Goals and Highlights: Rakow Czestochowa 1-1 Sporting in Europa League
Photo: Disclosure/Sporting

2:41 PMa day ago

2:40 PMa day ago

END OF THE GAME

1-1.
2:33 PMa day ago

86' Change at Rakow

Joined: Lederman

Came out: Kochergin.

2:29 PMa day ago

83' IT WAS NOT WORTHY!

Rakow turned the game around, but the goal was disallowed.
2:27 PMa day ago

81'

The game was open in the final stretch.
2:26 PMa day ago

78' GOAL FROM RAKOW

In the first play, Piasecki tied the game for Rakow, after a pass from Kochergin.
2:25 PMa day ago

75'

Entered: Nowak and Piaseck

Out came: Cebula and Yeboah.

2:24 PMa day ago

71'

Rakow exchanges passes in search of spaces in the Portuguese defense.
2:23 PMa day ago

67'

Diomande received a card.
2:23 PMa day ago

58' Change at Sporting

Entered: Catamo and Paulinho

Left: Pedro Gonçalves and Edwards.

2:19 PMa day ago

53'

Home team exchanges passes in search of the first goal.
2:18 PMa day ago

48'

Jean Carlos received a card.
1:53 PMa day ago

RESTART

0-1.
1:39 PMa day ago

BREAK

0-1.
1:33 PMa day ago

44'

Kochergin received a card.
1:28 PMa day ago

42'

The game opens at the end of the first half.
1:27 PMa day ago

37'

Finishings: 3-4.
1:27 PMa day ago

33'

Rakow exchanges passes in attack.
1:14 PMa day ago

29'

Despite having one less player, Sporting is the one dominating the actions.
1:14 PMa day ago

24'

Sporting exchanges passes in attack.
1:05 PMa day ago

19'

Berggren received a card.
1:05 PMa day ago

14' SPORTING GOAL

Coates was called in by Pedro Gonçalves, who opened the scoring for the Portuguese team.
12:59 PMa day ago

10' Change in Rakow

Entered: Jean Carlos

Came out: Arsenic.

12:59 PMa day ago

9'

Coates was carded.
12:58 PMa day ago

8' EXPULDED

After review by VAR, the referee changed the color of Gyokeres' card and sent the player off. Sporting with 10 on the field after eight minutes.
12:58 PMa day ago

7'

It was in VAR. The referee is analyzing the color of the card for Gyokeres.
12:52 PMa day ago

5'

Gyokeres received card.
12:51 PMa day ago

THE GAME STARTED

0-0.
12:35 PMa day ago

Rakow Czestochowa

12:34 PMa day ago

SPORTING!

12:32 PMa day ago

SHORTLY!

The game starts soon. Stay up to date with all the information, with goals, cards, changes and updates from the clash.
12:32 PMa day ago

UPDATE!

Stay tuned for the latest news and the first updates on the event.
12:29 PMa day ago

Rakow Czestochowa and Sporting

Soon, updates on the game between Rakow Czestochowa and Sporting. The clash starts at 1:45 pm.
12:28 PMa day ago

GOOD AFTERNOON!

Hello! All good? The event will start soon and I will be providing the best information and real-time updates here at VAVEL.
1:45 AM2 days ago

1:40 AM2 days ago

SPORTING!

Photo: Disclosure/Sporting
Photo: Disclosure/Sporting
1:35 AM2 days ago

SPEAK UP, RICARDO ASGAIO!

"Already! We look at the team and they are great. quite organized, very similar to the our. We know what we need to do to win the three points tomorrow, and it's time to win. This is what we are going to do to seek victory", he told journalists this Wednesday.

"Itá running better due to the daily work we are doing to make this happen. I want to continue helping the team in any way possible,” he said.

"We want to win tomorrow, and then we think about what could happen next. to happen. We need to win tomorrow; so we have a chance to advance in the group", he concluded.

1:30 AM2 days ago

SPEAK UP, RÚBEN AMORIM!

"For us, it is It's a normal game in which we have to win because we have ambitions in the group. Now We lose a game and we can make everything complicated tomorrow. or make our lives easier and be in the fight for passage and first place", he began by telling journalists.

