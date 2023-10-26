Goals and Highlights: Juarez 2-0 San Luis in Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
99
The match ends at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez and FC Juárez defeats Atlético San Luis 3-2.
96
Uziel García (Atlético San Luis) takes a shot inside the box but it misses the target.
90
Offside, Atlético San Luis. Dieter Villalpando tries a through ball, but Andrés Sánchez is caught offside.
88
Atlético San Luis, Mateo Klimowicz enters the field, Vitinho comes off.
88
Atlético San Luis, Ángel Zaldívar enters the field, Julio Domínguez comes off.
88
FC Juárez substitution, José García enters the field, Diego Chávez exits.
87
FC Juárez substitution, Mario Osuna enters the field, Denzell García enters.
87
FC Juárez substitution, Santiago Ormeño enters the field, Avilés Hurtado comes off.
86
Uziel García (Atlético San Luis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
86
Agustín Urzi (FC Juárez) sees an effort deflected over the bar.
82
Rodrigo Dourado (Atlético San Luis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
79
Atlético San Luis, Iker Moreno enters the field, Jhon Murillo comes off.
76
FC Juárez substitution, Ángel Zapata enters the field, Michael Santos comes off.
73
Javier Güémez (Atlético San Luis) is sent off after receiving a second yellow card for dangerous play. The Potosinos are reduced to 10 men.
70
Goal! by Atlético San Luis. Juan Manuel Sanabria's shot from outside the box brings the Porosinos closer. Assisted by Rodrigo Dourado.
70
Foul by Gonzalo Pelúa (FC Juárez).
70
Uziel García (Atlético San Luis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
64
FC Juárez substitution, Agustín Urzi enters the field, Sebastián Saucedo comes off.
62
Goal! by Atlético de San Luis. Vitinho scores the injury time goal after an assist from Jürgen Damm.
60
Offside, Atlético San Luis. Juan Manuel Sanabria tries a through ball, but Uziel García is caught offside.
59
Atlético San Luis, Jürgen Damm enters the field, Ricardo Chávez exits.
59
Atlético San Luis, Uziel García enters the field, Léo Bonatini comes off.
58
Deflected shot by Jhon Murillo (Atlético San Luis).
56
Foul by Avilés Hurtado (FC Juárez).
56
Javier Güémez (Atlético San Luis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54
Jhon Murillo (Atlético San Luis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
54
Avilés Hurtado (FC Juárez) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51
Goal FC Juárez. Avilés Hurtado scores the third goal with a shot to the left post. Assisted by Moisés Mosquera.
49
Corner kick for FC Juárez.
48
Foul by Javier Salas (FC Juárez)
46
Foul by Avilés Hurtado (FC Juárez).
46
Javier Güémez (Atlético San Luis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45
FC Juárez starts the second half with partial advantage
45+5
First 45 minutes end at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, FC Juárez 2-0 Atlético San Luis.
43
Vitinho (Atlético San Luis) header from the center of the box misses the target.
39
Ricardo Chávez (Atlético San Luis) takes a corner kick but Léo Bonatini (Atlético San Luis) strikes wide.
38
Goal! FC Juárez 2, Atlético San Luis 0. Denzell García (FC Juárez) gets in a powerful shot from outside the box. The referee disallows the goal after a VAR review.
32
Sebastián Saucedo (FC Juárez) drives a deflected shot from outside the box that misses the left post.
30
Foul by Unai Bilbao (Atlético San Luis).
25
Offside and goal disallowed, FC Juárez. Andrija Vukcevic tries a through ball, but Michael Santos is caught offside.
23
Foul by Luis Rodríguez (FC Juárez).
23
22
Foul by Denzell García (FC Juárez).
22
Ricardo Chávez (Atlético San Luis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20
Léo Bonatini (Atlético San Luis) header from the center of the box misses the target with a header from the center of the box.
18
Ricardo Chávez (Atlético San Luis) header from the center of the box is high and wide.
17
Javier Güémez (Atlético San Luis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
17
Foul by Diego Chávez (FC Juárez).
12
Goal! FC Juárez 1-0 Atlético San Luis. Diego Chávez (FC Juárez) strikes a shot inside the box to open the scoring. Assisted by Luis Rodríguez with a headed pass.
11
Foul by Julio Domínguez (Atlético San Luis).
11
Avilés Hurtado (FC Juárez) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7
Julio César Domínguez (Atlético San Luis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6
Gonzalo Pelúa (FC Juárez) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
1
The action kicks off at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium!
WE WILL BEGIN IN A FEW MOMENTS
In a couple of moments we will start broadcasting the match between Bravos de Juarez and Atletico San Luis from the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez, corresponding to the 11th round of the Liga MX.
LINEUPS READY
This is the lineup that Atletico San Luis will send to the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez to face Atletico San Luis.
👥 ¡LOS XI POTOSINOS ELEGIDOS PARA ARRANCAR EL ENCUENTRO DE ESTA NOCHE! 🔥#ConAlmaPotosina @Cem_Moctezuma pic.twitter.com/8ABajhWD10— Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) October 26, 2023
LINEUPS READY
This is the lineup that the Bravos de Juárez will send to the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez to face Atlético San Luis.
¡Vengaaaaaa, equipo! 💚💪#ContigoMásBravos pic.twitter.com/Suhaee1foz— FC Juárez (@fcjuarezoficial) October 26, 2023
A LOT OF PENALTIES
The Cruz Azul team, known as "La Máquina," is struggling in the Apertura 2023, and after the recent overwhelming loss to Pumas UNAM, they have become the team that has suffered the most penalties against in the tournament.
