Goals and Highlights: Sheriff Tiraspol 1-1 Servette in UEFA Europa League 2022-2023

End of the transmission
Statistics of the match
Possession: 53% Sheriff Tiraspol - Servette FC 47%
Total shots: 10 Sheriff Tiraspol - Servette FC 15
Shots on goal: 5 Sheriff Tiraspol - Servette FC 2
Total passes: 487 Sheriff Tiraspol - Servette FC 423
Fouls: 11 Sheriff Tiraspol - Servette FC 14
Match ends
Minute 89'
Minute 85'
Minute 80' | GOAL
Minute 70'
Minute 65'
Minuto 60'
Minute 55'
Minute 50'
Second half begins
First half statistics
Possession: 51,9% Sheriff Tiraspol - Servette FC 48,1%
Total shots: 4 Sheriff Tiraspol - Servette FC 6
Shots on goal: 2 Sheriff Tiraspol - Servette FC 1
Total passes: 220 Sheriff Tiraspol - Servette FC 198
Fouls: 5 Sheriff Tiraspol - Servette FC 9
First half ends
Minute 44'
Minute 41' | GOAL
Minute 35'
Minute 30'
Minute 25'
Minute 20'
Minute 15'
Minute 10'
Minute 5'
The match kicks off!
Field trip
Pre-competitive movements
Substitutes - Servette FC
Starters in Servette FC
Coach: Rene Weiler.
Substitutes - Sheriff Tiraspol
Starters in Sheriff Tiraspol
Coach: Ri Pilipchuk.
Get ready!
Tune in here Sheriff Tiraspol vs Servette FC Live Score
How to watch Sheriff Tiraspol vs Servette FC match live on TV and online?
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+ and VIX+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Sheriff Tiraspol vs Servette FC?
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 15:00 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 21:00 hrs. - Movistar +
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. - Star +
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 14:00 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. - Star +
Referee Team
Assistant Referees: Neil Davies - ESP and James Mainwaring - ESP
Fourth official: Darren England - ESP
VAR: David Coote - ESP
AVAR: Chris Kavanagh - ESP
Key player in Servette FC
Key player in Sheriff Tiraspol
History Sheriff Tiraspol vs Servette FC
Actuality - Servette FC
- Last five matches
Servette FC 2 - 2 FC Winterthur
Servette FC 2 - 1 FC Lausanne Sport
AS Roma 4 - 0 Servette FC
FC Lugano 0 - 1 Servette FC
FC Basel 0 - 1 Servette FC
Actuality - Sheriff Tiraspol
- Last five matches
Zimbru Chisinau 0 - 1 Sheriff Tiraspol
Sheriff Tiraspol 4 - 0 Zaria Balti
Slavia Prague 6 - 0 Sheriff Tiraspol
Sheriff Tiraspol 0 - 0 Petrocub S G
Sheriff Tiraspol 4 - 0 Sparta Selemet
The match will be played at the Sheriff Stadium
Start of transmission
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.