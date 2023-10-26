Goals and Summary of AZ 1-4 Aston Villa in UEFA Conference League
Photo: AZ

ADVERTISEMENT

2:42 PMa day ago

Final

End of the match, surprising victory for Aston Villa. Final score 1-4.

Leon Bailey had a phenomenal performance, where he scored a goal and an assist.

Besides, they are the new leaders of group E.

2:35 PMa day ago

88'

El Dibu keeps the ball, after a dangerous attempt in their six-yard box. There are 2 minutes left, plus whatever the referee adds.
2:31 PMa day ago

84'

Last minutes, 6 for AZ to make another dangerous play.
2:19 PMa day ago

72'

The shot almost missed near the Dibu goal. AZ is above Aston Villa.
2:12 PMa day ago

65'

Great goal from AZ. It's the local's first, long distance shot Sadiq makes a cross shot.
2:05 PMa day ago

56'

This is a party, Aston Villa goal. It's 4-0. Score by the captain, John McGinn, finishing with a mark included and it's a goal.
2:00 PMa day ago

53'

Saved by Dibu, AZ was close to scoring the first of the night.
1:59 PMa day ago

53'

Aston Villa goal. It's 3-0, it could be the end of this game, even with a lot of playing time. The goal was scored, Ollie Watkins, scoring alone in front of goal.
1:35 PMa day ago

Half Time

First half over, Aston Villa wins 2-0. With two very good scores, goals from Tielemans and Bailey.

In addition, they disallowed a goal from Pavlidis.

1:31 PMa day ago

45'

4 minutes left in the first half.
1:25 PMa day ago

39'

We are close to reaching the 40th minute, AZ is looking to get into the game, the pace drops due to medical attention to an Aston Villa member.
1:18 PMa day ago

33'

Pavlidis shot that was a goal, but is offside. AZ tried to get closer to the scoreboard.
1:11 PMa day ago

27'

Pavlidis' shot goes over the goal. The Draw was surpassed.
1:10 PMa day ago

23'

Aston Villa goal. It's 2-0. What a mistake in AZ's start, Tielemans' shot, under the goalkeeper's legs.
1:08 PMa day ago

21'

Pavlidis' shot is stopped by Martínez, Aston Villa comes out from behind, playing the pass.
1:00 PMa day ago

13'

Goal for Aston Villa, Bailey scored. Strong shot in the small area, but first it hits the hand, it will be a goal or not.
12:55 PMa day ago

9'

First chances, where both teams have been intense, looking for the goal, but without success.
12:44 PMa day ago

0'

The match starts.
12:33 PMa day ago

Visit to the countryside

12:28 PMa day ago

AZ Lineup

12:23 PMa day ago

Aston Villa Lineup

12:18 PMa day ago

Recognizing the court

12:13 PMa day ago

They are already warming up

Both teams are already doing stretching exercises, prior to this start of the game between AZ vs Aston Villa in the Conference League.
12:08 PMa day ago

The fans arrived

The fans of both teams have already arrived at the AFAS Arena Stadium, keeping an eye on their team and just minutes away from warming up.
12:03 PMa day ago

They have arrived

The two teams have already arrived at the venue, just minutes before they go out to warm up, after the actions begin in this match between AZ and Aston Villa.

11:58 AMa day ago

Costumes

Everything is ready for the players from both teams to arrive, the locker rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.
11:53 AMa day ago

We came back!

We are back for the minute by minute of the AZ vs Aston Villa match. We will soon share the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant data about the confrontation between these two teams.
11:48 AMa day ago

Follow here AZ vs Aston Villa Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the AZ vs Aston Villa live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the AFAS Arena Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
11:43 AMa day ago

How to watch AEK vs Ajax Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

USA Time: 12:45 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

11:38 AMa day ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for AZ vs Aston Villa: match for the in Conference League Match?

This is the start time of the game AZ vs Aston Villa: of Tuesday, October 26, 2023 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Thursday, October 26, 2023

12:45 hours

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Thursday, October 26, 2023

14:45 hours

 In Star+.

Brazil

Thursday, October 26, 2023

14:45 hours

 In HBO.

Chile

Thursday, October 26, 2023

14:45 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Thursday, October 26, 2023

11:45 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Thursday, October 26, 2023

11:45 hours

 In Star +.

Spain

Thursday, October 26, 2023

18:45 hours

 In Movistar Liga De Campeones.

Canada

Thursday, October 26, 2023

12:45 hours

there will be no transmission

USA

Thursday, October 26, 2023

12:45 hours

In Paramount

Mexico

Thursday, October 26, 2023

10:45 hours

 In Star +.

Paraguay

Thursday, October 26, 2023

14:45 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Thursday, October 26, 2023

14:45 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Thursday, October 26, 2023

11:45 hours

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Thursday, October 26, 2023

14:45 hours

 In Star +.
11:33 AMa day ago

Aston Villa player to watch

Ollie Watkins is the player to watch for the English team, with 9 games in the Premier League with 5 games and 5 assists. In the Conference League he has not scored a goal, but in the UECL qualifications he has 3 goals in 2 games.
11:28 AMa day ago

Player to watch for AZ

Vangelis Pavlidis is an element to watch for AZ, with 9 games in the Eredivisie he has scored 13 goals and 1 assist. In this Conference League he has 1 goal and 1 assist in 2 games.
11:23 AMa day ago

How does Aston Villa arrive?

One of the best teams in the Premier League, being close to the Champions zone with 19 points. They have just beaten West Ham with 4 goals, they have not lost since the EFL Cup game against Everton by 2 goals to 1. They have scored more than 23 goals for in the league, only 13 against. Their next game will be against Luton, an uncomplicated schedule, before facing AZ they will be facing Nottingham Forest in the league. They are last in Group E with 3 points, 1 win and 1 loss. With 3 goals and 3 against.
11:18 AMa day ago

How does the AZ arrive?

One of the best teams in the Eredivisie is having a great present, with 25 units it has won 8 games and 1 draw in the Netherlands league. With 2 points difference with PSV. Their undefeated record has been lost in the Conference League with 1 win and 1 loss with 3 points, 4 goals for and 4 against.
Their next task will be in the league against NEC, the game they will have back in England against Aston Villa will be on November 9, that same week they will play the most important game in the league with the current champion Feyenoord on November 12.

11:13 AMa day ago

How is the group?

AZ is placed second in the group with 3 points. Aston Villa is the last, even though all the teams are tied on points. Group E is being very tight. The point difference is what has placed the current positions. The Zrinkski is first with one won and one lost. With 4 goals and 4 against.
11:08 AMa day ago

Where is it played?

The AFAS Stadium located in the Netherlands IN Alkmaar. With a capacity of 17,023 spectators. Current home of AZ Alkmaar. It was inaugurated on August 4, 2006, this property was created after ancient times in the city of Alkmaarderhout.
11:03 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Europa League Match AZ vs Aston Villa Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo