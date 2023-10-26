Highlights: Olympique Marseille 3-1 AEK Athens in 2023-2024 Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
Game is Over
The match ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the match Marseille 3-1 AEK Athens, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
90'
8 more minutes are added.
80'
Total control of Marseille who wants the fourth goal.
69'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Jeremy Veretout scores from the eleven steps and puts in the third.
68'
PENALTY! Foul inside the area and a penalty is scored again for Marseille.
60'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Anime Harit scores Marseille's second from the spot.
57'
Red card for Cican Stankovic from AEK.
56'
PENALTY! Foul by the goalkeeper and it's a penalty for Marseille.
53'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Orbelin Pineda's shot to tie the game.
45'
Start of the second half.
Halftime
We go to half-time with a minimal advantage for Marseille.
45+2'
Goal disallowed against AEK for offside.
45'
5 more minutes are added.
35'
Marseille already has the score in its favor and is looking for the second of the game.
27'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Vitinha's shot inside the area for Marseille's first.
20'
Marseille plays better and is already pressing to open the scoring.
10'
Good start to the game with both teams looking to take the lead in the game.
0'
The game starts.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols of the UEFA Europa League.
Marseille lineup!
These are Marseille's starters for today's game:
𝗟𝗔 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗢𝗦𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 👨🍳📝 #OMAEK
Notre 𝗫𝗜 𝗱𝗲 𝗱𝗲́𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁 aligné par 𝐆𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐮𝐬𝐨 🇮🇹 pour cette 3️⃣ème journée d'@EuropaLeague ! ⚔️
AEK Athens lineup!
These are the eleven that start for AEK Athens for today's match:
📄 Η ενδεκάδα της ομάδας μας για τον εκτός έδρας αγώνα απέναντι στην @OM_Officiel #omaek #aekfc #aekfcseason2023_2024 #UEL
Referee
Daniel Stefanski (POL) will be the central referee for the Marseille and AEK Athens game in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024.
Marseille appears!
The Marseille players are already in their stadium for today's match:
𝑳𝒆 𝒗𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒂𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒆𝒏 𝒎𝒐𝒅𝒆 @EuropaLeague ✨✅#OMAEK 🔜⏳
Here is AEK!
AEK Athens are already at the Stade Vélodrome for today's game:
Dressing room ready ✅ #omaek #aekfc #aekfcseason2023_2024 #UEL
First time
This is the first time that both teams will meet in a European competition such as the UEFA Europa League, AEK Athens is the favorite, but Marseille will pay dearly for the defeat at home.
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the comparison between the players of both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the match between Marseille and AEK Athens begins at the Stade Vélodrome. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Marseille vs AEK Athens live from the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Marseille vs AEK Athens live corresponding to the Group Stage of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Stade Vélodrome. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Marseille vs AEK Athens online and live in the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Marseille vs AEK Athens match in various countries:
Argentina: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 12:45 hours on Star+
Brazil: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 11:45 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 11:45 hours on Star+
US (ET): 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+, VIX+
Spain: 5:45 p.m. on Movistar+
Mexico: 10:45 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 11:45 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Marseille's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Pau López, Chancel Mbemba, Samuel Gigot, Michael Murillo, Jonathan Clauss, Valentin Rongier, Jordan Veretout, Azzedine Ounahi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ismaïla Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye.
Ismaila Sarr, a must see player!
The Marseille winger is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue proving that he is one of the best in his position. The Cameroonian continues his development and has established himself as one of Watford's starters, after last season's good season in the EFL Championship, in which he managed to be a fundamental piece of his team. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of Marseille's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season. At the moment he has 2 goals and 2 assists in 7 games played, being the team's offensive leader.
How does Marseille get here?
Olympique de Marseille continues the 2023-2024 Ligue 1 season as one of the best teams in the league and with the best intentions of fighting for one more title in French football. Marseille is one of the biggest teams in its country and after having won one more title, it will seek to succeed on the international stage again. This season the team will participate in the UEFA Europa League, so its mission will be to qualify from the Group Stage and fight for the title of one of the top European competitions. Some interesting names in this group are Ismaila Sarr, Vitinha, Chancel Mbemba, Iliman Ndiaye, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Pau López, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes in the football year. Marseille enters the Stade Vélodrome to face AEK Athens in order to get its first victory in the competition and add three very important points for the next round.
AEK Athens' latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Cican Stankovic, Lazaros Rota, Ehsan Hajsafi, Alexander Callens, Domagoj Vida, Damian Szymanski, Steven Zuber, Petros Mantalos, Jens Jonsson, Niclas Eliasson and Sergio Araujo.
Orbelin Pineda, a must see player!
The AEK Athens midfielder is going through a great moment with the team as he is one of the great promises within the Greek team. Last season he played 42 games, where he contributed 10 goals and 4 assists, being an important part of the Super League 1 championship. His mission now is to add his skill and help AEK continue to be among the big teams. Greek powers. Pineda will seek to take advantage of this tournament to improve his performance and get the team into the UEFA Champions League.
How does AEK arrive?
AEK Athens starts the 2023-2024 Super League 1 season as the current champion and with the best intentions of fighting for one more Greek football title. AEK is one of the biggest teams in Greece and after having won one more title, they will look to succeed on the international stage again. This season the team will seek to participate in the UEFA Champions League, so its mission will be to qualify for the Group Stage of the highest European competition. In addition to this, AEK Athens will have to defend its Cup and League titles, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Orbelin Pineda, Levi García, Sergio Araujo, Georgios Anthanasiadis and Domagoj Vida, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the hopes of the squad in the football year. AC Milan enters the Opap Arena to face Dinamo Zagreb in the third qualifying round of the Champions League and getting a victory at home will be very important.
Where's the game?
The Stade Vélodrome located in the city of Marseille will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path in the UEFA Europa League. This stadium has capacity for 67,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2014.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Marseille vs AEK Athens match, corresponding to the Group Stage Game of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Stade Vélodrome, at 12:45 pm.