"People don't know the team at RKS Raków Częstochowa. They have international players, they were champions [of Poland], they play very well, they are organized and they made life difficult for Atalanta BC. They lost to SK Sturm Graz by one detail. Our players know this, as does the technical team."

"The main focus and what most impacts the life of the club is; become national champion again. In that sense, this is is the main objective, but Sporting CP will not devalue the other competitions, as it is It is crucial to maintain this streak of victories that helps in difficult times. Tomorrow We will enter with the strongest team to win the game", he promised.

"You will see a very organized team, with a very young coach. É The coach's ability is evident in the distance between the defenders, in the way they advance and press. They have three strong players up front, which requires our players to do a lot of observation in preparation. John Yeboah is Very quickly, the central midfielders change a lot, being able to play with two pivots or with one of the wingers retreating. They have very quick sides, and it will be easy for them to do so. a dueling game. Three defenders who play well with the ball and are very strong in duels. We have to look for their weaknesses, just as they will do for us. We must be quite mobile. I foresee a game of marking, of duels, and we must not make the same mistake that other clubs in the big leagues make by underestimating us. We will not fall into this error. The RKS Raków Częstochowa is an excellent team, with an excellent coach and international players. We will be prepared for the challenge."

"Geny has not yet reached his potential, by far. He has adapted to a new position and will vary from time to time. between different positions. He can be a starter for Sporting CP, he has the talent for it. You need to develop your understanding of the game even further, but it's necessary. very intelligent. From the first minute of pre-season, he proved that he deserves to be in the team and has developed his game, scoring goals and attracting attention. He has a lot of talent and is very talented. helping the team", he considered.

1:25 AM2 days ago

UNDERSTAND!

The UEFA Europa League is It consists of several phases, including the group stage, round of 32, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

In the group stage, clubs are divided into groups of four teams each. Each team plays against the other three teams in the group in round-trip matches. The top two in each group advance to the knockout stage.

The knockout stages consist of round-trip games, with the winner determined based on the aggregate result. In the event of a tie on aggregate scores, criteria such as away goals may be used to determine the winner.

1:20 AM2 days ago

EYE ON THE TITLE

Sevilla is It is widely considered the most successful club in the history of the competition, with numerous achievements including back-to-back titles. They have won the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League multiple times.

Juventus also performed well in the competition and won the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League several times.

Inter Milan is This is another Italian club with multiple titles in the competition.

Liverpool is It is one of the best-known clubs in England and has also won the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League on several occasions.

Atlético de Madrid is is another Spanish club that has been successful in the competition and has won the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League several times.

Borussia Mönchengladbach, Tottenham, Parma, among other clubs, also have titles in the competition.

1:15 AM2 days ago

RULES!

The UEFA Europa League is played annually and involves football clubs from all over Europe. É It is the second most prestigious club competition in Europe, after the UEFA Champions League. Clubs that failed to qualify for the Champions League or were eliminated in the early stages of the competition enter the Europa League.

The competition consists of several stages, including the group stage, round of 32, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final. The group stage is It is made up of several groups of four teams each, where they play in round-trip matches. The top two in each group advance to the knockout stage.

The winner of the UEFA Europa League receives the Europa League trophy and has the right to compete in the group stage of the next edition of the UEFA Champions League.

The UEFA Europa League includes clubs from different European leagues, making it a diverse and exciting competition. Clubs from stronger leagues, such as the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga and Italian Serie A, often participate.

1:10 AM2 days ago

EUROPA LEAGUE!

The competition was created in 1971 as the UEFA Cup and in 2009 was renamed the UEFA Europa League. Notable clubs such as Sevilla FC, Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC and Manchester United have enjoyed success in the Europa League over the years.

The UEFA Europa League is accompanied by millions of fans across Europe and around the world. Matches are often broadcast live and attract great interest due to the high level of competition.

The UEFA Europa League is known for its exciting moments, surprises and competitive games. Smaller clubs often face more prestigious clubs, which can result in surprising upsets.

1:05 AM2 days ago

The game will be played at ArcelorMittal Park

The Rakow Czestochowa vs Sporting game will be played at ArcelorMittal Park, with a capacity of 11.600 people.
1:00 AM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Europa League: Rakow Czestochowa vs Sporting live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
