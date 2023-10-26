Goals and Highlights Brighton 2-0 Ajax in Europa League
4:51 PMa day ago

FULL TIME!

Brighton beat Ajax in the UEFA Europa League to take third place in group B
4:45 PMa day ago

88'

Kenneth Taylor fails to send a precise cross into the box. The ball is out of play and it's a goal-kick for Brighton.
4:42 PMa day ago

85'

Kaoru Mitoma looked for a partner in the area, but his attempt was in vain. He missed the cross and didn't find his target.
4:39 PMa day ago

82'

Diant Ramaj pulls off a great save to deny Facundo Buonanotte. The player created space inside the box and fired a quick shot across goal.
4:36 PMa day ago

77'

Carlos Baleba fails to put a through ball into the path of his team-mates.
4:35 PMa day ago

75'

Change on the pitch. Steven Bergwijn is leaving while Hedwiges Maduro gives the latest tactical advice to Silvano Cliff Robbie Vos.
4:32 PMa day ago

69'

Brighton fails to score from a corner kick when Diant Ramaj rises to meet it.
4:25 PMa day ago

66'

Kaoru Mitoma runs towards goal, but the defender manages to reach him and clear the danger. Good work from Brighton, who win a corner in their favor.
4:18 PMa day ago

60'

It's time for a substitution. Benjamin Tahirovic can't take it anymore and leaves the pitch. Branco van den Boomen comes on in his place.
4:14 PMa day ago

57'

The defender clears the danger and Ajax's corner kick yields no result.
4:10 PMa day ago

53' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAL!

FROM BRIGHTON! Ansu Fati scores for the English and extends the lead against Ajax: 2-0.
4:08 PMa day ago

49'

Anton Gaaei brings down his opponent with a tackle and Bartosz Frankowski blows the whistle for a foul. Brighton wins a free-kick.
4:06 PMa day ago

48'

Kaoru Mitoma makes a good run into the box, but doesn't manage to create enough space. The ball is now out of play and Ajax are in front.
4:02 PMa day ago

RESTARTS!

Ball rolling for the second half of Brighton v Ajax
3:47 PMa day ago

HALFTIME!

End of first half Brighton 1-0 Ajax
3:45 PMa day ago

43' - GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAL!

FROM BRIGHTON! João Pedro opens the scoring against Ajax in the Europa League: 1-0.
3:41 PMa day ago

39'

Brian Brobbey delivers a fine cross into the penalty area. The opposing defense is alert and one of the defenders clears the ball. The ball goes out of play. Ajax swings in the corner.
3:34 PMa day ago

33'

An attacking foul by Brian Brobbey was spotted by Bartosz Frankowski, who didn't hesitate to blow his whistle. Brighton wins a free-kick.
3:34 PMa day ago

31'

Jan Paul van Hecke brings down his opponent and receives a yellow card from the referee.
3:30 PMa day ago

28'

None of the Brighton players can reach the cross for the corner. The ball is too strong and goes wide.
3:27 PMa day ago

25'

Brian Brobbey (Ajax) sends a cross into the box, but it's too close to Jason Steele, who handles the ball.
3:23 PMa day ago

21'

James Milner has a great chance from inside the penalty area and fires a low shot across goal. But Diant Ramaj makes a sensational save to thwart the shot.
3:19 PMa day ago

15'

Jan Paul van Hecke produces a great ball into the penalty area, looking for one of his teammates. The opposing defender manages to intercept it and comfortably clears the danger.
3:07 PMa day ago

5'

João Pedro swings in from the left, but shoots wide
3:01 PMa day ago

00'

Ball rolling
2:50 PMa day ago

Warming up time

2:45 PMa day ago

Ajax clothing

2:40 PMa day ago

Cloak

2:35 PMa day ago

Ajax lineup

2:30 PMa day ago

Brighton lineup

2:25 PMa day ago

Video refereeing

VAR:  Massimiliano Irrati  

AVAR: Piotr Lasyk

2:20 PMa day ago

Field refereeing

Referee: Bartosz Frankowski

Assistant 1: Marcin Boniek 

Assistant 2: Jakub Winkler 

Fourth official: Patryk Gryckiewicz

2:15 PMa day ago

How and where to watch the Brighton vs Ajax match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount, +ViX

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:10 PMa day ago

What time is Brighton vs Ajax match for Europa League?

This is the start time of the game Brighton vs Ajax of 26th October 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4 pm: Star +

Bolivia 3 pm: Star +

Brazil 4 pm: Star +

Chile 3 pm: Star +

Colombia 2 pm: Star +

Ecuador 2  pm: Star +

USA 3 pm ET: Paramount, +ViX

Spain 8 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 2 pm: Star +

Paraguay 3 pm: Star +

Peru 2 pm: Star +

Uruguay 4 pm: Star +

Venezuela 3 pm: Star +

2:05 PMa day ago

Probable lineup for Ajax

Ramaj; Gaaei, Sutalo, Hato, Borna Sosa; Hlynsson, Tahirovic, Taylor; Carlos Borges, Bergwijn, Brobbey. 

Coach: Hedwiges Maduro.

 

2:00 PMa day ago
1:55 PMa day ago

Probable lineup for Brighton

Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Van Hecke; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Ansu Fati, Mitoma; João Pedro.

 Coach: Roberto De Zerbi.

 

1:50 PMa day ago
1:45 PMa day ago

De Godenzonen

Ajax didn't have a great performance either. They drew both games, against Olympique de Marseille and AEK Athens respectively. De Godenzonen are in third place thanks to two points.
1:40 PMa day ago

Seagulls

Brighton didn't get off to a good start in European competition. They lost their first game against AEK Athens and then drew with Olympique de Marseille. As a result, the Seagulls find themselves in last place in Group B, with just one point to their name.
1:35 PMa day ago

Focus on first position to secure a place

The UEFA Europa League is played annually and involves soccer clubs from all over Europe. It is the second most prestigious club competition in Europe after the Champions League. Clubs that failed to qualify for the Champions League or were eliminated in the early stages of the competition enter the Europa League.

The competition consists of several stages, including the group stage, the round of 16, the round of 16, the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final. The group stage is made up of several groups of four teams each, where they play round-robin matches. The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout stage. However, the second-placed team plays a second-round match, while the first-placed team advances directly.

The winner of the UEFA Europa League receives the Europa League trophy and has the right to compete in the group stage of the next edition of the Champions League.

The Europa League often includes clubs from different European leagues, such as the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A.

1:30 PMa day ago

UEL

The competition was created in 1971 as the UEFA Cup and in 2009 was renamed the UEFA Europa League. Notable clubs such as Sevilla, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have enjoyed success in the Europa League over the years.

The UEFA Europa League is watched by millions of fans across Europe and around the world. The matches are often broadcast live and attract great interest due to the high level of competition.

The UEFA Europa League is known for its exciting moments, surprises and competitive matches. Smaller clubs often face more prestigious clubs, which can result in surprising twists and turns.

1:25 PMa day ago

Eye on the game

Brighton vs Ajax live this Thursday (26), at the Amex Stadium at 3 pm ET, for the Europa League. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
1:20 PMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Europa League Match: Brighton vs Ajax Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
