Goals and Highlights: Molde 5-1 Hacken in Europa League
Image: Molde

2:42 PMa day ago

2:41 PMa day ago

END OF MATCH

Molde ease past Hacken and win their first Europa League match!
2:40 PMa day ago

48' GOAL FOR MOLDE

From Kitolano's corner, Bjornnak rose high to head the ball powerfully into the right-hand corner to extend the lead!
2:40 PMa day ago

44'

Substitution for Molde: Elingsen out, Hestad in.
2:31 PMa day ago

37'

Substitution for Hacken: out came Gustafson and in came Brusberg. And soon afterwards Kitolano struck from the left of the box and Abrahamsson had to keep out a left-footed shot!
2:30 PMa day ago

30'

A double substitution for Molde: Kaasa and Guilbrandsen came off for Berisha and Cappis.
2:29 PMa day ago

26'

Double substitution for Hacken: Chilufya and Rygaard out for Dahbo and Hrstic.
2:08 PMa day ago

18'

Sonko struck from distance and sent the ball wide of the goal. And now Elkrem went off injured and Kitolano came on for Molde.
2:07 PMa day ago

10' GOAL FOR MOLDE

Breivik was brought down by Abdulrazak and won a free-kick on the edge of the box. Elkrem smashed it straight into the goal, sending it into the right corner to put the score even higher!
2:06 PMa day ago

SECOND HALF STARTS

The players return to the pitch and the ball rolls for the second half of the match. For Hacken, Sandberg comes on and Abdulrazak comes on.
2:05 PMa day ago

END OF FIRST HALF

Molde close out the first half by beating Hacken and taking their first points in the Europa League!
2:04 PMa day ago

47'

Yellow for Elkrem, for a strong foul in midfield.
1:26 PMa day ago

36'

Sonko's shot from distance hit the right post!
1:26 PMa day ago

30' GOAL FOR MOLDE

Haugen played a pass to Breivik on the left, who hit a cross into the right corner to increase Molde's lead!
1:25 PMa day ago

27' GOAL FOR MOLDE

Now it was Elkrem's turn to strike from distance to put Molde ahead once again with a beautiful shot into the right corner!
1:24 PMa day ago

21' GOAL FOR HACKEN

Sonko hit a powerful shot from outside the box, sending the ball into the right corner to tie the match!
1:23 PMa day ago

16'

Layouni, on Rygaard's cross, got his head to the ball and sent it wide of the goal!
12:54 PMa day ago

6' GOAL FOR MOLDE

And in the first dangerous move: GOAL. Haugen found Gulbradsen in the box, who hit the ball hard into the right corner to open the scoring!
12:47 PMa day ago

HERE WE GO

The players appear on the pitch and the ball rolls for the first half of the match!
11:58 AMa day ago

Hacken lined-up!

11:53 AMa day ago

Molde lined-up!

11:48 AMa day ago

11:43 AMa day ago

11:33 AMa day ago

Referee

Urs Schnyder will be the referee for the match, with Marco Zurcher and Benjamin Zurcher as assistants. The VAR will be run by Fedayi San, with Esther Staubli assisting, with the entire team coming from Switzerland.
11:28 AMa day ago

Probable Hacken

Hacken's probable team for the match is: Abrahamsson, Sandberg, Hammar, Ousou and Totland; Rygaard, Sa Gustafson and Si Gustafson; Layouni, Chilufya and Sonko.
11:23 AMa day ago

Probable Molde

Molde's probable team for the match is: Petersen, Eriksen, Bjornbak, Lovik and Hagelskjaer; Breivik, Oyvann, Ellingsen and Grodem; Eikrem and Gullbrandsen.
11:18 AMa day ago

Injuries

Molde will be without Karlstrom and Linnes, who are both injured. On the Hacken side, Youssef, Dridriksson and Trpcevski are also out injured.
11:13 AMa day ago

Group H

In the Norwegian League, Molde are in fifth place with 44 points, five points above Lillestrom and seven below Brann and Tromso. In the Swedish League, Hacken are in third place with 54 points, four below Malmo and seven above Djurgarden. In Europa League Group H, Molde and Hacken have no points so far, while Qarabag and Leverkusen are just above them on six points.
11:08 AMa day ago

Last Matches: Hacken

Hacken come into the match on the back of a defeat, a draw and a win. They lost 1-0 at home to Qarabag in the Europa League, with a goal from Olávio. On the eighth, the draw was 2-2 away to Hammarby, with goals from Chilufya and Sonko, while Nalic and Besara scored for the hosts. And the win came on Sunday (22) at home, 4-1 over Norrkoping, with goals from Sonko (3) and Chilufya, while Nyman netted.
11:03 AMa day ago

Last Matches: Molde

Molde come into the match on the back of three straight defeats. On October 5, at home, the defeat was 2-1 to Leverkusen, with goals from Frimpong and Tella, while Breivik netted in the Europa League. On the eighth, at home once again, the defeat came 3-1 to Bodo/Glimt, with goals from Saltnes, Breivik (own goal) and Gulliksen, while Grodem pulled one back. And on Saturday (21), away from home, the defeat came 3-2 to Brann, with goals from Kartum (2) and Borsting, while Gudbrandsen and Ellingsen netted.
10:58 AMa day ago