Cruz Azul tops this list, closely followed by Guadalajara, Juárez, Rayados, Puebla and Querétaro, all of which have conceded 4 penalties so far this season. In contrast, América and Toluca are the only teams that so far have not had a penalty kick scored against them during this campaign.
THE FANS DO NOT ABANDON THEM
With an impressive record of more than 2 million spectators after completing 12 matchdays, according to figures provided by the league, some teams have managed to captivate the interest of their fans, who respond by filling their stadiums week after week. At the top of this list are Tigres UANL, reigning champions of Mexican soccer, whose passionate followers in the city of Monterrey once again demonstrate their unwavering loyalty to the feline team.
A FOOTPRINT ON THE FIFA DATE
Liga MX has experienced a notable increase in the number of players called up to participate in the national teams during the international break of the October FIFA Date.
According to data provided by Liga MX itself, an impressive total of 33 players have been selected by their respective countries to compete in the matches that will take place from the 12th to the 17th of this month.
RETURN TO THE LIBERTADORES?
At the last hall of fame investiture, Alejandro Domínguez, president of CONMEBOL, explained that Mexican teams have the doors open to return to participate in the Copa Libertadores whenever they wish, since it is Liga MX and CONCACAF who have the final say.
"It is not a question of Conmebol, it is a question of the league. For us Mexico is part of Conmebol, because they were full partners, but they asked to withdraw with a permit. It's strictly up to Mexico and Concacaf," he told ESPN during the Hall of Fame induction.
TOWARDS THE PLAYOFFS
The tournament is entering the final stretch of the regular phase on the road to the long-awaited playoffs of Mexican soccer, therefore, in this return of Liga MX, every matchday will be vital for the teams to get three points, since a slip-up could jeopardize their attendance to the quarterfinals or playoffs of Mexican football.
SE ACABÓ LA ESPERA
The wait is over, all the emotions of the Liga MX duels are back with the best goals, the best plays, the best players and the best controversies in a week where the nations will once again face each other to continue their road to the championship.
Tune in here FC Juarez vs San Luis Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Juarez vs San Luis match.
What time is FC Juarez vs San Luis match?
This is the start time of the game Puebla vs San Luis of 20th October in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Puebla vs San Luis around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
October 25, 2023
|
23:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
October 26, 2023
|
00:00
|
Bolivia
|
October 25, 2023
|
22:00
|
Brasil
|
October 26, 2023
|
00:00
|
Chile
|
October 26, 2023
|
00:00
|
Colombia
|
October 25, 2023
|
22:00
|
Ecuador
|
October 25, 2023
|
22:00
|
Spain
|
October 26, 2023
|
5:00
|
Mexico
|
October 25, 2023
|
21:00
|
Fox Sports
|
Peru
|
October 25, 2023
|
22:00
Watch out for this San Luis player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the center forward; Léo Bonatini. The current San Luis FC striker has been a fundamental piece for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this FC Juarez player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Avilés Hurtado. The current FC Juarez striker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Last FC Juarez lineup:
A. Talavera; A. Vukcevic, D. Campillo, J. Garcia, M. Mosquera, L. Rodriguez; C. Olivas, D. Garcia, D. Valoyes; A. Garcia, A. Huerta.
Last San Luis lineup:
D. Urtiaga; J. Sanabria, U. Bilbao, J. Silvia, R. Chávez; R. Dourado; M. Kilmowicz, J. Güémez, D. Villalpando, J. Murillo; L. Bonatini.
Background:
FC Juarez and San Luis have faced each other on a total of 14 occasions (7 border wins, 3 draws, 4 Potosi wins) where the scales are largely tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals scored, FC Juarez has the advantage with 15 goals, followed by San Luis with 13. Their last meeting dates back to Day 15 of the Clausura 2023 where San Luis defeated Juarez 2-0.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez is a stadium located in the city of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico. It is known as the home of the Club de Fútbol Juárez soccer team, which competes in the Liga BBVAMX, the first division of Mexican soccer. The Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez has a capacity of about 19,703 spectators. It is a medium-sized stadium compared to some of the larger stadiums in Mexico. The stadium was inaugurated in 1980 and has been home to several soccer teams in Ciudad Juarez over the years. It has witnessed historic moments and important matches for local teams.
They need to revive
On the other hand, FC Juárez must get the three points this matchday to try to stay in the middle zone of the general table and get into the fight to be in a place that will accredit them to be present in the final stage of the tournament, also, at the moment FC Juárez is on a thin line where a loss could put them in trouble on this road to the end of the tournament since their pursuers could overtake them and get the precious place to playoffs.
Fighting for the top positions
As is customary in every tournament, the San Luis team is under constant pressure from its fans and outsiders to fight for a place in the playoffs, which would give them the illusion of being able to hope for the title at the end of the tournament, while they remain in the mid-table zone for most of the regular tournament. However, Atlético de San Luis has surprised everyone in this regular tournament, as the Potosinos have been able to maintain spectacular consistency and are currently close to securing their ticket to the playoffs in Mexican soccer, so winning this match would mean being closer to the desired objective.
The Glorious Liga MX
The excitement continues in Liga MX in the Apertura 2023 Tournament, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the tournament and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, closing the tournament successfully is of vital importance for Liga MX teams that wish to qualify for the playoffs. The playoffs represent the culmination of months of effort, dedication and strategy, and only the best teams have the opportunity to participate in them. Therefore, a solid finish in the regular phase is essential to secure a place in this exciting stage of the tournament.
Kick-off time
The FC Juarez vs San Luis match will be played at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez, in Juarez, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 23:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX Match: FC Juarez vs San Luis!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.