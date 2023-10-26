Goals and Highlights: Molde 5-1 Hacken in Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF MATCH
Molde ease past Hacken and win their first Europa League match!
48' GOAL FOR MOLDE
From Kitolano's corner, Bjornnak rose high to head the ball powerfully into the right-hand corner to extend the lead!
44'
Substitution for Molde: Elingsen out, Hestad in.
37'
Substitution for Hacken: out came Gustafson and in came Brusberg. And soon afterwards Kitolano struck from the left of the box and Abrahamsson had to keep out a left-footed shot!
30'
A double substitution for Molde: Kaasa and Guilbrandsen came off for Berisha and Cappis.
26'
Double substitution for Hacken: Chilufya and Rygaard out for Dahbo and Hrstic.
18'
Sonko struck from distance and sent the ball wide of the goal. And now Elkrem went off injured and Kitolano came on for Molde.
10' GOAL FOR MOLDE
Breivik was brought down by Abdulrazak and won a free-kick on the edge of the box. Elkrem smashed it straight into the goal, sending it into the right corner to put the score even higher!
SECOND HALF STARTS
The players return to the pitch and the ball rolls for the second half of the match. For Hacken, Sandberg comes on and Abdulrazak comes on.
END OF FIRST HALF
Molde close out the first half by beating Hacken and taking their first points in the Europa League!
47'
Yellow for Elkrem, for a strong foul in midfield.
36'
Sonko's shot from distance hit the right post!
30' GOAL FOR MOLDE
Haugen played a pass to Breivik on the left, who hit a cross into the right corner to increase Molde's lead!
27' GOAL FOR MOLDE
Now it was Elkrem's turn to strike from distance to put Molde ahead once again with a beautiful shot into the right corner!
21' GOAL FOR HACKEN
Sonko hit a powerful shot from outside the box, sending the ball into the right corner to tie the match!
16'
Layouni, on Rygaard's cross, got his head to the ball and sent it wide of the goal!
6' GOAL FOR MOLDE
And in the first dangerous move: GOAL. Haugen found Gulbradsen in the box, who hit the ball hard into the right corner to open the scoring!
HERE WE GO
The players appear on the pitch and the ball rolls for the first half of the match!
Hacken lined-up!
Molde lined-up!
Welcome!
Now we open the broadcast of the match between Molde and Hacken at the start of the Europa League round!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Molde vs Hacken match.
Referee
Urs Schnyder will be the referee for the match, with Marco Zurcher and Benjamin Zurcher as assistants. The VAR will be run by Fedayi San, with Esther Staubli assisting, with the entire team coming from Switzerland.
Probable Hacken
Hacken's probable team for the match is: Abrahamsson, Sandberg, Hammar, Ousou and Totland; Rygaard, Sa Gustafson and Si Gustafson; Layouni, Chilufya and Sonko.
Probable Molde
Molde's probable team for the match is: Petersen, Eriksen, Bjornbak, Lovik and Hagelskjaer; Breivik, Oyvann, Ellingsen and Grodem; Eikrem and Gullbrandsen.
Injuries
Molde will be without Karlstrom and Linnes, who are both injured. On the Hacken side, Youssef, Dridriksson and Trpcevski are also out injured.
Group H
In the Norwegian League, Molde are in fifth place with 44 points, five points above Lillestrom and seven below Brann and Tromso. In the Swedish League, Hacken are in third place with 54 points, four below Malmo and seven above Djurgarden. In Europa League Group H, Molde and Hacken have no points so far, while Qarabag and Leverkusen are just above them on six points.
Last Matches: Hacken
Hacken come into the match on the back of a defeat, a draw and a win. They lost 1-0 at home to Qarabag in the Europa League, with a goal from Olávio. On the eighth, the draw was 2-2 away to Hammarby, with goals from Chilufya and Sonko, while Nalic and Besara scored for the hosts. And the win came on Sunday (22) at home, 4-1 over Norrkoping, with goals from Sonko (3) and Chilufya, while Nyman netted.
Last Matches: Molde
Molde come into the match on the back of three straight defeats. On October 5, at home, the defeat was 2-1 to Leverkusen, with goals from Frimpong and Tella, while Breivik netted in the Europa League. On the eighth, at home once again, the defeat came 3-1 to Bodo/Glimt, with goals from Saltnes, Breivik (own goal) and Gulliksen, while Grodem pulled one back. And on Saturday (21), away from home, the defeat came 3-2 to Brann, with goals from Kartum (2) and Borsting, while Gudbrandsen and Ellingsen netted.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Europa League match: Molde vs Hacken Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.