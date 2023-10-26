Goal and Highlights: Royale Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 LASK Linz in UEFA Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Thank you for watching on VAVEL.COM.
We hope you enjoyed watching Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs LASK Linz in the Europa League. Keep checking the VAVEL portal for updates throughout the day.
It's over
Royale Union Saint-Gilloise beat LASK Linz 2-1 in a UEFA Europa League match in a very even match, but in the end the home side won.
90+4'
GOOOOL! for Union, Christian Burgess headed in from a free kick to turn the game around.
90+3'
Maksym Talovierov sees yellow card
90+1'
Sascha Horvath receives a yellow card.
90'
Four minutes of stoppage time were added
88'
Christian Burgess receives a yellow card
84'
GOAL for Union, Cameron Puertas scored from the penalty spot with a right footed shot at the left post.
80'
Charles Vanhoutte is shown the yellow card.
76'
Union substitute Jean Thierry Lazare for Noah Sadiki
Moses Usor replaces Andres Andrade Cedeno for Lask
Moses Usor replaces Andres Andrade Cedeno for Lask
72'
Lask substitution, Filip Stojković comes off for Florian Flecker.
67'
Cambio del Lask, sale Marin Ljubičić por Ibrahim Mustapha
64'
Union substitution, Alessio Castro-Montes and Kevin Rodriguez for Casper Terho and Dennis Eckert.
61'
Lask hasn't found the space to reach the opponent's box, the home defense recovers the ball
56'
Lask is defending, Union fails to beat the defense
51'
Lask looking down the left flank, but the ball ends up in the defense
46'
Lask substitution, George Bello replaces Thomas Goiginger
45'
Second half begins
45+3'
The first half is over
45'
3 minutes of compensation are added
40'
The encounter is from one area to the other
35'
Union is still on the attack, they want the equalizer
30'
The goal is disallowed after a previous foul, following a VAR review.
28'
GOOOOL! by Union, Mohamed El Amine Amoura ties the match.
26'
George Bello is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
24'
GOAL! by Lask, Moses Usor left-footed the ball from close range from the left side to the left corner of the left post.
22'
Felix Luckeneder wins a free kick in the defensive half.
17'
Lask starts to regain possession, little by little they are getting more and more
12'
Lask came close to the first, but the defense saves it on the line
10'
The home team looks for a goal, but the ball passes close to the target
5'
Royal Union start with everything, looking to get out with the ball
The match kicks off
Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs LASK Linz at Lotto Park in a match with a great attendance.
They take to the field
Both teams take the field for the start of this Europa League match at Lotto Park.
Lask's next match
The visitors are coming off a 1-0 win over Redbull Salzburg in their last match, but still have a number of games in hand.
Sun. 29 Oct. Rapid Vienna vs LASK Linz, Austrian Bundesliga
Sun. 29 Oct. Rapid Vienna vs LASK Linz, Austrian Bundesliga
The Union XI
This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at Lotto Park, a Europa League match
The XI to face LASK tonight. Allez l'Union ! 🫡#USGASK pic.twitter.com/CWCBiC0dSF— Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (@UnionStGilloise) October 26, 2023
The Lask XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at Lotto Park, a Europa League match
So geht's rein in das heutige Spiel ⚽️👇 #RUSGASK #UEL pic.twitter.com/Qwk9pgpKAH— LASK (@LASK_Official) October 26, 2023
Union's next match
The home side are coming off a 4-1 win over Eupen in their last match, but still have a number of games in hand.
Sun., Oct. 29, KVC Westerlo vs Union St.-Gillois, Belgian Pro League
Sun., Oct. 29, KVC Westerlo vs Union St.-Gillois, Belgian Pro League
Lotto Park
The Constant Vanden Stock Stadium, for sponsorship reasons Lotto Park is a soccer stadium located in the municipality of Anderlecht, in the Brussels Region, Belgium. This stadium hosts the home matches of RSC Anderlecht, its capacity is 28 361 spectators.
