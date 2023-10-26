Goals and Highlights: Sheriff Tiraspol 1-1 Servette in UEFA Europa League 2022-2023
We end the coverage of the 1-1 draw between Sheriff Tiraspol and Servette FC on matchday three of group G of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024
Statistics of the match

Goals: 1 Sheriff Tiraspol - Servette FC 1

Possession: 53% Sheriff Tiraspol - Servette FC 47%

Total shots: 10 Sheriff Tiraspol - Servette FC 15

Shots on goal: 5 Sheriff Tiraspol - Servette FC 2

Total passes: 487 Sheriff Tiraspol - Servette FC 423

Fouls: 11 Sheriff Tiraspol - Servette FC 14

Match ends

Sheriff Tiraspol and Servette FC drew 1-1, the goals were scored by David Ankeye at minute 80' for Sheriff Tiraspol, the goal of Servette FC was scored by Enzo Crivelli at minute 41'.
Minute 89'

Five minutes of added time will be played in the second half.
Minute 85'

Sheriff Tiraspol substitution, Alejandro Artunduaga comes off the field and Munashe Garananga enters the field.
Minute 80' | GOAL

GOAL for Sheriff Tiraspol, scored by David Ankeye after a right footed shot from inside the box after Ricardinho's assist.             
Minute 70'

Corner kick for Servette FC after Cristian Tovar's clearance.
Minute 65'

Substitution at Servette FC, Enzo Crivelli is replaced by Timothe Cognat.
Minuto 60'

Servette FC approach after Alexis Antunes' shot is deflected over the goal.
Minute 55'

Free kick for Sheriff Tiraspol in their own half after a foul by Bendeguz Bolla on Alejandro Artunduaga.
Minute 50'

Yellow card for Cristian Tovar of Sheriff Tiraspol after a foul on Jeremy Guillemenot.
Second half begins

At the moment Servette FC wins 0-1 over Sheriff Tiraspol.
First half statistics

Goals: 0 Sheriff Tiraspol - Servette FC 1

Possession: 51,9% Sheriff Tiraspol - Servette FC 48,1%

Total shots: 4 Sheriff Tiraspol - Servette FC 6

Shots on goal: 2 Sheriff Tiraspol - Servette FC 1

Total passes: 220 Sheriff Tiraspol - Servette FC 198

Fouls: 5 Sheriff Tiraspol - Servette FC 9

First half ends

Both teams head to their respective dressing rooms.
Minute 44'

Three additional minutes will be played in the first half.
3:47 PMa day ago

Minute 41' | GOAL

GOAL for Servette FC, scored by Enzo Crivelli after a right-footed shot inside the box.
Minute 35'

Corner kick for Servette FC after Gaby Kiki's clearance.
3:35 PMa day ago

Minute 30'

Approach disallowed to Servette FC after Alexis Antunes was found to be offside.
Minute 25'

Corner kick for Servette FC after Armel Zohouri's clearance.
Minute 20'

Sheriff Tiraspol approach after Ricardinho's shot is deflected over the goal.
Minute 15'

Free kick for Servette FC in their own half after a foul by David Ankeye on Nicolas Vouilloz.
Minute 10'

Servette FC approach after Enzo Crivelli's shot is deflected over the goal.
Minute 5'

Free kick for Sheriff Tiraspol in the opponent's half after Nicolas Vouilloz fouled Ricardinho.
The match kicks off!

