
90'
Stoke substitute André Vidigal for Enda Stevens
5 minutes of compensation are added
85'
Substitution for Leeds, Sam Byram and Ilia Gruev for Ian Poveda and Luke Ayling.
81'
GOOOOL! Stoke's Pascal Struijk scores in his own goal.
Stoke substitute Wouter Burger off for Josh Laurent
78'
Georginio Rutter sees yellow card
76'
Stoke substitution, Ryan Mmaee and Jordan Thompson for Wesley and Lynden Gooch.
75'
Patrick Bamford misses a penalty kick, hits it and sends the ball over the top.
71'
Substitution for Leeds, Wilfried Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony for Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James.
68'
Wilfried Gnonto sees yellow card
67'
Both clubs play calmly, not looking for explosiveness
62'
Jordan Thompson sees a yellow card
55'
Sam Byram looking for a cross, but it ends up in the defense
50'
Leeds came out more proactive, looking to open the scoring
45'
Second half begins
45+1'
End of the first half
45'
Add 1 minute of compensation
40'
Possession is still very even, but the home team is the one with the most arrivals
35'
Stoke are on the ball, but not dominant
30'
Stoke are upended, but the Leeds defense clears the ball away
25'
Leeds look to get out of their area, but Stoke don't let the ball forward
20'
Stoke are up front, but the ball passes close to goal
15'
Stoke control the ball in their area, looking to get out on the wings
10'
Stoke start to regain possession
5'
Leeds controls the ball, but in attack Stoke manages the attack
The match kicks off
The match between Stoke City and Leeds united, at Britannia Stadium in a match with a great attendance.
They take the field
Both teams take the field for the start of this EFL Championship match at Britannia Stadium.
PSV's next match
The visitors are coming off a 2-3 win over Norwich City in their last match, but still have several games in hand.
Sat., Oct. 28 Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town, English Championship
Stoke XI
This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at Britannia Stadium, EFL Championship match.
Your mighty Potters for the visit of Leeds! 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/81Fg3exIU7— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) October 25, 2023
Leeds XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at Britannia Stadium, in the EFL Championship match
📋 Your #LUFC Starting XI... pic.twitter.com/OfU4hPk36E— Leeds United (@LUFC) October 25, 2023
Lens' next match
The home side are coming off a 2-1 win over Sunderland in their last match, but still have several games in hand.
Sat., Oct. 28 Middlesbrough vs Stoke City, English Championship
Britannia Stadium
Britannia Stadium is a soccer stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, England. This is the home ground of Stoke City. The club had played at Victoria Ground until 1997 and the move was the brainchild of then chairman Jez Moxey. The club's manager at this time was Chic Bates, its capacity is 30,089 fans.
Antecedents
This will be the 95th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with everything and come out on top, in addition to scoring a victory, leaving 29 wins for Stoke City, 18 draws and 46 for Leeds.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between these two squads, 1 win has gone to Stoke, while Leeds have 3 wins and a somewhat uneven scoreline that is not very favorable to the visitors, as they have only one draw in the last 5 meetings.
Leeds United 5 - 0 Stoke City, Jul. 9, 2020, England Championship
Leeds United 2 - 2 Stoke City, Aug. 27, 2019, English League Cup
Stoke City 0 - 3 Leeds United, Aug. 24, 2019, English Championship
Stoke City 2 - 1 Leeds United, 19 Jan., 2019, England Championship
Leeds United 3 - 1 Stoke City, Aug. 5, 2018, English Championship
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Supporters
Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this EFL Championship match.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Tune in here Stoke City vs Leeds United in a EFL Championship
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Stoke City vs Leeds United match in the EFL Championship.
What time is Stoke City vs Leeds United match for EFL Championship?
This is the start time of the game Stoke City vs Leeds United of October 25th, in several countries:
Spain: 22:00 hours
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
Where and how to watch Stoke City vs Leeds United live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch the Stoke City vs Leeds United in streaming, it will be tuned to ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Stoke player
Portugal midfielder, 25-year-old Andre Vidigal has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Portugal midfielder André Vidigal, the attacker will play his sixth game in his local league, in the past he played 32 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 8 goals in the Portuguese league and 0 assists, currently he has 4 goals in 6 games.
Watch out for this Leeds player
The 24 year old attacker from Holland, Joël Piroe has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Dutch striker Joël Piroe, the striker will play his thirteenth game in his local league, in the past he played 46 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 19 goals in the English league and 2 assists, he currently has 5 goals.
How is Leeds coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Watford, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Norwich City 2 - 3 Leeds United, Oct. 21, 2023, English Championship
Leeds United 2 - 1 Bristol City, Oct. 7, 2023, England Championship
Leeds United 1 - 0 Queens Park Rangers, Oct. 4, 2023, England Championship
Southampton 3 - 1 Leeds United, Sept. 30, 2023, England Championship
Leeds United 3 - 0 Watford, Sep. 23, 2023, English Championship
How is Stoke coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Sunderland, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Stoke City 2 - 1 Sunderland, Oct. 21, 2023, English Championship
Leicester City 2 - 0 Stoke City, Oct. 7, 2023, England Championship
Stoke City 0 - 1 Southampton, Oct. 3, 2023, English Championship
Bristol City 2 - 3 Stoke City, Sept. 30, 2023, English Championship
AFC Bournemouth 2 - 0 Stoke City, Sept. 27, 2023, English League Cup
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the EFL Championship match Stoke City vs Leeds United. The match will take place at Britannia Stadium, at 15:00.