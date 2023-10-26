Goals and Highlights: Liverpool 5-1 Toulouse in UEFA Europa League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
IT'S OVER
At the end of the match, Liverpool beat Toulouse without any problems and are now top of their group with 9 points.
90+3
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR LIVERPOOL! SALAH CLOSES THE SCORING FOR THE RED'S.
80
Liverpool are close to another Europa League victory in the final minutes of the game.
70
Kelleher makes a sensational save and avoids the fall of his frame.
65
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR LIVERPOOL! Gravenberch scored the fourth for the Red's.
58
Darwin Núñez hits the goal with everything he has but the goalkeeper sends it for a corner kick.
46
Second half kicks off at Anfield, Liverpool are still looking for a home win.
45+2
At the end of the first half, Liverpool are 2-0 up for the moment against Toulouse.
45
The referee decides to add 2 minutes before the end of the first half.
34
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR LIVERPOOL! DARWIN NÚÑEZ GETS ON THE SCOREBOARD!
29
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR LIVERPOOL! WATARU ENDO SCORES THE RED'S SECOND VIA AERIAL.
29
Gravenberch hits the goal and the goalkeeper leans to his right to send the ball to the corner with a handball.
20
Foul on Harvey Elliot, Liverpool has possession of the ball.
17
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR TOULOUSE! DALLINGA TIES THE GAME AND THINGS ARE EVEN AT ANFIELD!
15
Liverpool close! Darwin Núñez hits a shot at goal but the keeper sends it for a corner.
9
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR LIVERPOOL! DIOGO JOTA SCORES WITH A SHOT ACROSS THE GOALKEEPER!
6
Liverpool foul in midfield and Toulouse have possession of the ball.
1
The match kicks off, Liverpool takes on Toulouse at Anfield.
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE START
In a couple of moments we will start with the broadcast of the duel between Liverpool and Toulouse from Anfield, corresponding to matchday 3 of the Europa League group stage.
LINE-UPS READY
This is the line up that Toulouse will send out as they look to get the win at Anfield against Liverpool.
LINE-UPS READY
This is the lineup that sends Liverpool to seek to stay with the victory from Anfield against Toulouse.
The Reds to take on Toulouse tonight:
THE EUROPA LEAGUE'S MOST EXPERIENCED
Rui Patrício holds the all-time record for games played in the Europa League, with a total of 69 games played over nine seasons in the competition, representing clubs such as Sporting CP, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Roma. The Portuguese goalkeeper managed to surpass the mark previously set by Austrian defender Aleksandar Dragović during the play-offs of the 2022/23 season. It is worth noting that both players made their Europa League debuts on the opening day of the competition in 2009, with Dragović representing Austria Vienna at the age of 18 and Rui Patrício defending Sporting's goal.
RECORD TO BREAK: GOAL SCORER
Radamel Falcao scored a staggering 30 goals in just 31 Europa League matches. Twenty-nine of these goals were the product of two exceptional seasons: 2010/11 and 2011/12, in which the Colombian played a key role in winning titles for Porto and Atletico Madrid, respectively. During these two seasons, Falcao scored 17 and 12 goals, setting the best and second-best single-season goal tally in the history of the competition. In addition, the Colombian striker also registered an impressive record by scoring three hat-tricks during his remarkable Europa League career.
WHERE WILL THE FINAL BE HELD?
The 2023/24 edition of the UEFA Europa League will reach its conclusion at the Dublin Arena in the Republic of Ireland. This stadium, with a capacity of over 50,000 spectators, is the home ground of the Republic of Ireland's national soccer and rugby teams. It was inaugurated in 2010 and this will be the second time it will host the final of the UEFA Europa League, having previously hosted in 2011 the confrontation between two Portuguese teams, Porto and Braga, in which Radamel Falcao scored the only goal of the match that gave the title to the Dragons.
HOW DID THE GROUPS TURN OUT?