The ball is rolling at Sheriff Stadium.
Field trip

Both teams together with the referee team take the field at Sheriff Stadium.
3:02 PMa day ago

Pre-competitive movements

Both teams warm up on the pitch of Sheriff Stadium.
Substitutes - Servette FC

Tsunemoto, Rouiller, Ouattara, Mall, Magnin, Kutesa, Diba, Cognat, Bedia, Aubert.
2:03 PMa day ago

Starters in Servette FC

Roster: Frick, Bolla, Vouilloz, Severin, Mazikou, Stevanovic, Douline, Ondoua, Antunes, Crivelli, Guillemenot.
Coach: Rene Weiler.
Substitutes - Sheriff Tiraspol

Vardar, Straistari, Pascenco, Novicov, Mbekeli, Garananga, Colis, Apostolakis.
2:02 PMa day ago

Starters in Sheriff Tiraspol

Roster: Koval, Zohouri, Tovar, Kiki, Artunduaga, Badolo, Talal, Fernandes, Luvannor, Ricardinho, Ankeye.
Coach: Ri Pilipchuk.
Get ready!

We are ready to bring you the live broadcast of the match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Servette FC on matchday three of group G of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024.
Tune in here Sheriff Tiraspol vs Servette FC Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sheriff Tiraspol vs Servette FC live, as well as the latest information from Sheriff Stadium.
How to watch Sheriff Tiraspol vs Servette FC match live on TV and online?

The match Sheriff Tiraspol vs Servette FC will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+ and VIX+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Sheriff Tiraspol vs Servette FC?

This is the kick-off time for the match Sheriff Tiraspol vs Servette FC on October 26, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. - Star + 
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. - Star + 
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. - Star + 
Chile: 15:00 hrs. - Star + 
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. - Star + 
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. - Star + 
Spain: 21:00 hrs. - Movistar +
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. - Star + 
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. - Star + 
Peru: 14:00 hrs. - Star + 
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. - Star +
Referee Team

Referee: John Brooks - ESP
Assistant Referees: Neil Davies - ESP and James Mainwaring - ESP
Fourth official: Darren England - ESP
VAR: David Coote - ESP
AVAR: Chris Kavanagh - ESP
Key player in Servette FC

One of the players to take into account in Servette FC is Chris Bedia, the 27 year old center forward born in Ivory Coast, has played 11 games so far in his local league, in that amount of games he has already scored one assist and two goals, these against; Grasshopper Club and FC Zurich.
Key player in Sheriff Tiraspol

One of the key players in Sheriff Tiraspol is Amine Talal, the 27-year-old Moroccan-born central midfielder, who has played eight matches so far in his home league, in which he already has one assist and one goal, this one against; Sparta Selemet.
History Sheriff Tiraspol vs Servette FC

Both teams have not met on any occasion, so the match on October 26, 2023 will be the first meeting between the two teams.
Actuality - Servette FC

Servette FC has been developing a good role in the current edition of its local league, because after playing a total of 11 matches, is in the number five position in the standings with 16 points, this after winning four matches, drawing four and losing three, leaving a goal difference of -1, this after scoring 14 goals and conceding 15.
  • Last five matches

Servette FC 2 - 2 FC Winterthur
Servette FC 2 - 1 FC Lausanne Sport
AS Roma 4 - 0 Servette FC
FC Lugano 0 - 1 Servette FC
FC Basel 0 - 1 Servette FC

Actuality - Sheriff Tiraspol

Sheriff Tiraspol has been performing well in their local league, after nine matches they are on the first place in the standings with 22 points, they won seven matches, drew one and lost one, they have scored 22 goals and conceded three, for a goal difference of +19.
  • Last five matches

Zimbru Chisinau 0 - 1 Sheriff Tiraspol
Sheriff Tiraspol 4 - 0 Zaria Balti
Slavia Prague 6 - 0 Sheriff Tiraspol
Sheriff Tiraspol 0 - 0 Petrocub S G
Sheriff Tiraspol 4 - 0 Sparta Selemet

The match will be played at the Sheriff Stadium

The match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Servette FC will take place at Sheriff Stadium in the city of Tiraspol (Moldova), the stadium is where Football Club Sheriff Tiraspol plays its home matches, it was built in 2000 and has a capacity of approximately 14,000 spectators.
Image: alchetron.com
Image: alchetron.com
Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Sheriff Tiraspol vs Servette FC, valid on matchday three of group G of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024. 
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match.
