Goals and Highlights: Roma 2-0 Slavia Prague in Europa League 2023

Goals and Highlights
Slavia Praga: LineUp
Roma: LineUp
Previous duels
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
AS Roma Statement
"The fans kept the team in the game until the end, they were fundamental. The one we face tomorrow is the strongest team in the group, we are both on six points. Last year we worked hard to finish second."
"They are very good in the offensive phase, the three defenders build the game well. When a team always wins and plays for titles, it creates a positive state. They play to win and have confidence."
"We are not Inter, we cannot lose five players like they did in the Champions League. We can't, we are in difficulties but we always find solutions. Tomorrow we will have five kids on the bench and we can't lose the ball."
"Unfortunately what happened in the last minute of the game against Monza happened. What I regret is not being able to be with my players.
"I don't know if I deserve the red card or not, but it has to be the same for everyone. I've seen other coaches make the same gesture as me, others did even worse, but for me it's always the same story.
"We will be playing against a team that, in my opinion, should win the season with a 20-point lead. To play them we will have to be at the highest level. We will try, we will go to play, but first it will be tomorrow and it will be tough."
"Then it is interesting to understand why if Lukaku goes from Inter to Roma to help his coach is a drama, while in the past Cannavaro went from Inter to Juve without problems. Vieri no problem, Romelu at Roma is a surprise because I did not think he would be in the hearts of Inter fans."
