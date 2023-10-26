Goals and Highlights: Roma 2-0 Slavia Prague in Europa League 2023
Image: ROMA

7:44 PMa day ago

Goals and Highlights

4:06 PMa day ago

93'

The match is over, Roma easily beat Slavia in Italy.
3:56 PMa day ago

88'

Change of Roma. Aouar is replaced by Cherubini.
3:56 PMa day ago

86'

Ogbu's header on goal ends up going wide of the home net.
3:53 PMa day ago

81'

Holes looked to generate danger in search of the equalizer, but ended up missing his shot.

 

3:43 PMa day ago

76'

3:41 PMa day ago

72'

Zafeiris was looking to create danger, but the player was offside.
3:38 PMa day ago

69'

Roma changes. Karsdorp and Belotti are replaced by Zalewski and El Sharaawy.
3:29 PMa day ago

62'

El Sharaawy right footed shot at goal, but the ball goes wide.
3:25 PMa day ago

59'

Slavia looks to generate danger, but can't get on the scoresheet.
3:23 PMa day ago

52'

Paredes tried to generate danger, but the ball went wide.
3:14 PMa day ago

45'

The match restarts for the second half.
2:55 PMa day ago

45+3'

The first half is over, Roma is winning the match.
2:51 PMa day ago

40'

Dumitrescu arrived dangerously, but the defense did not let him reach the end line.
2:44 PMa day ago

33'

Dorley's left-footed shot on goal, but the ball does not do any damage.
2:41 PMa day ago

29'

El Sharaawy's right-footed shot ends up going wide right without going in.
2:32 PMa day ago

23'

Zalewksi was trying to generate danger, but he ended up being knocked down.
2:20 PMa day ago

10'

The game was quite lively, with both teams looking for the opponent's goal.
2:17 PMa day ago

1'

Goal, goal, goal for Roma! Bove took advantage of a cross from El Sharaawy to send the ball into the back of the net.
2:12 PMa day ago

0'

The match kicks off at the Olimpico.
2:11 PMa day ago

Slavia Praga: LineUp

A. Mandous; T. Vicek, I. Ogbu, T. Holes; A. Domistrescu, O. Dorley, C. Zafeiris, D. Doudera; I. Schranz, L. Masupust, M. Van Buren.
2:10 PMa day ago

Roma: LineUp

M. Svilar; G. Mancini, D. Llorente, E. Ndicka; M. Celik, B. Cristante, E. Bove, N. Zalewski; H. Aouar, a. El Shaarawy, R. Lukaku.
2:05 PMa day ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up before kickoff.
2:05 PMa day ago

At home

AS Roma are already at the stadium and will be looking to make it three points from three in this complex encounter.
2:04 PMa day ago

Arrived

Slavia have already arrived at the stadium, where they will be looking to score goals and continue their winning streak.
1:42 PMa day ago

What a thing!

Of the two matches Slavia Prague have played, they have earned the corresponding six points and scored eight goals.
1:39 PMa day ago

What a tip!

AS Roma have been victorious in four games and will be looking to keep on scoring goals and points.
1:33 PMa day ago

It won't be long now!

Less than an hour to go until the start of this important match, a very good duel is expected.
1:23 PMa day ago

Watch out

Prague have lost six out of seven matches against Italian teams, and will be looking to put things right in this match.
1:12 PMa day ago

Previous duels

These teams have only met in the UEFA Cup, in this match they were 3-3 on aggregate, and Slavia Prague ended up qualifying.
1:10 PMa day ago

We are back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute review of the match between Roma and Slavia Prague. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
3:00 AM2 days ago

Stay tuned for the Roma vs Slavia Prague live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Roma vs Slavia Prague live, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Olimpico Tour.
2:55 AM2 days ago

2:50 AM2 days ago

2:45 AM2 days ago

AS Roma Statement

Jose Mourinho spoke ahead of the match: "We had an excellent reaction after the defeat in Genoa, with four wins. The last one without playing well and without deserving much, but the match showed that the team has confidence.

"The fans kept the team in the game until the end, they were fundamental. The one we face tomorrow is the strongest team in the group, we are both on six points. Last year we worked hard to finish second."

"They are very good in the offensive phase, the three defenders build the game well. When a team always wins and plays for titles, it creates a positive state. They play to win and have confidence."

"We are not Inter, we cannot lose five players like they did in the Champions League. We can't, we are in difficulties but we always find solutions. Tomorrow we will have five kids on the bench and we can't lose the ball."

"Unfortunately what happened in the last minute of the game against Monza happened. What I regret is not being able to be with my players.

"I don't know if I deserve the red card or not, but it has to be the same for everyone. I've seen other coaches make the same gesture as me, others did even worse, but for me it's always the same story.

"We will be playing against a team that, in my opinion, should win the season with a 20-point lead. To play them we will have to be at the highest level. We will try, we will go to play, but first it will be tomorrow and it will be tough."

"Then it is interesting to understand why if Lukaku goes from Inter to Roma to help his coach is a drama, while in the past Cannavaro went from Inter to Juve without problems. Vieri no problem, Romelu at Roma is a surprise because I did not think he would be in the hearts of Inter fans."

2:40 AM2 days ago

Latest Slavia Prague line-up

A. Mandous; T. Goles, T. Vixek, T. Kacharaba; M. Tomic, L. Masopust, J. Hromada, A. Dumitrescu; B. Ogungbayi; M. Chchytil, M. Van Buren.
2:35 AM2 days ago

Last Roma line-up

Rui; Mancini, Mancini, Cristante, Ndicka; Karsdorp, Bove, Paredes, Aouar, Spinazzola; Dybala, Lukaku
2:30 AM2 days ago

How is Slavia Prague coming along?

Slavia Prague beat Slovácko two goals to nil, the visiting team will go all out to win this complex match where they know that Roma will go all out.
2:25 AM2 days ago

How does Roma arrive?

AS Roma arrives to this duel after beating Monza in Serie A by the minimum, the Italian team needs to continue adding points and thus seek to qualify for the next round.

2:20 AM2 days ago

Roma vs Slavia Prague match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico Tour

Roma vs Slavia Prague will be played at the Stadio Olimpico Tour, located in Rome, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 18,000 people.
2:15 AM2 days ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live stream of Roma vs Slavia Prague, matchday 3 of the UEFA Europa League group stage. The match will take place at the Stadio Olimpico Tour at 13:00.