Group E
In Group E, Liverpool is the leader with 6 points, followed by Toulose with 4, Union Royal St. Gilliose with 1 and Lask with 0 points.
Background
This will be the first meeting between the two teams, so they will want to get off to a good start and come out on top, in addition to scoring a victory and improving their position in Group E.
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Fans
Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this UEFA Europa League match.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Tune in here Union St.-Gilloise vs LASK Linz in a UEFA Europa League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Union St.-Gilloise vs LASK Linz match in the UEFA Europa League.
What time is Union St.-Gilloise vs LASK Linz match for UEFA Europa League?
This is the start time of the game Union St.-Gilloise vs LASK Linz of October 26th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
Where and how to watch Union St.-Gilloise vs LASK Linz live
The match will be broadcast on Paramount+, ViX.
If you want to watch the Union St.-Gilloise vs LASK Linz in streaming, it will be tuned to Paramount+, ViX.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch the Union St.-Gilloise vs LASK Linz in streaming, it will be tuned to Paramount+, ViX.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Union St.-Gilloise player.
Algerian attacker, 23 year old Mohamed El Amine Amoura has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Belgian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
The Algerian striker, Mohamed El Amine Amoura, the striker will play his seventh game in his local league, in the past he played 10 as a starter and 23 as a substitute, scoring 8 goals in the Belgian league and 0 assists, currently he has 4 goals in 6 games and in the European competition 1 goal in 2 games.
Watch out for this Lask player
The 27 year old attacker from Austria, Florian Flecker has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Austrian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
The Austrian striker, Florian Flecker, the striker will play his tenth game in his local league, in the past he played 3 as a starter and 23 as a substitute, scoring 2 goals in the Austrian league and 3 assists, currently he has 5 goals and in the European competition 1 goal in 2 games.
How is Lask coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Eupen, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Union St.-Gilloise 4 - 1 Eupen, Oct. 20, 2023, Belgium Pro League
Sint-Truidense 0 - 4 Union St.-Gilloise, Oct. 8, 2023, Belgium Pro League
Liverpool 2 - 0 Union St.-Gilloise, Oct. 5, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Union St.-Gilloise 3 - 1 Royal Charleroi SC, Oct. 1, 2023, Belgian Professional League
RWDM 2 - 3 Union St.-Gilloise, Sept. 28, 2023, Belgium Pro League
Union St.-Gilloise 4 - 1 Eupen, Oct. 20, 2023, Belgium Pro League
Sint-Truidense 0 - 4 Union St.-Gilloise, Oct. 8, 2023, Belgium Pro League
Liverpool 2 - 0 Union St.-Gilloise, Oct. 5, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Union St.-Gilloise 3 - 1 Royal Charleroi SC, Oct. 1, 2023, Belgian Professional League
RWDM 2 - 3 Union St.-Gilloise, Sept. 28, 2023, Belgium Pro League
How is Union St.-Gilloise coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-1 against FC Salzburg, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
FC Salzburg 0 - 1 LASK Linz, Oct. 21, 2023, Austrian Bundesliga
LASK Linz 1 - 0 SC Rheindorf Altach, Oct. 8, 2023, Austrian Bundesliga
Toulouse 1 - 0 LASK Linz, Oct. 5, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Wolfsberger 2 - 1 LASK Linz, Sept. 30, 2023, Austrian Bundesliga
LASK Linz 0 - 0 TSV Hartberg, Sept. 24, 2023, Austrian Bundesliga
FC Salzburg 0 - 1 LASK Linz, Oct. 21, 2023, Austrian Bundesliga
LASK Linz 1 - 0 SC Rheindorf Altach, Oct. 8, 2023, Austrian Bundesliga
Toulouse 1 - 0 LASK Linz, Oct. 5, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Wolfsberger 2 - 1 LASK Linz, Sept. 30, 2023, Austrian Bundesliga
LASK Linz 0 - 0 TSV Hartberg, Sept. 24, 2023, Austrian Bundesliga
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the UEFA Europa League match Union St.-Gilloise vs LASK Linz. The match will take place at Lotto Park, at 15:00.