Goals and Summary of AZ 1-4 Aston Villa in UEFA Conference League

ADVERTISEMENT
Final
88'
84'
72'
65'
56'
53'
53'
Half Time
In addition, they disallowed a goal from Pavlidis.
45'
39'
33'
27'
23'
21'
13'
9'
0'
Visit to the countryside
🌡 𝑮𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒊𝒏’ 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒚#AZ #azavl #UECL pic.twitter.com/wQjDVXRnMy — AZ (@AZAlkmaar) October 26, 2023
AZ Lineup
💪 Debut in the starting eleven for Ibra!#AZ #azavl #TheFutureIsOurs pic.twitter.com/Ljkc4mp6BH — AZ (@AZAlkmaar) October 26, 2023
Aston Villa Lineup
Your Aston Villa team tonight! 👊 #UECL pic.twitter.com/TxthphJy1j — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 26, 2023
Recognizing the court
The boss. pic.twitter.com/xhaCbEz4HV — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 26, 2023
They are already warming up
The fans arrived
They have arrived
Costumes
Tonight’s threads. 😍— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 26, 2023
🤝 @AVFCFoundation pic.twitter.com/I3fIlvIEZM
We came back!
Follow here AZ vs Aston Villa Live Score
How to watch AEK vs Ajax Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 12:45 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for AZ vs Aston Villa: match for the in Conference League Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Thursday, October 26, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Thursday, October 26, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Thursday, October 26, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In HBO.
|
Chile
|
Thursday, October 26, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Thursday, October 26, 2023
|
11:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Thursday, October 26, 2023
|
11:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Thursday, October 26, 2023
|
18:45 hours
|
In Movistar Liga De Campeones.
|
Canada
|
Thursday, October 26, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
USA
|
Thursday, October 26, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
In Paramount
|
Mexico
|
Thursday, October 26, 2023
|
10:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Paraguay
|
Thursday, October 26, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Thursday, October 26, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Thursday, October 26, 2023
|
11:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Thursday, October 26, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star +.
Aston Villa player to watch
Player to watch for AZ
How does Aston Villa arrive?
How does the AZ arrive?
Their next task will be in the league against NEC, the game they will have back in England against Aston Villa will be on November 9, that same week they will play the most important game in the league with the current champion Feyenoord on November 12.
Leon Bailey had a phenomenal performance, where he scored a goal and an assist.
Besides, they are the new leaders of group E.