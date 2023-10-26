Goals and Highlights: Al-Ittihad 2-2 Al-Hazm in Saudi Pro League
Photo: Disclosure/Al-Ittihad

4:40 PMa day ago

4:02 PMa day ago

END OF THE GAME

2-2.
4:01 PMa day ago

94'

Al-Ghamdi received a card.
3:53 PMa day ago

87' GOAL BY AL HAZM

The game is tied again. Selemani left Everything was the same in the last minutes of the crash.
3:52 PMa day ago

83'

Partido abierto en la recta final.
3:48 PMa day ago

80' GOAL FROM AL ITTIHAD

Benzema sent on Kadesh, who scored Al Itthad's second goal from inside the box to put the home team in front.
3:47 PMa day ago

74'

Bruno Viana received a card.
3:47 PMa day ago

70'

The game became more open in the final stretch of the match.
3:46 PMa day ago

65' GOAL FROM AL HAZM

It's the visitors' draw. Al-Thain received a pass from Mohammed and left everything the same.
3:24 PMa day ago

64'

Finishings:  8-7.
3:23 PMa day ago

58'

Al Ittihad dominates the actions in the second half, but still without creating big opportunities.
3:22 PMa day ago

53'

Al Ittihad tightens at the start of the second half.
3:21 PMa day ago

49'

Farhan received card.
3:21 PMa day ago

STARTED OVER

1-0.
2:52 PMa day ago

BREAK

1-0.
2:43 PMa day ago

42'

Al Ittihad continues to improve in the final stretch of the first half, but still without creating any major opportunities.
2:43 PMa day ago

39'

Despite the goal, the game lost momentum in the final stretch of the first half.
2:33 PMa day ago

34'

Al Ittihad starts to play more attacking after the goal.
2:28 PMa day ago

30'

Finishings: 3-6.
2:28 PMa day ago

26' GOAL FROM AL ITTIHAD

IT'S HIS! Karim Benzema opened the scoring for Al Ittihad after a pass from Kanté.
2:22 PMa day ago

22'

2:22 PMa day ago

17'

Al Ittihad dominates the actions and looks for spaces in the opponent's defense.
2:21 PMa day ago

10'

Home team exchanges passes.
2:21 PMa day ago

5'

Al Ittihad exchanges passes.
2:21 PMa day ago

THE GAME STARTED

0-0.
2:00 AM2 days ago

1:55 AM2 days ago

AL ITTIHAD!

Photo: Disclosure/Al-Ittihad
Photo: Disclosure/Al-Ittihad
1:50 AM2 days ago

LIKELY AL HAZM!

Ibrahim Zaied, Paulo Ricardo, Bruno Viana, Ahmad Al Mhemaid, Majed Mohammed, Ben Traoré, Tozé, Vina, Muhammed Badamosi, Faïz Selemani, Mohammed Al-Thain.
1:45 AM2 days ago

PROBABLY AL ITTIHAD!

 Marcelo Grohe, Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti, Omar Hawsawi, Luiz Felipe, Ahmed Bamsaud, Igor Coronado, N’Golo Kanté, Awad Al-Nashri, Karim Benzema, Abderazzak Hamdallah, Romarinho. 
1:40 AM2 days ago

More information

Foreign Players: The league has attracted international talent over the years, with foreign players and coaches playing a crucial role in the league’s development and competitiveness.

Promotion and Relegation: Like many football leagues around the world, the Saudi Pro League has a promotion and relegation system. Teams that finish at the bottom of the table are relegated to the lower division, whilst the best performing teams from the lower division are promoted to the SPL.

Broadcast: Saudi Pro League games are frequently broadcast on television and can also be followed online, allowing fans around the world to follow the action.

Development: The league has invested in young talent development programs and infrastructure to promote the growth of the sport in Saudi Arabia and improve the national team's performance on the international stage.

1:35 AM2 days ago

Information

History: The Saudi Pro League was founded in 1976. Before that, football in Saudi Arabia was organized into regional leagues.

Clubs: The league is normally made up of 16 times that compete for the championship each season. Some of the league's best-known and most successful clubs include Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Shabab, among others.

Al-Hilal: Al-Hilal is It is one of the most successful clubs in the history of the Saudi Pro League and boasts a passionate fan base. The team has won several league titles and is recognized for its success both nationally and internationally.

Competition: The Saudi Pro League is known for its competitiveness, with many fierce games and rivalries between clubs. Matches are often attended by large audiences and have a significant following among football lovers in Saudi Arabia and the region.

1:30 AM2 days ago

Current champion!

Al-Ittihad is is the current champion of the league, having nine titles in total and shares the position of second biggest winner with Al-Nassr. sovereign and has 18, with the last achievement in 2021-22.

The first two places guarantee direct qualification for the AFC Champions League while the third place competes in the qualifying phase, similar to the system adopted in South America with the Libertadores. Thus, the first three teams in the second division and the last three are relegated to the second division. second division in the country.

1:25 AM2 days ago

Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Championship had its first season in 1976–77, with eight clubs: Al-Hilal, Al-Nasr, Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al Wahda, Al-Qadisiya, Al Shabab and Al-Riyadh. Now the competition is on. formed by 18 clubs, which compete round and round, with 34 rounds. For the current campaign, the Saudi Pro League invested R$ 2.4 billion in signings, bringing in well-known names in world football, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema , N'Golo Kanté, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Alex Telles, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, Riyad Mahrez, Roger Ibañez,  ;Franck Kessié, Allan Saint-Maximin, Edouard Mendy, Malcom, Rúben Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

With the ambition of leaving Saudi Arabia as the country of football, the government invests in local football with the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Fund (PIF), which ends controlling the biggest clubs:  Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. 

1:20 AM2 days ago

The game will be played at Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium

The Al-Ittihad vs Al-HazmAl-Ittihad vs Al-Hazm game will be played at Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium, with a capacity of 27.000 people.
1:15 AM2 days ago

