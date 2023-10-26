Goals and highlights: TSC Backa Topola vs Freiburg in Europa League (1-3)

ADVERTISEMENT
That's it
94'
90'
80' Substitutions for Freiburg
Out: Doan, Grifo and Eggestein
79' Substitutions for TSC
Out: Cvetković, Petrovic and Djakovac
72' GOAL FREIBURG
68' Substitution for TSC
Out: Vulić
62'
60' Yellow card for TSC
59' GOAL FREIBURG
49' GOAL FREIBURG
48' PENALTY
45'
Substitution for Freiburg
Out: Philipp
49'
44'
44' WOW
39' VAR
37' GOAL FREIBURG
29'
24'
23' Substitution for Freiburg
Out: Sallai
20'
13' GOAL TSC
12'
10'
9'
5'
00'
TSC lineup
That look at the pitch
Der #SCF ist da! 💪 pic.twitter.com/DmmTYUaTAd — SC Freiburg (@scfreiburg) October 26, 2023
Freiburg lineup
Unsere Aufstellung für #TSCSCF 💪 pic.twitter.com/SjsOEt8LI4 — SC Freiburg (@scfreiburg) October 26, 2023
Video refereeing
AVAR: Abdulkadir Bitigen
Field refereeing
Assistant 1: Zeynal Zeynalov
Assistant 2: Akif Amirali
Fourth official: Kamal Umudlu
How and where to watch the TSC Backa Topola vs Freiburg match live?
What time is TSC Backa Topola vs Freiburg match for Europa League?
Argentina 1:45 pm: Star +
Bolivia 12:45 pm: Star +
Brazil 1:45 pm: Star +
Chile 12:45 pm: Star +
Colombia 11:45 am: Star +
Ecuador 11:45 am: Star +
USA 12:45 pm ET: ViX, Paramount+
Spain 6:45 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 11:45 am: Star +
Paraguay 12:45 pm: Star +
Peru 11:45 am: Star +
Uruguay 1:45 pm: Star +
Venezuela 12:45 pm: Star +
Probable lineup for Freiburg
Coach: Christian Streich.
Probable lineup for TSC
Coach: Zarko Lazetic.
Brazilians from Brisgovia
TSC
Only the top two advance directly
The competition consists of several stages, including the group stage, the round of 16, the round of 16, the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final. The group stage is made up of several groups of four teams each, where they play round-robin matches. The top two from each group advance to the knockout stage.
The winner of the UEFA Europa League receives the Europa League trophy and has the right to compete in the group stage of the next edition of the Champions League.
The Europa League includes clubs from different European leagues, as the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A often take part.
UEL
The UEFA Europa League is watched by millions of fans across Europe and around the world. The matches are often broadcast live and attract great interest due to the high level of competition.
The UEFA Europa League is known for its exciting moments, surprises and competitive matches. Smaller clubs often face more prestigious clubs, which can result in surprising twists and turns.