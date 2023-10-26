Goals and highlights: TSC Backa Topola vs Freiburg in Europa League (1-3)
SC Freiburg

ADVERTISEMENT

2:40 PMa day ago

That's it

Keep an eye on VAVEL to follow the world of sports
2:40 PMa day ago

94'

END OF GAME
2:37 PMa day ago

90'

+4
2:30 PMa day ago

80' Substitutions for Freiburg

In: Kübler, Adamu and Sildillia 

Out: Doan, Grifo and Eggestein

2:28 PMa day ago

79' Substitutions for TSC

In: Vlalukin, Sós and Stanić

Out: Cvetković, Petrovic and Djakovac

2:22 PMa day ago

72' GOAL FREIBURG

Doan took the ball, Cvetković ended up slipping and left Grifo alone, who only had the job of scoring his third
2:19 PMa day ago

68' Substitution for TSC

In: Pantović

Out: Vulić


 

2:12 PMa day ago

62'

Gregoritsch is flicked on by Grifo, takes a shot from outside the area and sends it wide
2:06 PMa day ago

60' Yellow card for TSC

Cvetković 
2:05 PMa day ago

59' GOAL FREIBURG

Grifo takes a masterly free-kick from the right edge of the box towards goal. Ilić doesn't have the strength to keep it out and the ball goes in
1:58 PMa day ago

49' GOAL FREIBURG

Grifo displaces Ilić and charges high into the air
1:57 PMa day ago

48' PENALTY

After a corner kick, Jovanović puts his hand on the ball, maximum penalty awarded
1:55 PMa day ago

45'

Play resumes
1:55 PMa day ago

Substitution for Freiburg

In: Gregoritsch

Out: Philipp

1:39 PMa day ago

49'

First half ends
1:31 PMa day ago

44'

+4
1:31 PMa day ago

44' WOW

Grifo takes a free-kick from the right. Ginter throws himself at the far post but can't reach it, much to the dismay of Christian Streich
1:26 PMa day ago

39' VAR

GOAL DISALLOWED. Offside at the start of the play
1:25 PMa day ago

37' GOAL FREIBURG

Weisshaupt takes the ball into the box. Grifo deflects it out of the way and Höfler tucks it into the back of the net.
1:16 PMa day ago

29'

Weisshaupt shoots low. Ilić saves smoothly
1:10 PMa day ago

24'

Höler tries to dominate through the middle and ends up being fouled by Radin
1:09 PMa day ago

23' Substitution for Freiburg

In: Höler 

Out: Sallai

1:08 PMa day ago

20'

Grifo takes a free-kick from the edge of the box. Sallai gets out of the way of his marker and heads dangerously to the right of goal
1:01 PMa day ago

13' GOAL TSC

Jovanović is put through on the right. He dominates and crosses. Petrović comes up well and deflects it into the back of the net
12:58 PMa day ago

12'

Eggestein is released into the box and heads dangerously over the goal
12:57 PMa day ago

10'

Ginter Referee is bleeding after a collision and the referee asks him to leave, to be attended to off the pitch
12:56 PMa day ago

9'

Sallai charges down the right, tries to cross and is beaten by his marker, but wins a corner
12:56 PMa day ago

5'

Fouls at the start of the game
12:52 PMa day ago

00'

Ball rolling
12:47 PMa day ago

TSC lineup

12:42 PMa day ago

That look at the pitch

12:37 PMa day ago

Freiburg lineup

12:32 PMa day ago

Video refereeing

VAR: Alper Ulusoy

AVAR: Abdulkadir Bitigen 

12:27 PMa day ago

Field refereeing

Referee: Aliyar Aghayev 

Assistant 1: Zeynal Zeynalov 

Assistant 2: Akif Amirali 

Fourth official: Kamal Umudlu

12:22 PMa day ago

How and where to watch the TSC Backa Topola vs Freiburg match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ViX, Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:17 PMa day ago

What time is TSC Backa Topola vs Freiburg match for Europa League?

This is the start time of the game TSC Backa Topola vs Freiburg of 26th October 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 1:45 pm: Star +

Bolivia 12:45 pm: Star +

Brazil 1:45 pm: Star +

Chile 12:45 pm: Star +

Colombia 11:45 am: Star +

Ecuador 11:45 am: Star +

USA 12:45 pm ET: ViX, Paramount+

Spain 6:45 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 11:45 am: Star +

Paraguay 12:45 pm: Star +

Peru 11:45 am: Star +

Uruguay 1:45 pm: Star +

Venezuela 12:45 pm: Star +

12:12 PMa day ago

Probable lineup for Freiburg

Noah Atubolu; Philipp Lienhart, Matthias Ginter, Manuel Gulde; Ritsu Doan, Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Höfler, Noah Weisshaupt; Roland Sallai, Vincenzo Grifo; Maximilian Philipp.

Coach: Christian Streich.

12:07 PMa day ago

Probable lineup for TSC

Veljko Ilić; Miloš Cvetković, Josip Ćalušić, Goran Antonić, Nemanja Petrović; Milan Radin, Nemanja Stojić, Ifet Đakovac; Saša Jovanović, Marko Rakonjac, Petar Stanić.

Coach: Zarko Lazetic.

12:02 PMa day ago
SC Freiburg
SC Freiburg
11:57 AMa day ago

Brazilians from Brisgovia

After beating Olympiacos, Freiburg stumbled against West Ham. With this performance, the Brazilians are in second place with three points.
11:52 AMa day ago

TSC

TSC Backa Topola from Serbia are bottom of Group A with three points. TCS lost to West Ham and then drew against Olympiacos.
11:47 AMa day ago

Only the top two advance directly

The UEFA Europa League is played annually and involves soccer clubs from all over Europe. It is the second most prestigious club competition in Europe after the Champions League. Clubs that failed to qualify for the Champions League or were eliminated in the early stages of the competition enter the Europa League.

The competition consists of several stages, including the group stage, the round of 16, the round of 16, the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final. The group stage is made up of several groups of four teams each, where they play round-robin matches. The top two from each group advance to the knockout stage.

The winner of the UEFA Europa League receives the Europa League trophy and has the right to compete in the group stage of the next edition of the Champions League.

The Europa League includes clubs from different European leagues, as the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A often take part.

11:42 AMa day ago

UEL

The competition was created in 1971 as the UEFA Cup and in 2009 was renamed the UEFA Europa League. Notable clubs such as Sevilla, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have enjoyed success in the Europa League over the years.

The UEFA Europa League is watched by millions of fans across Europe and around the world. The matches are often broadcast live and attract great interest due to the high level of competition.

The UEFA Europa League is known for its exciting moments, surprises and competitive matches. Smaller clubs often face more prestigious clubs, which can result in surprising twists and turns.

11:37 AMa day ago

Eye on the game

TSC Backa Topola vs Freiburg live this Thursday (26), at the TSC Arena at 12:45 pm ET, for the Europa League. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
11:32 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Europa League Match: TSC Backa Topola vs Freiburg Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo