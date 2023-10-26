Goals and Highlights: Monterrey 3-1 Tijuana in Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
ITS OVER
At the end of the match, Rayados defeats Tijuana with authority and takes the three points of Matchday 11.
70
Change in Rayados, Maximiliano Meza comes out and Suárez Franco enters the field.
61
GOOOOAL FOR MONTERREY
60
Edgar Andrada makes a great save to prevent a goal against Los Regios
46
Second half of the match begins, Rayados seeks to seal victory
45+3
End of the first half, Rayados is momentarily winning by two goals.
36
GOOOOOL FOR RAYADOS!
30
GOAAAL FOR RAYADOS!
30
Tecatito hits it with everything but his attempt goes straight into the stands.
21
Monterrey gets dangerously close to goal but fails to score
14
Diaz receives a yellow card very early in the game and will have to play with caution.
13
Carlos Gonzalez's shot grazes the post.
7
Rogelio Funes Morí's shot rolls past the goal.
1
Match kicks off at the Steel Giant, Rayados seeks three points against Xolos
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START
In a couple of moments we will start broadcasting the match between Rayados de Monterrey and Xolos de Tijuana from BBVA Stadium, corresponding to Day 4 of Liga MX.
LINE-UPS READY
This is the line up that Xolos de Tijuana will send to try to get the win at BBVA Stadium against Rayados de Monterrey.
¡Llegamos al Estadio! 📍🏟️⛰️#RevoluXión pic.twitter.com/iovReVHyqV— Xolos 🐕 (@Xolos) October 26, 2023
LINE-UPS READY
This is the lineup that Rayados de Monterrey are sending to try to get the win at BBVA Stadium against Xolos de Tijuana.
¡VENGA!💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/PZA4KAWQf3— Rayados (@Rayados) October 26, 2023
A LOT OF PENALTIES
The Cruz Azul team, known as "La Máquina," is struggling in the Apertura 2023, and after the recent overwhelming loss to Pumas UNAM, they have become the team that has suffered the most penalties against in the tournament.
Cruz Azul tops this list, closely followed by Guadalajara, Juárez, Rayados, Puebla and Querétaro, all of which have conceded 4 penalties so far this season. In contrast, América and Toluca are the only teams that so far have not had a penalty kick scored against them during this campaign.
THE FANS DO NOT ABANDON THEM
With an impressive record of more than 2 million spectators after completing 12 matchdays, according to figures provided by the league, some teams have managed to captivate the interest of their fans, who respond by filling their stadiums week after week. At the top of this list are Tigres UANL, reigning champions of Mexican soccer, whose passionate followers in the city of Monterrey once again demonstrate their unwavering loyalty to the feline team.
A FOOTPRINT ON THE FIFA DATE
Liga MX has experienced a notable increase in the number of players called up to participate in the national teams during the international break of the October FIFA Date.
According to data provided by Liga MX itself, an impressive total of 33 players have been selected by their respective countries to compete in the matches that will take place from the 12th to the 17th of this month.
RETURN TO THE LIBERTADORES?
At the last hall of fame investiture, Alejandro Domínguez, president of CONMEBOL, explained that Mexican teams have the doors open to return to participate in the Copa Libertadores whenever they wish, since it is Liga MX and CONCACAF who have the final say.
"It is not a question of Conmebol, it is a question of the league. For us Mexico is part of Conmebol, because they were full partners, but they asked to withdraw with a permit. It's strictly up to Mexico and Concacaf," he told ESPN during the Hall of Fame induction.
TOWARDS THE PLAYOFFS
The tournament is entering the final stretch of the regular phase on the way to the start of the long-awaited Mexican soccer playoffs, therefore, in this return of Liga MX, every matchday will be vital for the teams to get three points, since a slip-up could jeopardize their attendance to the quarterfinals or playoffs of Mexican football.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over, all the emotions of the Liga MX duels are back with the best goals, the best plays, the best players and the best controversies in a week where the nations will once again face each other to continue on their way to the championship.
Tune in here Monterrey vs Tijuana Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monterrey vs Tijuana match.
What time is Monterrey vs Tijuana match?
This is the start time of the game Monterrey vs Tijuana of 25th October in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Monterrey vs Tijuana around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
October 25, 2023
|
21:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
October 25, 2023
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
October 25, 2023
|
20:00
|
Brasil
|
October 25, 2023
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
October 25, 2023
|
22:00
|
Colombia
|
October 25, 2023
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
October 25, 2023
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
October 26, 2023
|
3:00
|
Mexico
|
October 25, 2023
|
19:00
|
TUDN
|
Peru
|
October 25, 2023
|
20:00
Watch out for this Monterrey player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Rogelio Funes Mori. The current Monterrey striker has been a key player in the victories obtained during the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this Tijuana player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Lucas Rodríguez. The current Tijuana striker has been a key player in the victories obtained during the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great capacity to distribute it in the opponent's field, likewise, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, which is why he will be important to obtain the victory.
Last Tijuana lineup:
J. Rodríguez; F. Contreras, N. Díaz, K. Balanta, D. Barbosa; C. Rivera, F. Madrigal; A. Martínez, L. Rodríguez, E. Armenta; D. Vásquez.
Monterrey's last lineup:
E. Andrada; S. Medina, V. Guzmán, H. Moreno, J. Gallardo; L. Romo; J. Corona, M. Meza, A. González, J. Roja; R. Funes Mori.
Background:
Monterrey and Tijuana have faced each other a total of 31 times (13 regiomontanas wins, 11 draws, 7 border wins) where the balance is entirely in Monterrey's favor. In terms of goals scored, Monterrey has outscored Tijuana 52 goals to 32. Their last meeting dates back to Matchday 13 of the Clausura 2023 where Monterrey defeated Tijuana 4-0.
About the Stadium:
BBVA Stadium is a soccer stadium located in the municipality of Guadalupe, in the metropolitan area of Monterrey, Mexico. It is the home of Club de Fútbol Monterrey, one of the most prominent teams in Liga MX, the top tier of Mexican soccer. BBVA Stadium has a capacity of around 51,348 spectators, making it one of the largest soccer stadiums in Mexico. It was inaugurated in 2015 and replaced the former Estadio Tecnológico, which had been the historic home of Club de Fútbol Monterrey.
Holding on to reach the top
The Rayados de Monterrey team, as is customary in every tournament, is under constant pressure from its fans and outsiders to see the Monterrey team fight for the title, as well as reach the finals while dominating the majority of the regular tournament in Liga MX. Now, Monterrey will look to continue dominating in the tournament and will have to add three units if they want to remain at the top of the overall table.
Xolos seek the top spot
Club Tijuana has been showing impressive growth in its performance over the past season. With passion and determination, the team has worked hard to overcome obstacles and reach new levels of competitiveness in Liga MX. As they progress through the tournament, Tijuana is determined to maintain their momentum and compete at the top of the standings. The fight for the championship is a realistic and ambitious goal for this team that has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to their continued development and success.
The Glorious Liga MX
The excitement continues in Liga MX in the Apertura 2023 Tournament, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the tournament and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, closing the tournament successfully is of vital importance for Liga MX teams that wish to qualify for the playoffs. The playoffs represent the culmination of months of effort, dedication and strategy, and only the best teams have the opportunity to participate in them. Therefore, a solid finish in the regular phase is essential to secure a place in this exciting stage of the tournament.
Kick-off time
The Monterrey vs Tijuana match will be played at Estadio BBVA, in Monterrey, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX Match: Monterrey vs Tijuana!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.