Group A: West Ham, Olympiacos, Freiburg, TSC Bačka Topola
Group B: Ajax, Marseille, Brighton, AEK Athens
Group C: Rangers, Real Betis, Sparta Prague, Aris Limassol
Group D: Atalanta, Sporting CP, Sturm Graz, Raków Czestochowa
Group E: Liverpool, LASK, Union SG, Toulouse
Group F: Villarreal, Rennes, Maccabi Haifa, Panathinaikos
Group G: Roma, Slavia Prague, Sheriff Tiraspol, Servette
Group H: Leverkusen, Qarabağ, Molde, Häcken
THE DATES OF THE KNOCKOUT ROUNDS
Play-offs: February 15 and 22
Round of 16: March 7 and 14
Quarterfinals: April 11 and 18
Semifinals: May 2 and 9
Final: May 22
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over, all the emotions of the Europa League duels are back with the best goals, the best plays, the best players and the best controversies in a week where the nations will once again face each other to continue their path to the championship.
Watch out for this Toulouse player:
For this game, the player to watch will be Toulouse's iconic forward Frank Magri. The French/Cameroonian attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses should always be on their guard as Frank Magri knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Toulouse.
Latest Toulouse line-up:
G. Restes; M. Diarra, R. Nicolaisen, L. Costa, K. Keben; Y. Begraoui, C. Casseres, S. Spierings, A. Donnum; D. Genreau; F. Magri.
Watch out for this Liverpool player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Liverpool's iconic center forward Diogo Jota. The Portuguese attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Diogo Jota knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Liverpool.
Liverpool's final lineup:
Alisson; T. Alexander-Arnold, I. Konaté, V. Van Dijk, A. Robertson; D. Szoboszlai, A. Mac Allister, C. Gakpo; M. Salah, Diogo Jota, L. Diaz.
Background:
Liverpool and Toulouse have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time the two sides will meet head to head on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
About the Stadium
Anfield was opened in 1884 and has been the home of Liverpool FC since its foundation in 1892. The stadium is named after a nearby neighborhood, and its rich history makes it a place of great importance to soccer fans. Throughout its history, Anfield has undergone several expansions and renovations. Currently, it has a capacity of around 53,000 spectators. One of the most famous stands at Anfield is "The Kop". Liverpool fans congregating at The Kop are known for their passion, chanting and unwavering loyalty to the team. It is a symbol of the club's identity.
Soccer tradition
Toulouse, with a history rooted in French footballing passion, are eagerly awaiting their UEFA Europa League debut. Backed by a passionate fan base and a talented squad, Toulouse have demonstrated tireless tenacity in their quest to climb the domestic leagues. With a focus on strategic play and an unwavering team mentality, each victory brings them one step closer to their dream of competing on Europe's most prestigious stage.
Walk with hope in your heart
Liverpool FC is once again in a European competition after having managed to get back on track last season, as it looked like this would be the first time in a long time that the Red's would not be present fighting for an international title, however, they managed to qualify for the Europa League and now Liverpool FC will look to reach the final to return in the future to the Champions League, a place where the Red's have become accustomed to be.
The road to glory begins
The Europa League group stage is a crucial stage on the road to the long-awaited final of this prestigious European tournament. This exciting opening stretch brings together some of the continent's most talented and renowned soccer teams, making it an unrivaled spectacle for fans around the world. Teams compete in groups, where every match becomes a battle for vital points. Every win and draw is valuable, and every loss can have a lasting impact on a team's fate in the tournament. The group stage is where the foundation for continued success is laid, and only the top two teams in each group advance to the next stage. Reaching the grand final of the Europa League is the dream of every participating team. It is an achievement that transcends borders and brings prestige to clubs. Every match in the group stage is an opportunity to accumulate experience and confidence, and every victory brings one step closer to the coveted title.
Kick-off time
The Liverpool vs Toulouse match will be played at Anfield, in Liverpool, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 UEFA Europa League Match: Liverpool vs Toulouse!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.